  1. Home
  2. Rape accused Swami Nithyananda bans travellers from India to 'Kailasa' amid covid surge

Rape accused Swami Nithyananda bans travellers from India to 'Kailasa' amid covid surge

coastaldigest.com news network
April 22, 2021

neetu.jpg

Fugitive self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda has stated that devotees from India would not be allowed to enter his island ‘Kailasa’ in view of COVID-19 surge.  

The ban is also applicable to travellers from Brazil, the European Union and Malaysia. The order says that due to the second and third wave of coronavirus all the embassies of KAILASA from these countries are sealed and no public will be allowed to enter Kailasa until further notice.

Kailasa, located off the coast of Ecuador, is Nithyananda's ‘virtual island’ where he fled to from India in 2019. The self-styled godman is an accused in a sexual assault case in India. 

The order has evoked hilarious jokes and memes on social media. The video was trolled and has been subjected to trolls on social media with many taking to Twitter to share jokes, hilarious messages and memes.

In the past, Nithyananda has grabbed eyeballs on social media with videos and tweets about his 'Hindu sovereign nation'. Besides its own cabinet and Prime Minister, the island has a dedicated website. About the island, the website says, "Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries."

In August 2020, Nithyananda even launched his very own 'Reserve Bank of Kailasa'. The official currency of the island was declared to be 'Kailashian dollars'. The rape-accused refers to himself as the 'Supreme Pontiff' of Kailasa.

 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 20,2021

RGG.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 20: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19, he informed on Tuesday.

Gandhi said that he is experiencing mild symptoms and has requested everybody who came in contact with him to follow all safety protocols.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for Covid. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi had recently suspended all his public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal due to the spiralling Covid-19 situation in the country. He had also advised political leaders against holding large public rallies.

"In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," tweeted Gandhi.

He has now joined the list of the country's leaders who have contracted the virus.

Over the last few days, amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic being witnessed in the country, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union sports minister Kiren Rejiju, Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Uttar Pradesh - Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier today, Congress leader Anand Sharma also tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon.

The Covid-19 situation in the country is continuing to deteriorate with 2,59,170 new cases and 1,761 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089.

There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday.

As many as 1,54,761 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582 in India.

The death toll has reached 1,80,530 with additional 1,761 fatalities.

As many as 26,94,14,035 samples had been tested across the country up till April 19 including 15,19,486 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 12,71,29,113.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 18,2021

mmsingh.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 18: Former PM Manmohan Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking expansion of covid-19 vaccination programme besides giving key suggestions to tackle the pandemic. 

The development comes as India reported a record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus cases and recorded 1,501 new fatalities today. 

“The government should publicise what are the firm orders for doses placed on different vaccine producers and accepted for delivery over the next six months. If we want to vaccinate a target number in this period, we should have enough orders in advance…” Singh wrote in his letter.

The second suggestion that Singh gave in his letter was that the government should indicate how this expected supply will be distributed across states based on a transparent formula. The central government could retain 10 percent for distribution based on emergency needs, but other than that, states should have a clear signal of likely availability so that they can plan their rollout.

He further wrote that states should be given some flexibility to define the category of frontline workers to be vaccinated even if they are below 45. This includes bus and taxi drivers, panchayat workers, municipality staff and also lawyers, he added. “They can be vaccinated even if they are below 45,” he wrote.

The former Prime Minister pointed out that in this time of a public health emergency, the Centre must proactively support vaccine producers to expand their manufacturing facilities quickly by providing funds and other concessions.

“I believe this is the time to invoke the compulsory licensing provisions in the law, so that a number of companies are able to produce the vaccine under a licence.  This, I recall, had happened earlier in the case of medicines to deal with the HIV/AIDS disease,” he wrote.

Singh also said that any vaccine which has been cleared for use by credible authorities, such as the European Medical Agency or the FDA in the US, should be allowed to be imported without any bridging trials.

“We are facing an unprecedented emergency and, I understand, experts are of the view that this relaxation is justified in an emergency. The relaxation could be for a limited period during which the bridging trials could be completed in India,” he wrote.

He further stated, “We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and focus instead on the percentage of population vaccinated. Currently, India has vaccinated only a small percentage of its population. I am certain that with the right policy design, we can do much better and very quickly.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 17,2021

sinan.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 17: A 19-year-old Islamic seminary (dars) student, who had stayed in a mosque on the outskirts of the city after delivering a Ramadan related lecture there, passed away early today after ‘suhoor’, the predawn meal consumed before fasting. 

The deceased has been identified as Sinaan, son of Hasainar and Zuhra couple from Ajjavara near Sullia. He was a student of Karnataka Islamic Academy, Kumbra in Dakshina Kannada district. He was also perusing B.Com. 

The tragedy occurred at Marakada Juma Masjid near Kavoor, Mangaluru.

During the month of Ramadan some Islamic seminary students in coastal Karnataka and Kerala visit various mosques and deliver lectures as part of their training process. 

Sinaan had been to Marakada Juma Masjid last evening and delivered a lecture after night prayers. He had spent night in the same mosque. He collapsed after consuming suhoor. 

The people in the mosque immediately contacted his family members who informed them that he had epilepsy and other problems. As per family members suggestion, he was made to sleep there. Hover, when failed to wake up even after couple of hours, the cleric of the mosque tried to wake him up and realized that he had breathed his last. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.