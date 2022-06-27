  1. Home
  2. Rebel MLAs of Sena playing indoor games in Guwahati hotel

Rebel MLAs of Sena playing indoor games in Guwahati hotel

News Network
June 28, 2022

hypo.jpg

Guwahati, June 28: The dissident Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping at the luxury Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati for the past few days are passing their time by playing various indoor games including chess and ludo.

"Other than a couple of meetings within themselves, they have no other serious activity in Guwahati. To pass their time, they are playing various indoor games including chess and ludo to keep themselves engaged," a source close to the MLAs told the media on condition of anonymity.

The rebel legislators led by disgruntled Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde are not allowed to go outside the hotel.

Initially, the MLAs booked rooms of the hotel for about a week.

Assam BJP MLAs, leaders and ministers are occasionally visiting the hotel, and briefly talking with the Maharashtra lawmakers.

Assam police commandos led by senior officials are closely looking after the security of the MLAs, and from time to time, also reviewing the hotel security.

The hotel authorities refused fresh booking of common boarders except the passengers from airlines, with which the hotel has long term arrangements.

Assam's ruling BJP has been maintaining that it has nothing to do with the Maharashtra political crisis and camping of the MLAs in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that these people are guests and have chosen Guwahati for their stay on their own.

Shiv Sena leaders from Manipur led by state President M. Tombi Singh came to the hotel on Monday to meet Eknath Shinde. However, they were not allowed to meet.

The main opposition Congress in Assam earlier asked the dissident Maharashtra MLAs to leave the state at the earliest in the greater interest of the state.

Since last Wednesday morning, dissident MLAs of Shiv Sena, Independents and others have been camping at the hotel posing a threat to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 14,2022

UPterror.jpg

Prayagraj, June 14: After the demolishing the house of a Muslim activist after accusing him to be mastermind of last Friday’s violence here, authorities are now going over a list of 37 other accused for possibly similar action.

An official said the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) is trying to identify the homes of the 37 people and action “according to the law” will be taken if their building plans have not been approved.

Violence broke out in Prayagraj and some other Uttar Pradesh cities on Friday during protests over the recent remarks on Prophet Mohammed by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

On Sunday, the PDA bulldozed the house of activist Javed Ahmad, following a violence during which mobs hurled stones, some motorcycles and carts were set on fire and a policeman injured.

Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar earlier said two country-made pistols and several live cartridges were recovered from the house during a search.

The demolition, a part of a series of similar actions by Uttar Pradesh Police in other places, was criticised by Opposition parties and some legal experts.

But other accused could face similar action in Prayagraj.

PDA zonal officer Ajay Kumar told PTI on Tuesday that the authority has got a list of others allegedly involved in stone-pelting.

"The PDA is searching the addresses of 37 accused people. However, most of the people locked their homes and left the place after the stone-pelting. Due to this, there is a difficulty in finding their exact houses," he said.

Kumar said officials are going into the by-lanes to locate the houses. Once the houses are identified, they will check if the building plans were approved by the PDA.

"If the plans of their houses are not approved by the PDA, action will be taken against them as per the law," he said.

The building plan of main accused Javed Ahmad’s house, J K Ashiyana, in the city’s Kareli area was not approved, an official had said earlier.

"The house was built without getting its map passed by the PDA. For this, he was issued a notice on May 10 and was told to present his side on May 24. On the given date, neither Javed nor his lawyer turned up. No document was presented as well. Hence, on May 25, the demolition orders were issued," he said.

This version, however, was disputed by Ahmad’s family and a group of five lawyers has approached the Allahabad High Court.

The lawyers claimed that the house was actually owned by Ahmad’s wife Parveen Fatima, given to her by her parents before her marriage.

So Ahmad has no ownership over it and the demolition was against the law, they argued. The PDA pasted a notice on the house on June 11, mentioning a show-cause notice of a previous date, to “justify” the demolition, the lawyers said. But Ahmad or his wife never got a show-cause notice, they claimed.

Also, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind filed two fresh pleas in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no further demolitions are carried out without following the due process and such exercise is done only after adequate notice.

Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mayawati are among the leaders who condemned the demolition of homes in Uttar Pradesh of those accused of violence.

Mayawati said a particular community is being targeted by such action.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 24,2022

Mumbai, June 24: Even before the Bharatiya Janata Party could officially speak about its support to Eknath Shinde’s revolt in Maharashtra, the rebel leader himself admitted on Thursday that he has been promised all support by the ‘mahashakti’ that has taken on Pakistan, giving clear indication of the BJP’s involvement. 

After his meeting with the party MLAs, MPs and leaders, Sharad Pawar confirmed the BJP as Shinde’s partner. Shinde made the reference while addressing the rebel Sena MLAs at the hotel they are staying put in Guwahati, Assam, after he was elected as their Legislative Party leader.
 
Shinde’s speech was recorded and the video was released by his office, after a few NCP leaders sarcastically commented that they didn’t see the BJP’s hand in the entire episode. “Let’s be together in happiness and in trouble. The victory is ours. A national party, a mahashakti that has taken on Pakistan…has told me that the decision I have taken is historic for the country. It has promised to provide us all help. You will see it,” Shinde says.

It was evident that Shinde and his group had already made up their minds to align with the national party [BJP]. The statement was seen as a rejoinder to the chief minister’s faction that appealed through party’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, and gave the rebels 24 hours to return home. Thackeray would consider their demand for exiting the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, they were told.

“If you are Sainiks, be brave and show guts to land in Mumbai,” said Raut. It sounded like an appeal laced with warning and instruction for the party workers to be ready to give a Sena-style welcome to the rebels.        

The video from Guwahati was released immediately after the Nationalist Congress Party leaders, including Ajit Pawar and state president Jayant Patil, commented sarcastically that they didn’t see the BJP’s hand in the entire episode. Congress party’s state chief Nana Patole, however, saw the BJP as a driving force. Patil wondered who was making all the arrangements, like the luxury stay and the aircraft, for Shinde’s group. Ajit Pawar and Patil said their party would stand by Thackeray to save the government. 

An hour before Shinde’s footage was made public, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis left for New Delhi, in a signal that the BJP would come out with guns blazing to topple the Thackeray government. So far, the BJP has maintained a stoic silence. In fact, it issued a gag order to its leaders, especially the verbose ones. Sources said the BJP high command is in full control of Operation Lotus, and Fadnavis has been playing an important role. Neither Fadnavis nor other BJP leaders were available for a comment.   

After his meeting with the party MLAs, MPs and leaders, NCP chief Sharad Pawar confirmed the BJP as Shinde’s partner. “I have seen the video in which Shinde says a national party has supported him.” He then took out a list of Election Commission-approved seven national parties, and said that only the BJP among them could do it (because others are anti-BJP or have no stakes in Maharashtra).

“Ajit Pawar does not know about the situation or the (BJP) people in Gujarat and Assam. But I know people who are managing (the rebels) in Assam and helped them out in Gujarat,” the NCP boss said. He then went on to name Gujarat BJP president C R Patil, the BJP-led Assam government and the party leaders there.

On the crisis, Sharad Pawar said the rebels will have to come to Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan. “The BJP may not guide them here. The majority will be proved on the floor of the House. We know why the MLAs went to Assam only after they were here.”

Cautioning the rebels about disqualification, the NCP president said their action was against the anti-defection law. “History proves that those who defected have lost by-elections as well. Similar possibilities cannot be denied in this case as well,” he said, recalling the defeats of Chhagan Bhujbal and others who had quit the Sena to join the Congress.

He also dismissed the Congress’s allegation of injudicious allotment of funds by Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio. “The complaints are not factual,” he said while responding to Nana Patole’s accusation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 20,2022

Mangaluru, June 20: Five Muslim girl students from the Mangaluru University College, Hampanakatta, here have asked for transfer certificates from the college administration after being denied permission to attend classes wearing hijab.

Principal Anusuya Rai has confirmed that the five students have applied for transfer certificates to join other colleges. However, they are being asked to submit another letter making certain corrections. The college management will take a call on issuing the certificates once the girls submit the letters.

Due to the evaluation work, the undergraduate courses teaching has been shifted online from Monday. Except for a few students, majority of the 44 Muslim students who study in the college had attended classes as per the guidelines.

After the announcement of II PUC results, the admissions to UG courses will begin from this week. Mangaluru University Vice Chancellor P.S. Yadapaditaya had earlier announced that the university would make special provisions for Muslim girls who want to join other colleges in connection with the hijab rule.

Hundreds of Sangah Parivar backed students of University College had boycotted the classes on May 26 protesting against allowing Muslim girl students to attend classes in hijab.

The students had demanded that the college management should prohibit students from wearing hijab in classes. They expressed their anger against the college management for allowing hijab in classrooms despite the court .

The Hijab crisis, which started as a protest by 6 students of Udupi Pre-University Girl's College, turned into a major crisis-like situation in Karnataka last year.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.