Priyanka Gandhi tests covid positive for 2nd time in 3 months as India logs 16,047 new cases

New Delhi, Aug 10: India on Wednesday reported a 25.8 per cent surge in daily Covid-19 cases with 16,047 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The nation reported 12,751 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

The active cases now stand at 1,28,261, while the daily positivity rate is at 4.94 per cent.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19, for the second time in three months. Earlier, Priyanka had tested positive, just a day after her mother, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, contracted the disease.

“Tested positive for covid (again!) today,” the Congress leader tweeted, adding that she will be isolating at home and following all protocols.

Early in June, Priyanka had announced that she had tested positive with mild symptoms. “Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home,” she had tweeted at the time.