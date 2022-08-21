  1. Home
  2. ‘Quit AAP and join BJP; all CBI and ED cases will be dropped’: Manish Sisodia rejects offer

News Network
August 22, 2022

sisodia.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 22: In a major development, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that the BJP invited him to join its party, promising to "close all CBI, ED cases".

"I have received a message from the BJP -- Leave AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut. My reply to BJP -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Asserting that all the allegations against him were false, Sisodia said he will never bow down before "conspirators and corrupt people".

Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

Facing heat in alleged corruption over Delhi's excise policy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday had claimed that the CBI issued a Look Out Circular against him, but agency officials denied it and said the LOCs were only against eight ''private'' persons named in the FIR.

 Claiming the CBI found "nothing" during the raid at his residence on Friday, Sisodia said the agency was doing a drama by issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him when he is "roaming freely" in Delhi and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he is unable to find him.

The AAP leader's house was raided on Friday by the CBI over alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

He has stressed that the case against him is an effort to stop the good work being done by CM Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and also to put obstacles in the path of the AAP chief who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

News Network
August 15,2022

modinarendra.jpg

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India's Independence Day. The Prime Minister raised the national flag before paying tributes to those who fought for India's freedom.

Here are top quotes from the PM's address:

Nation remembering those who made sacrifices but were forgotten and not given their due. We are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives for country's independence.

India is the mother of democracy. India has seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 75 years. There have been sorrows as well as achievements in these years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other problems. But unity in diversity became our guiding power.

India has seen sorrows as well as achievements in the last 75 years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other issues. But unity in diversity became our guiding power

Entire country came together for Janta curfew, entire country was applauding Corona warriors via taali-thaali. When the world was discussing whether to take vaccines, 200 crore Indians had taken jabs - this is awakening.

"In coming years, we've to focus on 'Panchpran'- First, to move forward with bigger resolves & resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third, be proud of our legacy; Fourth, strength of unity and Fifth, duties of citizens which includes the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers.

Respect for women is an important pillar for India's growth. We need to support our "Nari Shakti".  Our "Nari Shakti" is being represented in all sectors. The more opportunities we give to our daughters, the more they will take us forward.

We must be proud about our heritage. Only when we are deeply rooted to our motherland, we will fly high.

Our goal is ensuring optimum outcome of our human sources, natural resources.

We have opened new avenues for the youth. My beloved citizens, Lal Bahudar Shashtri gave us a slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan". Atal Vihari Vajpayee added "Jai Vigyan" to it. Now we go a step further and add "Jai Anusandhan" (innovation) to it.

Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at the optimum pace. Another evil we need to come together against is nepotism. We need to give opportunities to this who are talented & will work towards the progress of the nation.

News Network
August 11,2022

footwear.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 11: An international passenger was arrested Mangaluru International Airport after customs officials found him smuggling gold inside sandals on Wednesday, August 10. 

The passenger, who arrived from Dubai, had reportedly hidden gold with mixture of gum inside the sandals he was wearing. He is a native of Kasargod.

The confiscated gold is weighing 332 gram of 24 carat purity and is worth Rs 17.43 lac in the market.

The passenger was taken into custody by the customs officials then handed over to the police. 

