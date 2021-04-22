Rape accused Swami Nithyananda bans travellers from India to 'Kailasa' amid covid surge

Fugitive self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda has stated that devotees from India would not be allowed to enter his island ‘Kailasa’ in view of COVID-19 surge.

The ban is also applicable to travellers from Brazil, the European Union and Malaysia. The order says that due to the second and third wave of coronavirus all the embassies of KAILASA from these countries are sealed and no public will be allowed to enter Kailasa until further notice.

Kailasa, located off the coast of Ecuador, is Nithyananda's ‘virtual island’ where he fled to from India in 2019. The self-styled godman is an accused in a sexual assault case in India.

The order has evoked hilarious jokes and memes on social media. The video was trolled and has been subjected to trolls on social media with many taking to Twitter to share jokes, hilarious messages and memes.

In the past, Nithyananda has grabbed eyeballs on social media with videos and tweets about his 'Hindu sovereign nation'. Besides its own cabinet and Prime Minister, the island has a dedicated website. About the island, the website says, "Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries."

In August 2020, Nithyananda even launched his very own 'Reserve Bank of Kailasa'. The official currency of the island was declared to be 'Kailashian dollars'. The rape-accused refers to himself as the 'Supreme Pontiff' of Kailasa.