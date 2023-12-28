  1. Home
  Probe underway after 7 airports across India receive bomb threat

News Network
December 28, 2023

Over half-a-dozen airport directors, including those in Delhi and Jaipur, have received emails threatening to bomb the airport and planes.

Sources said that an email came at around 10:23 pm on Wednesday night (December 27, 2023) in which it was claimed that Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad airports would be bombed.

There was a stir at Jaipur Airport after receiving the threatening email on the official customer care ID.

On receiving the information, the CISF officials took charge and with the help of the local police, they started investigating, combing and sanitising the airport and the flights landing there.

The police have not found any suspicious object in their search so far and the CISF has now filed a written complaint with the Jaipur Airport police station.

Meanwhile, a probe is on to ascertain as to who sent the email to the airport directors on the ID of the customer care. 
 

News Network
December 26,2023

Mangaluru: An elderly man, who tested positive for Covid-19, died at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Monday, December 26.

DHO Dr HR Thimmaiah said that the 83-year-old patient was suffering from chronic kidney ailment and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). 

His condition was serious when he was admitted to the hospital. As he was suffering COPD, it was considered a SARI case and was tested for Covid-19.

DHO said out of 139 samples sent for tests on Monday, five tested positive.

News Network
December 19,2023

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the prime ministerial candidate of opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, MDMK leader Vaiko said after the meeting of the grouping.

However, the veteran Congress leader said it is important to win first and everything else can be decided later.

Significantly, while Vaiko said Kharge's name was proposed by Banerjee and Kejriwal, other leaders, on the condition of anonymity, maintained that there was no final decision on the issue during the meeting.

After his name was proposed as a candidate to become the country's first Dalit prime minister at a meeting attended by 28 opposition leaders here, Kharge said, "I work for the downtrodden. Let's win first, then we will see. I don't seek anything."

"First we have to win and get a majority, then MPs will decide democratically," Kharge when asked if he could be the PM candidate for the opposition alliance.

Banerjee after her arrival in the national capital on Monday, had told reporters that any decision on the prime ministerial face of the alliance will be taken after the election.

"When so many political parties are together, it is a democracy, with different states, different views and different opinions, but ultimately I.N.D.I.A is a platform where we are fighting together," said Banerjee.

"The BJP doesn't have any allies. The NDA is gone. We are not like that. It will be better, after the elections, we have to see the results, and then announce the PM candidate. All parties will decide that," she had said.

"You can decide how a party can do better for the people and motherland. You have to give priority to the people of India. What is going on right now is autocracy, which is not desired by anyone," she said. 
 

News Network
December 15,2023

Kerala High Court has rejected the Habeas Corpus of Dr. Hadiya’s father K M Asoka, who had alleged that he was unable to contact or find out the whereabouts of his daughter.

Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice C. Pratheep Kumar were part of the division bench which stated that the Habeas Corpus Petition was not acceptable as Dr Hadiya is not under any illegal detention. The bench further asserted that she has her right to live a free life.

The court refused to entertain Asokan’s plea after considering Hadiya’s statement which clarified that she got divorced and married again and was now living in Trivandrum. In support of her statement, she submitted her call records to show that she was in contact with her parents. She has also presented her address and contact details before the Court.

The plea of her father was represented by Advocates C.Rajendran, B.K.Gopalakrishnan and R.S.Sreevidya.

Dr. Akhila converted to Islam in 2017, following which she assumed the name Hadiya. Her father filed a habeas corpus petition in the Kerala High Court then, alleging that she was forcefully converted. The High Court initially nullified the marrage of Hadiya and Shafin Jahan, which took place during the pendency of the petition, by invoking the parens patriae doctrine.

Later in 2018, the Supreme Court upheld “the personal autonomy of a woman to choose her life partner”, and revoked the Kerala High Court order that annulled Hadiya’s marriage with Shafin Jahan. The court emphasised Hadiya’s submission before the Court that she had converted and married on her own free will.

‘My father is a liar’

Recently Dr Hadiya married another Muslim man after ending marriage with first wife through divorce. Like in the first marriage, her father K M Ashokan approached the High Court of Kerala with a habeas corpus petition.

Dr Hadiya (formerly Akhila Ashoka) has lashed out at her father accusing him of "playing the dirty games of the RSS". 

"I was born in December 1991. Today, I am a 32-year-old woman. Tell me how an adult woman should lead her life?" she said.

"Should I give up my life for the RSS? Or should I lead the rest of my life in a room in my father's house? I am asking because I don't know what society expects of me," she said.

"Don't I have the right to live a life of my choice? If I am doing something illegal, lock me up in jail. I don't have any problem," she said.

"But what dirty games the RSS and the RSS-affiliated media are playing! And my parents are playing along," she said.

"Those who are talking of parents' feelings should understand one thing, I am being tortured by parents for a long time," she said.

Dr Hadiya said her father came to her clinic one year ago. "That day, I was out shopping. Won't I have my own needs, requirements, and engagements?" she said.

Her father had said that he approached the High Court after not finding her in the clinic on December 3, and because she went incommunicado. "Whatever he has said is a lie. My father and I were always in contact over the phone. I stopped attending his and my mother's phone calls after he played this dirty game. Two days ago, I attended my mother's call and told her that I was not interested in speaking with her because I lost trust in them," she said.

On her remarriage, she said it need not be a topic of public discussion. "Our Constitution allows us to get divorced and remarry. It normally happens in society. I want to ask why everybody gets irritated when I do it. I want to ask the same of my parents?" she said.

