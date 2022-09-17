Promised 16 crore jobs in 8 years, but brought 8 cheetahs: Rahul's dig at PM Modi

  1. Home
September 17, 2022

New Delhi, Sept 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying eight cheetahs have come and now he should tell why 16 crore jobs weren't created in eight years.

Prime Minister Modi turned 72 on Saturday. It was a busy day for the PM who, among other things, released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh under a landmark project seven decades after the animal was declared extinct in the country.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Eight cheetahs have come, now tell why 16 crore jobs didn't come in eight years."

"Yuvaon ki hai lalkar, le kar rahenge rozgaar (It is the cry of the youth that they will have employment)," the former Congress chief said, using the hashtag 'Rashtriya Berozgar Diwas'.

The Congress on Saturday claimed that in view of the "worrying" job situation in the country, the youth are marking the prime minister's birthday as "National Unemployment Day", and demanded that he provide employment to them as promised.

Modi promised to provide two crore jobs annually but instead only seven lakh people have been given employment in the last eight years, it claimed, adding that 22 crore people had applied for jobs. 

September 4,2022

Dubai, Sept 4: Chasing a target of 182, Mohammad Rizwan smashed 71 off 51 balls to propel Pakistan to a five-wicket win over India in an Asia Cup Super-4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium. 

Pakistan had got off to a shaky start after Babar Azam (14) was dismissed in the fourth over by Ravi Bishnoi. Fakhar Zaman too failed to leave his mark as he was dismissed on a score of 15 by Yuzvendra Chahal. Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz then stitched a crucial partnership, adding 84 runs for the third wicket. 

Both Rizwan and Nawaz (41) were dismissed in quick succession by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya, respectively. With Pakistan needing 26 off the last two overs, Bhuvneshwar leaked 19 runs in the penultimate over as the match slipper away from India's grasp. 

Earlier, Virat Kohli starred with the bat as India posted a strong total of 181 for seven in 20 overs against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup Super-4 clash. Pakistan have started off strong in the chase, with Rizwan hitting the first ball for a boundary and Babar Azam also finding the boundary in the first over.

Kohli hit a brilliant 60 off just 44 balls, hitting four boundaries and six. Kohli crossed the 50-run mark creaming a six over deep midwicket. He eventually got run out after a direct hit from the deep by Asif Ali. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had earlier given a strong start, collecting 54 runs in the first five overs. 

However, India lost an array a wickets, which slowed down their momentum in the middle overs. Ravi Bishnoi struck two important boundaries, but got a helping hand from Fakhar Zaman, as India ended their innings on a positive note. Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl.

September 10,2022

New Delhi, Sept 10: Five Congress MPs have written to AICC central election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry expressing concern about the "transparency and fairness" of the poll process to elect the party chief, seeking that the electoral rolls should be securely provided to all electors and potential candidates.

In a joint letter to Mistry dated September 6, Congress's Lok Sabha members Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque said it was unfortunate that an erroneous interpretation was being given to their demand of releasing electoral rolls.

"We are not suggesting that any internal document of the party should be released in a manner that may give an opportunity to those who wish us ill to misuse the information contained therein," the MPs wrote.

"We are rather of the firm opinion that before the commencement of the nomination process, the party's Central Election Authority (CEA) must provide a list of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates that make up the electoral college," their letter to Mr Mistry said.

This list must be made available in order to verify who is entitled to nominate a candidate and who is entitled to vote, the MPs said.

"In case the CEA has any concerns with respect to releasing the electoral rolls publicly, it must put in place a mechanism to securely share this information with all electors and potential candidates. Electors and candidates cannot be expected to go to all 28 PCCs and 9 Union Territorial units across the country to verify the electoral rolls," they said.

This will remove any unwarranted arbitrariness from the election process, the MPs said.

"As long as this demand is met, our concern about transparency - a sine qua non in any free and fair election - will be met," the letter said.

The signatories to the letter said that as members of Parliament of the Indian National Congress, they are concerned about the transparency and fairness of the election process for the president of our party. 

Mr Tharoor and Mr Tiwari were among the group of 23 leaders who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking organisational overhaul. Mr Tharoor is contemplating running for the post of party president.

September 17,2022

New Delhi, Sept 17: Hyderabad today celebrates, depending one's political persuasion, the state's 'integration' to the Indian Union or 'liberation' from the rule of the Nizam. While Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR celebrates 'Telangana National Integration Day', a few kilometers away Union Home Minister Amit Shah is celebrating the same historical event but under a slightly different name: 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

A day that marks the integration of Hyderabad state to the Indian Union in 1948 bears witness to what a combative KCR calls the BJP's "divisive agenda". The BJP's political ambitions are not lost on anyone: with a weakened Congress unable to challenge the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the BJP sees a glimmering opportunity in Telangana.

Instances of the Centre and state not seeing eye-to-eye have become more common in recent months, however, today's events are significant. While Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao raised the national flag in Public Gardens, Nampally celebrating 'Telangana National Integration Day', 7 km away from him at Secunderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also unfurl the national flag marking 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

KCR, who declined an invite to Amit Shah's event today, asked why the BJP was not celebrating the integration of Gujarat's Junagadh to India on November 9 and only "wants to focus on Hyderabad".

BJP's attempts at outdoing KCR are apparent as they one-up the TRS's three-day festival with a year-long celebration of Hyderabad's integration, which has been tagged alongside the central government's ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

This aggressive competitive politics being played out today as the two leaders address separate public rallies and carry out independent celebrations.

KCR's three-day celebration of Telangana National Integration Day, which began yesterday with rallies being taken out by students, women and youth groups in constituency headquarters, has included him unfurling the national flag at the Central Lawns in Nampally's Public Gardens today. Simultaneously, ministers also unfurled the national flag and took salute at all district headquarters.

There will also be a rally taken out displaying Girijan and Adivasi artifacts which will culminate in a public meeting. Tomorrow, cultural programmes will be organised, and freedom fighters and artists will be facilitated.

On the other hand, Amit Shah's day-long visit for 'Hyderabad Liberation Day includes floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India who had unfurled the national flag after Hyderabad acceded to India.

Amit Shah was joined by the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka. Both states include parts that ceded from the former Hyderabad state. Another important aspect that the two states share is that they are governed by the BJP.

A cultural programme follows Mr Shah's unfurling of the national flag at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. Additionally, at 2 pm, Mr Shah will distribute "free divyang aids, appliances ... and mechanised sanitation equipment to schools" at Classic Gardens, Secunderabad to mark Narendra Modi's birthday.

This is not the first time that the BJP has weaponised Hyderabad Liberation Day against the TRS. They have for years accused KCR's party of not celebrating the day, alleging that it was engaging in "vote-bank politics".

