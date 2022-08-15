  1. Home
  2. Quit Kashmir or get killed by militants; govt doesn’t protect us: KPSS tells Pandits

News Network
August 16, 2022

Srinagar, Aug 16: Kashmir Pandits Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS), an apex body of the non migrant Pandits, has appealed to Kashmiri Pandits to leave Kashmir.

“With another attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, the militants have made it clear that they are going to kill all the Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir,” the President of KPSS Sanjay Tickoo, said in a statement.

“Irony is that the local OGWs (overground workers) work with them (militants) to kill their neighbours,” he added.

Tickoo who braved the most turbulent times in the over three decades long insurgency said Kashmir is a place where tourists are safe and no attacks were executed during the Amarnath yatra.

“But local non-Muslims, particularly the Kashmiri Pandits, are vulnerable,” he said.

He said the judiciary and the government have failed miserably to protect Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir.

“As such KPSS is appealing to all the Kashmiri Pandits to leave Kashmir and don’t fall trap to sugar coated statements from Kashmiri society,” he said.

“No Kashmiri Pandits is safe in Kashmir. For Kashmiri Pandits only one option left (is to) leave Kashmir or get killed by religiously fanatic minds who have the support of the local population,’’ he said.

According to KPSS there are around 800 non migrant Pandit families who live in 242 places across Kashmir.

The appeal by the KPSS, comes at a time when, over 5,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees who had returned to Kashmir under the Prime Minister's employment package, have been seeking transfer to Jammu. These Pandit employees have not resumed their work after the killing of Rahul Bhat in May this year.

News Network
August 8,2022

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of all Janata Dal (United) MLAs and MPs on Tuesday, leading to speculation his growing friction with the BJP may come to a head.

Chief among the many reasons why Mr Kumar is upset with the BJP, which is an alliance partner of the Janata Dal (United), or JD(U) in Bihar, has been the BJP-led central government's offer of token representation to allies as Union Ministers.

Mr Kumar's party had denied another Rajya Sabha berth last month to his former JD(U) colleague RCP Singh, who had taken a spot in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet last year without consulting Mr Kumar. Mr Singh bade farewell to the JD(U) over the Rajya Sabha snub.

"There's a conspiracy against me because I'd become union minister," said Mr Singh, a former Indian Administrative Service officer who was once the national president of JD(U). "I'll just say that there's no cure to jealousy," he said while leaving the JD(U) yesterday. "Nitish Kumar will not become Prime Minister in any of his seven lives," he said, describing the JD(U) as a sinking ship.

Mr Kumar reacted by sending out his party's top leaders to respond to allegations by Mr Singh of pettiness and for allegedly dragging his family into a political fight citing illegal property deals.

The JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh in a hurry to blunt the attacks by Mr Singh, however, appeared to have overcorrected when he ended up threatening the alliance party BJP.

"What is the need to join the Union Cabinet? The Chief Minister had decided in 2019 we won't be part of the Union Cabinet," Rajiv Ranjan told reporters. He said the JD(U) won't join the Union Cabinet in the near future too, leading to speculation of a rift that can't be mended.

The sudden increase in outburst of Mr Kumar's aides like Rajiv Ranjan is seen as a calculated move to put pressure on the BJP to concede to the Chief Minister's demands, which includes removal of Bihar assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, for whom Nitish Kumar's dislike is an open secret.

The Chief Minister, citing health reasons, had stayed away from a meeting of the government think-tank NITI Aayog in Delhi this weekend, which 23 Chief Ministers including West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee had attended. The absence was seen as yet another show of anger by Mr Kumar at the BJP.

Mr Singh had denied the charge of negotiating directly with the Modi government for a ministerial position in the centre. He said Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to Mr Kumar about cabinet expansion and offered one berth to the party on the condition that Mr Singh himself become a Union Minister.

Mr Singh also denied the JD(U)'s allegations that there are irregularities in his property deals. "These properties belong to my wife and other dependents, who have been paying due tax since 2010," he said. "I don't know what the party wants to investigate. I have nothing to hide," he said.

News Network
August 5,2022

Lucknow, Aug 5: A BJP leader allegedly beheaded his friend, a bullion trader and also a worker of the saffron party, in Uttar Pradesh's Agra town, about 350 kilometres from here.

According to the police sources here, Tinku Bhargava, who was an office bearer of the district unit of the BJP, allegedly beheaded the victim, identified as Naveen Verma, before shooting him dead on Thursday night.

Bhargava was caught by the cops in the wee hours of Friday while he, with the help of a friend of his, was looking for a place to dump the severed head and the body near the forested Sikandra Arsena area on the outskirts of the town, sources said.

Police officials in Agra said that the severed head and the body were recovered from the car of Bhargava, who, during questioning, confessed to perpetrating the crime.

Police said that Bhargava, who knew Verma well, called the latter on Thursday evening to join a liquor party. He later shot him dead and then allegedly severed his head. ''The assailants severed the victim's head and also stripped him to prevent his identification,'' said a senior police official in Agra on Friday.

The motive behind the gruesome killing was yet to be ascertained though sources said that the assailant had been having an affair with the victim's wife and wanted to eliminate him.

News Network
August 12,2022

Mangaluru Aug 12: A civic worker lost his life and another suffered critical injuries when an unidentified vehicle hit them on National Highway 66 at Jeppinamogaru today morning. 

The deceased has been identified as identified as Vicky Khan (23) from Bihar. Gopal Poojary (53) was injured.

The tragedy took place at around 8 a.m. when the civic workers were cutting grass on the side of the national highway. 

It is learnt that a reckless vehicle which was moving from Thokkottu to Manglauru hit the men and sped off without stopping. Police suspect that a pick up vehicle is involved in the hit-and-run incident.

A case has been registered at Nagori traffic police station. Investigations are on. 

