Quit Kashmir or get killed by militants; govt doesn’t protect us: KPSS tells Pandits

Srinagar, Aug 16: Kashmir Pandits Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS), an apex body of the non migrant Pandits, has appealed to Kashmiri Pandits to leave Kashmir.

“With another attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, the militants have made it clear that they are going to kill all the Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir,” the President of KPSS Sanjay Tickoo, said in a statement.

“Irony is that the local OGWs (overground workers) work with them (militants) to kill their neighbours,” he added.

Tickoo who braved the most turbulent times in the over three decades long insurgency said Kashmir is a place where tourists are safe and no attacks were executed during the Amarnath yatra.

“But local non-Muslims, particularly the Kashmiri Pandits, are vulnerable,” he said.

He said the judiciary and the government have failed miserably to protect Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir.

“As such KPSS is appealing to all the Kashmiri Pandits to leave Kashmir and don’t fall trap to sugar coated statements from Kashmiri society,” he said.

“No Kashmiri Pandits is safe in Kashmir. For Kashmiri Pandits only one option left (is to) leave Kashmir or get killed by religiously fanatic minds who have the support of the local population,’’ he said.

According to KPSS there are around 800 non migrant Pandit families who live in 242 places across Kashmir.

The appeal by the KPSS, comes at a time when, over 5,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees who had returned to Kashmir under the Prime Minister's employment package, have been seeking transfer to Jammu. These Pandit employees have not resumed their work after the killing of Rahul Bhat in May this year.