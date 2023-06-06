  1. Home
Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple amid 'Operation Bluestar' anniversary

News Network
June 6, 2023

Supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Mann) raised slogans in support of the Khalistani movement and Bhindranwale at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the 39th anniversary of the controversial Operation Bluestar.

In a video shared by news agencies, pro-Khalistani supporters can be seen holding posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a prominent figure of the Khalistan movement, can be seen raising slogans of 'Khalistan Zindabad'. 

Earlier, security was beefed up at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and across the city ahead of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star. DCP (Law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said that police in civil dress have been deployed as well. 

The city has been sealed to prevent any untoward incident, he said, adding that adequate police personnel has been posted at various spots in the city.

Operation Bluestar was a military action ordered by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to flush out militants led by Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale holed up in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

Operation Bluestar was carried out between June 1 and 8, 1984, and claimed several lives and left the shrine and complex damaged.

Sikh radical group Dal Khalsa organised a rally in the city to commemorate the day and in support of Khalistan.

Tight security across Punjab has been observed with the radical outfit calling for Amritsar bandh.

News Network
May 27,2023

Bengaluru, May 27: Karnataka got a full cabinet on Saturday, with 24 Congress MLAs taking oath as ministers, a week after chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and eight other ministers were sworn in.

The Congress on Friday announced the names of 24 more ministers, taking the strength of the cabinet to 34, the maximum allowed under the law.

Of the new names, six hail from the Lingayat community, four from the Vokkaliga community, three from scheduled castes, two from scheduled tribes, and five from other backward classes. The Muslim, Jain, Brahmin and Namdhari Reddy communities have one representative each in this list. Only one woman is part of the cabinet.

The announcement came after four days of hectic deliberations between Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and the Congress leadership in Delhi, attempting to strike a balance between the aspirations of leaders from different castes, regions and allegiances. This was made particularly tricky given the Congress’s impressive victory, the best in the state since 1989, winning 135 seats in the 224-member assembly.

Here's the list of ministers who took oath:
HK Patil
Krishna Byre Gowda
N Cheluvarayaswamy
K Venkatesh
HC Mahadevappa
Eshwar Khandre
Kyathasandra N. Rajanna
Dinesh Gundu Rao
Sharanabasappa Darshanapur
Shivanand Patil
Timmapur Ramappa Balappa
SS Mallikarjun
Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa
Sharanaprakash Rudrappa
Patil Mankal Vaidya
Laxmi R Hebbalkar
Rahim Khan
D. Sudhakar
Santhosh S Lad
NS Boseraju
Suresha BS
Madhu Bangarappa
Dr MC Sudhakar
B Nagendra

News Network
May 23,2023

New Delhi: The government is planning to bring a bill in Parliament to link data related to birth and death with electoral rolls and the overall development process, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

Inaugurating the 'Janganana Bhawan', the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Mr Shah said the census is a process that may form the basis of the development agenda.

Digital, complete and accurate census figures will have multi-dimensional benefits, he said, adding planning based on the census data ensures development reaches the poorest of the poor.

Mr Shah also said if the birth and death certificate data are preserved in a special way, development works can be planned properly.

"A bill to link death and birth register with electoral rolls will be introduced in parliament. Under this process, when a person turns 18, his or her name will be automatically included in the electoral rolls. Similarly, when a person dies, that information automatically will go to the Election Commission, which will start the process of deleting the name from the voters' list," he said.

Officials said the bill to amend the Registration of Birth and Death Act (RBD), 1969, will also facilitate matters related to the issuance of driving licences and passports and giving benefits of the government welfare schemes to people besides others.

"If the data of birth and death certificate is preserved in a special way, then by estimating the time between the census, planning of development works can be done properly," he said.

Earlier the development process happened in fragments because adequate data for development was not available, he said.

After 70 years of independence planning was adopted to electrify every village, to give a home to everyone, to give tap drinking water to everyone, to give healthcare to everyone, to give toilets to every home, Mr Shah said.

"It took so long because no one had the idea as to how much money will be required to fulfil these basic necessities because the utility of the census was not conceived, the data related to the census were not accurate, the available data was not accessible online and coordination with census and planning authorities were absent," he said.

"I have been involved in the development process for the last 28 years and have seen that the development in our country has been demand-based. Public representatives who had sway could extract more benefits of development for his or her constituency. This is one of the reasons why our development has been fragmented and more expensive due to duplicacy," he said.

Along with the new Janganana Bhawan, the minister also inaugurated a web portal for registrations of birth and death.

A collection of census reports, an online sale portal of census reports, and an upgraded version of the SRS mobile app equipped with a geofencing facility were also unveiled.

Mr Shah said the mobile app equipped with geo-fencing will ensure that the authorities know that the enumerators record data by going to the blocks assigned to him or her and no one can make fake entries without visiting the blocks.

This will ensure that the data recorded are accurate, he said.

"Census is a process that outlines a nation's development process. So it is very much necessary to make it fool proof and flawless by using technologies like upgraded version of the SRS mobile app equipped with a geo-fencing facility," he said.

He said enumeration in the next census will be carried out in an electronic format where self-enumeration will also be allowed. 

News Network
June 4,2023

Lucknow, June 4: Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani was elected the fifth President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) during an executive meeting held on June 3 and 4 in the town of Mhow in Indore, the officials said.

The seat of the president had been vacant since last April after the demise of the former occupant, Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi.

According to officials, the Board's newly elected president also announced appointees for the vacant portfolios of the AIMPLB.

"Maulana Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi was appointed the new general secretary of AIMPLB, replacing the Board's previous general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani," an official said.

Saiyyad Shah Khusru Husaini Gulbarga and Saiyyad Sadatullah Husaini were appointed the new vice presidents of the board, they added.

The president also appointed Maulana Sayyid Bilal Hasni Nadwi, Maulana Ahmad Wali Fasial Rahmani and Maulana Yaseen Ali Usmani to the board.

They said that the board had four vice presidents but two of the posts fell vacant following the demise of the holders.

The agenda for the first day of the meeting was the appointment of the new president and the filling of the vacant portfolios of AIMPLB.

The agenda for the second day of the conference would be the Uniform Civil Code and the meeting of AIMPLB internal committees, stated officials.

