  2. ‘Promised all support’: Eknath Shinde admits BJP is behind Shiv Sena MLAs revolt

News Network
June 24, 2022

Mumbai, June 24: Even before the Bharatiya Janata Party could officially speak about its support to Eknath Shinde’s revolt in Maharashtra, the rebel leader himself admitted on Thursday that he has been promised all support by the ‘mahashakti’ that has taken on Pakistan, giving clear indication of the BJP’s involvement. 

After his meeting with the party MLAs, MPs and leaders, Sharad Pawar confirmed the BJP as Shinde’s partner. Shinde made the reference while addressing the rebel Sena MLAs at the hotel they are staying put in Guwahati, Assam, after he was elected as their Legislative Party leader.
 
Shinde’s speech was recorded and the video was released by his office, after a few NCP leaders sarcastically commented that they didn’t see the BJP’s hand in the entire episode. “Let’s be together in happiness and in trouble. The victory is ours. A national party, a mahashakti that has taken on Pakistan…has told me that the decision I have taken is historic for the country. It has promised to provide us all help. You will see it,” Shinde says.

It was evident that Shinde and his group had already made up their minds to align with the national party [BJP]. The statement was seen as a rejoinder to the chief minister’s faction that appealed through party’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, and gave the rebels 24 hours to return home. Thackeray would consider their demand for exiting the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, they were told.

“If you are Sainiks, be brave and show guts to land in Mumbai,” said Raut. It sounded like an appeal laced with warning and instruction for the party workers to be ready to give a Sena-style welcome to the rebels.        

The video from Guwahati was released immediately after the Nationalist Congress Party leaders, including Ajit Pawar and state president Jayant Patil, commented sarcastically that they didn’t see the BJP’s hand in the entire episode. Congress party’s state chief Nana Patole, however, saw the BJP as a driving force. Patil wondered who was making all the arrangements, like the luxury stay and the aircraft, for Shinde’s group. Ajit Pawar and Patil said their party would stand by Thackeray to save the government. 

An hour before Shinde’s footage was made public, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis left for New Delhi, in a signal that the BJP would come out with guns blazing to topple the Thackeray government. So far, the BJP has maintained a stoic silence. In fact, it issued a gag order to its leaders, especially the verbose ones. Sources said the BJP high command is in full control of Operation Lotus, and Fadnavis has been playing an important role. Neither Fadnavis nor other BJP leaders were available for a comment.   

After his meeting with the party MLAs, MPs and leaders, NCP chief Sharad Pawar confirmed the BJP as Shinde’s partner. “I have seen the video in which Shinde says a national party has supported him.” He then took out a list of Election Commission-approved seven national parties, and said that only the BJP among them could do it (because others are anti-BJP or have no stakes in Maharashtra).

“Ajit Pawar does not know about the situation or the (BJP) people in Gujarat and Assam. But I know people who are managing (the rebels) in Assam and helped them out in Gujarat,” the NCP boss said. He then went on to name Gujarat BJP president C R Patil, the BJP-led Assam government and the party leaders there.

On the crisis, Sharad Pawar said the rebels will have to come to Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan. “The BJP may not guide them here. The majority will be proved on the floor of the House. We know why the MLAs went to Assam only after they were here.”

Cautioning the rebels about disqualification, the NCP president said their action was against the anti-defection law. “History proves that those who defected have lost by-elections as well. Similar possibilities cannot be denied in this case as well,” he said, recalling the defeats of Chhagan Bhujbal and others who had quit the Sena to join the Congress.

He also dismissed the Congress’s allegation of injudicious allotment of funds by Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio. “The complaints are not factual,” he said while responding to Nana Patole’s accusation.

News Network
June 18,2022

New Delhi, June 18: As anti-Agnipath agitations continued for the fourth successive day with more states joining in to protest the newly-announced scheme, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced a 10 per cent reservation for 'Agniveers' in recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles.

Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the top brass of the Army, Navy and the Air Force on the overall situation. The focus of the meeting was to ensure a quick rollout of the 'Agnipath' scheme and ways to pacify agitators.

Singh also approved the proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the defence ministry for 'Agniveers' who meet requisite eligibility criteria. He further appealed to young people to apply under the new scheme.

The MHA also decided to give three years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to 'Agniveers' for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. For the first batch of 'Agniveers', the age relaxation will be for five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.

As per the Agnipath scheme, jawans will be recruited on a contractual basis for four years, following which 75 per cent of them will have to take compulsory retirement sans pension while the remainder will be allowed to continue service. The selection will be made based on their performance.

Youths across the country took to the streets to protest against the new short-term recruitment scheme for entry in the armed forces.

In Uttar Pradesh, a total of 260 people were arrested and six FIRs across four districts were lodged in in connection with violent protests over the scheme.

The agitation in the East Central Railway jurisdiction resulted in eight more trains including six originating from different cities of West Bengal and two originating from cities in Bihar to be cancelled.

In Bihar's Jehanabad, agitators protesting over the Agnipath scheme set fire to a bus, truck and two other vehicles. The violent mob also pelted stones on a police party which led to a sub-inspector rank officer getting injured.

Telangana's Secunderabad Railway Station, which witnessed arson and violence resulting in the death of a protester yesterday, witnessed tight security while train services resumed. The funeral procession of the youth killed in Friday's police firing at Secunderabad railway station was under way in the Warangal district amid shutdown and protest. Hundreds of people participated in the procession which began from MGM Hospital in Warangal to Narsampet.

In Tamil Nadu, youth organised a protest against the scheme near the War Memorial in Chennai. They were later removed from the spot and detained by Police.

In Kerala, youth took out huge protest rallies in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode demanding to conduct the pending written examination for the army recruitment at the earliest.

In Karnataka's Dharwad, police had to resort to mild lathi-charge after hundreds of youth raising anti-BJP slogans organised a protest rally demanding to scrap the scheme and hold regular army recruitment. Protests raged in West Bengal, Delhi, and other states as well.

Speaking to the media about the issue, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said armed forces cannot be "contractual", it is a disciplined force.

Meanwhile, AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) MP Raghav Chadha wrote to Rajnath Singh, requesting him for "roll-back and re-deliberation" of the Scheme.

Weighing in on the matter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to withdraw the farm laws, he will have to accept the demand of the youth and rollback the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi appealed to protesting youth in the country to adopt non-violent means of protest. She dubbed the scheme as "directionless", and said it is unfortunate that government has 'ignored' the voices of the youth. Gandhi also pledged to stand with the youth and work towards the withdrawal of this scheme.

Congress also announced a protest to be held on the Agnipath scheme at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday. All CWC members and MPs are expected to join. 

News Network
June 14,2022

UPterror.jpg

Prayagraj, June 14: After the demolishing the house of a Muslim activist after accusing him to be mastermind of last Friday’s violence here, authorities are now going over a list of 37 other accused for possibly similar action.

An official said the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) is trying to identify the homes of the 37 people and action “according to the law” will be taken if their building plans have not been approved.

Violence broke out in Prayagraj and some other Uttar Pradesh cities on Friday during protests over the recent remarks on Prophet Mohammed by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

On Sunday, the PDA bulldozed the house of activist Javed Ahmad, following a violence during which mobs hurled stones, some motorcycles and carts were set on fire and a policeman injured.

Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar earlier said two country-made pistols and several live cartridges were recovered from the house during a search.

The demolition, a part of a series of similar actions by Uttar Pradesh Police in other places, was criticised by Opposition parties and some legal experts.

But other accused could face similar action in Prayagraj.

PDA zonal officer Ajay Kumar told PTI on Tuesday that the authority has got a list of others allegedly involved in stone-pelting.

"The PDA is searching the addresses of 37 accused people. However, most of the people locked their homes and left the place after the stone-pelting. Due to this, there is a difficulty in finding their exact houses," he said.

Kumar said officials are going into the by-lanes to locate the houses. Once the houses are identified, they will check if the building plans were approved by the PDA.

"If the plans of their houses are not approved by the PDA, action will be taken against them as per the law," he said.

The building plan of main accused Javed Ahmad’s house, J K Ashiyana, in the city’s Kareli area was not approved, an official had said earlier.

"The house was built without getting its map passed by the PDA. For this, he was issued a notice on May 10 and was told to present his side on May 24. On the given date, neither Javed nor his lawyer turned up. No document was presented as well. Hence, on May 25, the demolition orders were issued," he said.

This version, however, was disputed by Ahmad’s family and a group of five lawyers has approached the Allahabad High Court.

The lawyers claimed that the house was actually owned by Ahmad’s wife Parveen Fatima, given to her by her parents before her marriage.

So Ahmad has no ownership over it and the demolition was against the law, they argued. The PDA pasted a notice on the house on June 11, mentioning a show-cause notice of a previous date, to “justify” the demolition, the lawyers said. But Ahmad or his wife never got a show-cause notice, they claimed.

Also, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind filed two fresh pleas in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no further demolitions are carried out without following the due process and such exercise is done only after adequate notice.

Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mayawati are among the leaders who condemned the demolition of homes in Uttar Pradesh of those accused of violence.

Mayawati said a particular community is being targeted by such action.  

News Network
June 21,2022

Bengaluru, June 21: Karnataka police have intensified investigations into the drugs case involving Siddhanth Kapoor, the son of actor Shakti Kapoor.

Notices have been served to foreign and Indian models who participated in the rave party organised in a luxury Bengaluru hotel with Siddhanth Kapoor in connection with use and consumption of drugs.

According to police, 150 models and celebrities attended the rave party and notices have been issued to 40 foreign and Indian models. They have been asked to appear for the investigation within a week.

Six female models have already appeared for the investigations and got their statements recorded. The transactions and connections of models and celebrities are found to be suspicious and is being probed, sources say.

The probe has revealed that the foreign nationals who participated in the rave party were staying illegally in the country even after expiry of visa period.

The rave party in which drugs were found was attended by many celebrities and models. The police are still investigating the source of drugs. Though CCTV footage is verified, the police are yet to locate the persons who dumped drugs near the dustbin.

On June 12, the Halasuru police of Bengaluru city conducted raids on a luxury hotel following a tip-off about a rave party where drugs are circulated.

The police had detailed 35 persons, including Siddhanth Kapoor -- also the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor -- and conducted medical tests. The tests have confirmed consumption of drugs by six persons, including Kapoor.

Later, the accused were released on station bail. Siddhanth Kapoor had told police during the inquiry that someone had given him water and cigarettes laced with drugs. He had also told the investigators that he did not know about it.

Bhimashankar Guled DCP (East) had stated that Siddhanth Kapoor has not agreed that he had consumed drugs. "Kapoor is claiming that it was mixed in his drinks offered by someone and that he did not know about drugs. He said that he had come to Bengaluru 40 times and attended parties as DJ. This was the fourth time he had come to the hotel and was arrested," DCP Guled had said.

"We have taken a guest list and suspicious persons will be called for questioning," he had stated.

The police have sent the mobiles of the accused to the Forensic Science Laboratory for data retrieval. The police are investigating the nexus of Siddhanth Kapoor and others with drug peddling.

The police have also sent notice to the luxury hotel owner and organisers of the rave party. The event management company representatives are also called for investigations.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 20 A, 22 B, 27 B. The police had arrested Akhil Soni, Business Manager of Mind Fire Solutions, Harjoth Singh, an industrialist, Hani, a digital marketing entrepreneur and Akhil, a photographer.

The police had taken 7 grams of MDMA crystals and 10 grams of Ganja into custody after conducting a raid on a rave party organised at the luxury hotel The Park in Bengaluru on June 12. 

