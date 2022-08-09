Priyanka Gandhi tests covid positive for 2nd time in 3 months as India logs 16,047 new cases

  1. Home
News Network
August 10, 2022

New Delhi, Aug 10: India on Wednesday reported a 25.8 per cent surge in daily Covid-19 cases with 16,047 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The nation reported 12,751 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. 

The active cases now stand at 1,28,261, while the daily positivity rate is at 4.94 per cent. 

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19, for the second time in three months. Earlier, Priyanka had tested positive, just a day after her mother, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, contracted the disease.

“Tested positive for covid (again!) today,” the Congress leader tweeted, adding that she will be isolating at home and following all protocols.

Early in June, Priyanka had announced that she had tested positive with mild symptoms. “Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home,” she had tweeted at the time.

News Network
August 3,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 3: Heavy rains have claimed 39 lives and destroyed 2,430 houses till date since June 1 in Karnataka, according to official statistics released by the state government on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners of 11 rain-hit districts on Tuesday and took stock of the damages caused by incessant rain and floods in the state since June 1.

The authorities informed that agricultural crops in 3,499 hectares of land and horticultural crops in 2,057 hectares of land have been destroyed, while 2,430 houses have been completely destroyed and 4,378 houses have been partially damaged. The number of livestock death stood at 99.

Noting that all the lakes and irrigation tanks are full due to the heavy downpour since June 1, Bommai advised the officials to take precautions to prevent breach of tank bunds.

He also gave directions to the officials ro take up rescue and rehabilitation work on a war footing.

Bommai asked the DCs to take measures to restore road connectivity in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts. He also asked the authorities to conduct an immediate joint survey of the houses destroyed.

He then asked the authorities to remain alert for contingency action in areas prone to landslides in Kodagu district.

The DCs should ensure that there is no delay in releasing compensation, the CM said, adding that all the departments should work in coordination in taking up relief and rehabilitation work.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 30,2022

car2.jpg

Mangaluru, July 30: Heavy rains coupled with lightning and thunder lashed across Dakshina Kannada district including the city of Mangaluru for four hours in the morning prompting the authorities to declare a holiday for anganwadi centres, primary and high schools in Mangaluru sub division today.

Rains that lashed after a lull also disrupted power supply in several parts of the city. It started raining heavily after around 5 a.m. and continued till 9 a.m. They heavy rains inundated most of the roads in the city.  Many low-lying areas witnessed artificial floods. 

Motorists were seen struggling to move their vehicles through the submerged roads. Water also gushed into the premises of Mangaluru Central railway station.

Apart from Mangaluru, areas like Ullal, Mulki, Moodbidri and Bantwal taluk also received heavy rains for hours. 

Considering the safety of the children, holiday has been declared, said Deputy Commissiomer Dr Rajendra K V.

He said that since several roads in Mangaluru are inundated, holiday has been declared for all colleges in Mangaluru City Corporation limits. However, the rain completely stopped in Manglauru after 9.30 a.m. 

car3.jpg

car.jpg

News Network
August 8,2022

accident.jpg

Lucknow, Aug 8: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was hit by a truck and was dragged for more than 500 meters in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district.

Yadav is the SP district president in the area. He did not suffer any serious injury.

A video of the freak accident shows Mr Yadav's vehicle being dragged for some distance before coming to a stop. As soon as the vehicle stopped, many people present on the road rushed to the spot to try and rescue the Samajwadi Party leader.

The incident took place near Bhadawar House in Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali area on Sunday night when Mr Yadav was on his way to his residence via Karhal Road. He was alone in the car during the incident.

Mr Yadav is the Samajwadi Party district president of Mainpuri.

According to the police, the truck driver was from Itawa.

"Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway," said Kamlesh Dikshit, SP Mainpuri as quoted by a news agency.

Following the accident, Mr Yadav lodged a complaint at Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali police station. The police registered a case and arrested the truck driver.

