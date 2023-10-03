  1. Home
  2. Question mark over electoral alliance of I.N.D.I.A in MP as AAP releases 2nd list of 29 candidates

Question mark over electoral alliance of I.N.D.I.A in MP as AAP releases 2nd list of 29 candidates

News Network
October 3, 2023

New Delhi, Oct 3: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a key constituent of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, released its second list of 29 candidates for the year-end assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

The move of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has further reduced the possibility of the I.N.D.I.A bloc alliance working in the MP elections.

So far, the AAP has declared candidates on 39 seats for upcoming assembly polls in the state. It had released its first list of 10 candidates earlier last month.

The second list of candidates included Mamta Meena, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, who had joined the AAP during last month after she was denied a ticket by the saffron party from Chachoura. The AAP has fielded her from the same constituency.

In the list, released through the AAP's X account on Monday night, the candidates for three Scheduled Tribe (ST) and four Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seats were also declared.

The AAP also declared two candidates from Bhopal city including Mohammed Saud (Bhopal North) and Raisa Begum Malik (Narela).

From Indore district, three candidates were declared - Sunil Choudhary (Mhow), Anurag Yadav (Indore-1) and Piyush Joshi (Indore-4).

The list includes the names of Ramani Devi Jatav (Bhander), Rahul Kushwaha (Bhind), Satinder Bhadoriya (Mehgaon), Chahat Mani Pandey (Damoh), Chanda Kinnar (Malhara), Sunil Choudhary (Mhow), Bheru Singh Anare (Gandhwani), Anoop Goyal (Shivpuri), Sunil Gour (Seoni-Malwa), Anand Singh (Bargi), Pankaj Pathak (Panagar) and Vijay Mohan Palha (Patan).

The AAP, which is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab, also fielded Nan Singh Nawde (Sendhwa), Dilip Singh Guddu (Deotalab), Varun Ambedkar (Mangawan), Umesh Tripathi (Mauganj), Varun Gujjar Khatik (Raigaon), Usha Kol (Manpur), Ratibhan Saket (Devsar), Anand Mangal Singh (Sidhi), Amit Bhatnagar (Bijawar), Bhagirath Patel (Chhatarpur), Subodh Swami (Nagda-Khachrod) and Deepak Singh Patel (Rewa).

The ruling BJP in MP has so far declared 79 candidates in three separate lists, while the Congress has not issued any list of candidates so far.

The AAP and the Congress, two key members of the opposition INDIA bloc, have not yet decided whether they will fight the polls as alliance partners or not in the MP elections.

After a meeting in Delhi during last month, INDIA bloc had announced a joint rally in Bhopal in the first week of October but MP Congress chief Kamal Nath later said that it has been cancelled.

In the last assembly elections held in 2018, the Congress had won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly and form a coalition government. The BJP had won 109 seats. The Congress government led by Kamal Nath collapsed in March 2020, following which the BJP returned to power and Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the chief minister for the fourth time.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 2,2023

rahulgandhi.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 2: Welcoming the release of the caste survey by the Bihar government, I.N.D.I.A bloc parties on Monday accused the ruling BJP of running away from such an exercise, with the Congress pushing its slogan 'jitna abaadi, utna haq' (representation according to population).

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited Bihar's demographics to argue for proportional representation.

He said that the caste census of the Bihar government shows the importance of knowing the caste statistics of the country. 

"The caste census of Bihar has revealed that OBC + SC + ST are 84 per cent in the state. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central Government, only 3 are OBC, who handle only 5% of India's budget! Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. The greater the population, the greater the rights – this is our pledge," Gandhi posted on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

According to the data released by the Bihar government, Other Backward Caste (OBC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) together account for 63 per cent of the state’s population. 

Nitish Kumar's reaction

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based survey stating that it will not only reveal castes but also give information about the economic condition of everyone. "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the data of the caste-based census conducted in Bihar has been published. Many congratulations to the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration!" Bihar CM posted on 'X'.

BJP opposes caste survey

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP in Bihar has voiced dissatisfaction with the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government, stressing that it did not give an idea of the "changed social and economic realities" over the years.

State BJP president Samrat Choudhary emphasised that his party had "given its consent" for the exercise and would make an assessment of the findings which have now been made public. "The BJP will give a statement on the findings after studying the same. However, we wish the survey had studied the social and economic conditions of different castes and placed these on record. We need to take into account the changed social and economic realities," Chaudhary told reporters in Patna. 

It should be mentioned here that the findings are likely to favour the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' which claims to represent the interests of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs). The BJP, which has been generally seen as being pro-upper caste, has begun warming up to the changed political landscape, as evident from the rise of OBC leaders like Choudhary and Union minister Nityanand Rai who headed the party's state unit earlier.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 21,2023

Bill.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 21: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the women's reservation bill with near-unanimous backing, setting it on course to be cleared by the Rajya Sabha possibly by Thursday evening.

It was the first time that the women's quota bill, the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill in Parliament's terminology, had been put to vote in the Lok Sabha and it glided past the 2/3rds bar with a massive 454-2 leap, with only both members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, who had demanded a quota for Muslim and OBC women within the larger quota, voting against the affirmative action measure, which has been decades in the waiting.

The landslide support came in spite of the opposition failing to secure acceptance of its demands - that it should be implemented immediately rather than by 2029 as the government has proposed, quota for OBCs and Muslims within the general quota, and for clubbing a caste-wise headcount with the decennial census. This showed that the bill is likely to cruise through the RS as well on Thursday, bringing the prospect of enactment of a law reserving one-third seats in Parliament and legislatures tantalisingly close.

Government sources stressed that once the bill was passed by Parliament and got the President's assent, it would automatically apply to all state assemblies without having to secure ratification by them.

Criticism fails to turn into opposition

Parliament has the prerogative to decide the number of seats in state assemblies, which have no role to play in this regard," a senior government functionary said.

PM Narendra Modi, who vigorously pushed for the long-delayed legislation, was jubiliant. "Delighted at the passage of the Constitution Amendment Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across party lines who voted in support of this bill," he posted on social media site X.

"The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which will further boost women's empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in our political process," he tweeted.

Given the bill's troubled history - it was brought to Parliament five times only to be cast aside in view of resistance which would often take an aggressive turn - its smooth passage came as an anti-climax to many and a pleasant surprise for legions of women activists.

The opposition parties, which unanimously saw the bill as a move timed to coincide with the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, refused to give the government a free pass. Congress and others pressed for immediate rollout. Congress also reversed itself on the issue of "quota within quota". It had refused to concede the demand of OBC parties in 2010, leading to the demise of the bill after it was passed by the Rajya Sabha.

Congress also demanded tagging a caste census with the decennial enumeration exercise, in a marked pivot towards the "social justice" platform.

But the criticism did not translate into opposition, something that appeared to be testimony to the PM's sense of timing as well as the influence that women have begun to wield in many parts.

It was home minister Amit Shah who parried the opposition's insistence on immediate rollout by saying that for anything to be considered, the bill had to go through first. "Yesterday was Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, so let the bill have an auspicious beginning," he said.

A few amendments moved by the government relating to the numbering of the Constitution amendment bill were also cleared by the House. When the proposed legislation goes to the Rajya Sabha for consideration, it will be called the Constitution (106th Amendment) Bill, officials said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 2,2023

bommaikateel.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 2: Karnataka BJP leaders on Monday accused the Congress government of failing to maintain law and order, following the stone-pelting incident in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga on Sunday evening. 

Pointing out the 'sensitive nature' of Shivamogga, the leaders of the opposition party questioned why no precautionary measures were taken and asked why such an incident took place during Eid Milad procession, whereas the recent Ganesh visarjan and processions went on peacefully.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the senior BJP leader said that such incidents usually takes place in three police stations limits of Shivamogga, where efficient officials should have been deployed as a precautionary measure. 'If not, such incidents happen.'

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that communal fanatic forces were behind the stone-pelting in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga last evening. 

In the name of Eid Milad procession, houses and properties of Hindus have been attacked and looted, he alleged.

'I condemn it,' he said, claiming that after Congress came to power there were incidents of pro-Pakistan slogans being raised and that no strict action was taken, due to which 'fanatic forces are re-emerging.' 

He flagged the alleged terror activities going on in Shivamogga and criticised the Congress government for failing to maintain law and order.

"The government has failed in maintaining law and order. Shivamogga is a sensitive city and there have been several instances (of tensions) in the past. Adequate measures seems to have not been taken for such a religious event," former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

"Since the Congress government came to power, anti-social elements are getting support,' Bommai alleged, adding that illegal activities by 'mafia' are becoming rampant in every village, taluk and district, 'which this government has failed to control.' He also said that terror-linked sleeper cell members have been arrested from Shivamogga in the past.

State BJP Vice President and Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra also pointed out that a large-scale Ganesh visarjan event and processions were held peacefully in Shivamogga recently, and said yesterday's incident seems to be 'aimed at disturbing the peace' there.

He sought 'strict and merciless action' against the culprits, demanding a thorough investigation into the possible involvement of outsiders, as being alleged by Shivamogga BJP MLA S N Channabasappa.

Senior BJP leader and former minister K S Eshwarappa visited the people who were injured in the stone-pelting at a hospital in Shivamogga.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed that swords were wielded during the procession yesterday, and asked 'Whom were they trying to warn? Why didn't the police take any strict action against them?'

Hitting out at Home Minister G Parameshwara for his statement in which he said that he has not got any information or reports regarding swords or any weapons being wielded, other than the stone-pelting incident, Eshwarappa accused the Congress government of appeasement politics and 'behaving like slaves of Muslims.' 

He claimed that huge posters of the 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan and others were erected at various places 'to instigate' the Hindu community. 'Not even a single Hindu youth was involved in stone pelting...houses of Hindus were selectively attacked by people wearing black clothes and masks,' he claimed.

The situation in Ragi Gudda area in Shivamogga, where prohibitory orders have been clamped, after tension during the Eid Milad procession and alleged incidents of stone pelting yesterday evening, is now peaceful and under control, police said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.