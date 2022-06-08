  1. Home
Presidential polls to be held on July 18, results on July 21

June 9, 2022

New Delhi, June 9: Presidential polls will be held on July 18 and the result will be declared on July 21, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. The counting of votes will be held in Delhi.

Before announcing the dates, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gave a detailed overview of the presidential polls, the procedure, value of votes and nomination process.

President Ram Nath Kovind was elected in 2017 and will remain in office till July 24, 2022.

A President is elected by the members of an electoral college comprising elected members of both the houses of parliament and the elected members of the legislative assemblies of states and the union territories.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states and members of the legislative councils are not part of the electoral college and hence do not participate in the presidential polls.

Key dates in Presidential polls
Date for notification calling: June 15
Last date for making nominations: June 29
Last date for scrutiny of nominations: June 30
Last date for withdrawal of candidature: July 2
Date of polling: July 18
Counting; July 21
 

June 2,2022

Islamabad, Jun 2: In an unusual attack on Pakistan's military, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted that his government was a "weak one" which was "blackmailed from everywhere" as the power was not with him and "everyone knows where that is".

Imran Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

In an interview to Pakistan's Bol News on Wednesday, Imran Khan was asked to recall the events of the night of the no-confidence vote against him, who was issuing orders and who had impeded the cases against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said his government had been "weak" when it came to power and had to seek coalition partners, adding that if the same situation were to arise again, he would opt for re-elections and seek a majority government or none at all.

"Our hands were tied. We were blackmailed from everywhere. Power wasn't with us. Everyone knows where the power lies in Pakistan so we had to rely on them," the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said, without elaborating any further who he was referring to.

Imran Khan, who came to power in 2018, reportedly with the backing of the military, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament. He was replaced by PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif.

He said it was imperative for the country to have a "strong army" due to the threat posed by the enemies but said there was also the need to strike a "balance" between having a strong army and a strong government.

"We relied on them all the time. They did a lot of good things too but they didn't do many things that should've been done. They have the power because they control institutions such as NAB (National Accountability Bureau), which wasn't in our control," he said.

The former Prime Minister said while his government had the responsibility, it did not have all the power and the authority.

The Pakistan Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 73 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy. However, the army has continuously denied its involvement in politics.

According to experts, Imran Khan, who was ousted on April 10 after the National Assembly passed a no-confidence motion against him, had apparently lost support of the Army after he refused to endorse the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the ISI spy agency chief last year. Finally, he agreed but it soured his ties with the Army.

During the interview, Imran Khan said, "No management works if I have responsibility but have no complete power and authority. A system works only when responsibility and authority are in one place."

Mr Khan said the current political situation was a problem for the country as well as the establishment.

"If the establishment doesn't make the right decisions then I can assure in writing that (before everyone else) they and the army will be destroyed because of what will become of the country if it goes bankrupt," he said.

"Pakistan is going towards a default. If that happens then which institution will be (the worst) hit? The army. After it is hit, what concession will be taken from us? Denuclearisation," Mr Khan said.

Imran Khan said that if Pakistan were to lose its nuclear deterrent capability, it would be fragmented into three pieces. "If the right decisions aren't made at this time then the country is going towards suicide," he warned.

Prodded further to share his thoughts on the night of the no-confidence vote, Imran Khan declined to go into details and said: "History never forgives anyone. Things come out. If you ask me, I won't go into details, but when history will be written then it'll be counted as such a night in which Pakistan and its institutions were damaged a lot."

"Those same institutions weakened Pakistan which gave it its foundation and strengthened it," he said.

Imran Khan said he had "clearly told the neutrals" that his government's economic performance, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, was nothing short of a "miracle".

"I told them if you do this and if this conspiracy (to remove my government) is successful then our economy will go down," he said.

Imran Khan said the country stood on the cusp of a "defining moment", calling it a "trial for the establishment". "Everyone knows they're the powerbrokers, so they're on trial. This is a trial of the judiciary and the Supreme Court (as well)."

May 29,2022

Mangaluru, May 29: A family trip to the Ullal beach on the outskirts of the city took a tragic turn when a woman was swept away was high tides. 

The deceased has been identified as Bhagyalakshmi, who had come to the coastal town from Mysuru along with her husband and three daughters and a granddaughter.  

After visiting Someshwara Temple, the family had been to the Summer Sands Beach Resort on Saturday. 

When they were playing in the beach, Bhagyalakshmi’s husband and the grandchild reportedly hit by a massive tide. 

Sensing danger, Bhagyalakshmi rushed towards them to rescue them. The man and child fortunately survived but Bhagyalakshmi swept away by another major tide. 

A case has been registered in Ullal police station. 

June 5,2022

Mangaluru, June 5: SDPI leader Mohammed Shareef has filed a complaint against a policeman for uploading a fake video of the incident related to the abuse of police personnel in Mangaluru. DCP (Law and order) Hariram Shankar said that a notice will be issued and disciplinary action taken the cop.

A couple of young motorists had allegedly abused the police personnel posted at Kannur on the city's outskirts on May 27. The police had already arrested 12 persons. Three more youth were arrested by the Madiwala police for allegedly obstructing police on duty.

In his complaint to DCP, Mohammed Shareef accused a cop attached to Kavoor station of morphing the video clipping showing youth abusing the police personnel and sharing it in his WhatsApp status.

As the case pertaining to the abusing of the police personnel was in progress, the police should have remained impartial. Instead, he with prejudiced notion has acted partially and his act is illegal, the complainant charged and urged DCP to initiate action against the cop. 

Shareef had submitted the complaint along with the documents pertaining to the uploading of the status.

