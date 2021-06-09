  1. Home
  2. Right to life also for those without internet; provide walk-in Covid vaccines for all: Rahul

News Network
June 10, 2021

New Delhi, June 10: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that every person walking into a Covid-19 vaccination centre should get the jab, saying those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life.

The Congress has been batting for vaccines for the poor, especially those living in far-flung and rural areas, who do not have digital access or smart phones.

The opposition party has also been demanding that COWIN registration should not be mandatory for getting the Covid vaccine.

"Online registration is not enough for the vaccine. Every person walking in at a vaccination centre should get the vaccine. Those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life," he said in a tweet in Hindi. 

The Congress has been critical of the government's vaccination policy and its handling of the Covid situation in the country.

News Network
June 5,2021

Bengaluru, June 5: The state government on Saturday shunted out Mysuru deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and Mysuru City Corporation commissioner Shilpa Nag following their ugly public spat over the past few days.

Bagadi Gautham, a 2009 batch IAS officer, replaces Sindhuri as Mysuru DC while G Lakshmikanh Reddy, 2015 batch IAS officer, takes over from Shilpa.

While Sindhuri has been posted commissioner of Hindu religious and charitable endowments, Bengaluru, Nag will be director of e-governance in rural development and panchayat raj department.

The government was contemplating action against them after Shilpa resigned from the IAS over alleged harassment by Sindhuri. It had also launched a probe into the construction of a gym and swimming pool at the DC's residence allegedly in violation of heritage laws. The spat between the officers was unseemly, coming as it did amid a huge spike in Covid cases in Mysuru district.

Among the other transfers, P Rajendra Cholan has been posted as managing director, Bescom, and will hold concurrent charge as special commissioner (health and IT), BBMP. 

Resignation and U-turn

Shilpa Nag on Thursday had announced her resignation from the service, citing harassment and humiliation from Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri. However on Saturday she took a U-turn from her decision. She decided to resume work from Sunday.

It has to be noted that Nag had taken her resignation papers to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar during his visit to Mysuru on Friday but, the CS did not accept the paper and suggested her to reconsider the decision.

“I have sent resignation papers through register post and also e-mailed it,” Nag said. District in-charge Minster S T Somashekar and others suggested her not to resign, she said.

News Network
May 29,2021

Mumbai, May 29: Fuel prices were hiked again on Saturday taking petrol price in f Mumbai beyond Rs 100/per litre while diesel rates stood at Rs 92.17, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

The fresh increase marks the 15th time the prices have gone up this month. Petrol witnessed a hike of 26 paise and diesel was up by 30 paise in metros across the country.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 93.94 and diesel is priced at Rs 91.87 per litre.

Kolkata's petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 93.97 and Rs 87.74 respectively.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 4,2021

Bengaluru, June 4: Ending widespread speculations over II PUC (Class 12) exams in Karnataka, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that there will be no exams for the II PUC students in Karnataka. Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Suresh Kumar said, 

"The state government has decided not to hold the examination for II PUC. However, we are going ahead with the examination for the SSLC (Class 12) students affiliated to the state board."

Explaining in detail, the Education minister said, "Students registered for the II PUC exams will be promoted using the grading system based on their performance in the previous year (I PUC) examination. Instead of the usual marks system, students will be promoted with grades." 

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to hold the examination for the SSLC (Class 10) students possibly in the third week of July after assessing the Covid-19 pandemic situation and in consultation with the experts. SSLC students will be examined for their performance in a different format. 

"The examination will be conducted in the form of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and the duration will also be reduced. There will just be two papers with each having 120 MCQs. While the first question paper will cover all the core subjects--Mathematics, Science, Social Science, the second question paper will cover all the languages," the minister explained. He also clarified that, unlike II PUC, it is difficult to provide SSLC students with a grade.

"The SSLC students have not written the 9th standard exams last year due to Covid pandemic and it is difficult to assess their performance in the absence of any examination. Hence it is inevitable to hold exams for the 10th standard students," Suresh Kumar explained.

One-Day exam for unhappy students

The state government has offered to hold a 'One Day' exam for the II PUC students who are not satisfied with the grading provided to them. The PU Board will hold a separate physical examination for such candidates once the Covid pandemic situation improves across Karnataka, according to the minister. 

