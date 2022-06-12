  1. Home
  2. Rupee again slips 36 paise to hit lifetime low of 78.29 against US dollar

News Network
June 13, 2022

New Delhi, June 13: Rupee dropped to a lifetime low while the country's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest in more than three years as investor concerns over faster rate increases in the United States resurfaced following US inflation data.

US Treasuries dropped sharply in early Asia trade on Monday, with the heaviest selling in short-dated debt, as investors scrambled to price in an even steeper rate-hike path to tame inflation.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 78.21/22 per dollar by 0350 GMT, after touching a lifetime low of 78.28. Rupee had ended at 77.8325 on Friday, when it hit its previous life low of 77.8750.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.60 per cent, its highest since February 28, 2019. Yield had ended at 7.52 per cent on Friday. 

News Network
June 10,2022

jamamasjid.jpg

New Delhi, June 10: Protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers with thousands of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, police said.

A large crowd of people could be seen gathering at the steps of the famous mosque, some carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma.

A senior police officer said that while some of the demonstrators left the site after some time, others continued to protest.

The protest that was carried out peacefully lasted for 10-15 minutes.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after a social media analysis, they had said.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi have also been named in the FIR. 

News Network
June 6,2022

sikh.jpg

Amritsar, June 6: Expressing concern over “spread of Christianity" in Punjab, Akal Takht Jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh on Monday asserted that "churches and mosques" are being built in numbers in rural parts of the state and urged Sikh preachers to visit villages to promote Sikhism.

Delivering his customary address to the Sikh community from the Akal Takht's podium to mark the 38th anniversary of 'Operation Bluestar' here, the Jathedar also said that the Sikh community should make arrangements for the training of the youth in Sikh martial art and other heritage weapons.

"Today, we are confronting several challenges that are weakening us on the religious, social and economic fronts. To weaken us on the religious front, strong publicity of Christianity is being carried on in Punjab," he said.

The Jathedar of the Akal Takht - the highest Sikh temporal seat - said "churches and mosques" are being built in numbers in Punjab's villages and noted "it's a matter of concern and worry for us". This should be tackled by the Sikh institutions and jathebandis (organisations) by coming forward to preaching Sikh faith like the old Sikhs and saints did, he said.

He appealed to all the eminent associated with the Sikh religion to visit villages, especially the border villages, of the state and strengthen Sikh religion. The Jathedar pointed out that the time has come to step out of air-conditioned rooms and said Sikh preachers and scholars need to visit the border areas to promote Sikhism and apprise the youth about the rich Sikh tenets and history.

"We need to understand that if we are weak on the religious front, we will not be strong on economic and social fronts and then politically also, we will be weakened," he said.

The Jathedar said that the Sikhs have been blessed with the determination of Raj (sovereignty) from the time of Gurus (masters), which Sikhs still reiterate in their daily ‘ardas’ as 'Raj Karega Khalsa'.

"And to move in this direction, the Sikh youth will have to move forward in the world by getting high quality education. At the same time, it is imperative for the Sikh community to be proficient in the Sikh martial art received as inheritance," he said.

He said the Sikh community should make arrangements for the training of youth in Sikh martial art (Gatka) and other heritage weapons and also set up the shooting ranges for training of modern weapons as required.

The Jathedar also expressed concern over drug menace afflicting many youths and talked about the need to fight the scourge. Meanwhile, pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by supporters of radical Sikh outfits as well as that of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) at the Golden Temple on the occasion.

The marbled premises of the Golden Temple near Akal Takht echoed with pro-Khalistan slogans.

Many youths held banners and placards with 'Khalistan Zindabad' written on them. They wore T-shirts with the picture of slain separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale printed on them.

Pro-Khalistan slogans were also raised by activists of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) led by former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, who was also present at the spot. He raised the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and demanded justice for the family.

Operation Bluestar was a military operation carried out in 1984 to flush out the militants from the Golden Temple.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in Amritsar to ensure that the event passed off smoothly.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex religious body of the Sikhs, displayed the bullet-ridden holy 'Saroop' (volume) of the Guru Granth Sahib. The 'Saroop', which was installed in the sanctum sanctorum at that time, was hit by a bullet during the military action in 1984. Saying that the ghallughara (holocaust) of June 1984 is a painful saga of atrocities perpetrated on the Sikh community, the Jathedar questioned the heavy deployment of forces by the government in Amritsar city during that time.

"The governments must understand that the Sikh community is not a community which intimidates but it protects the oppressed," he said.

He said that "the attack on several Sikh shrines, including Sri Akal Takht Sahib, still hurts the community and it is a historical fact that whoever attacked the Sikh shrines was doomed".

On the occasion, the family members of several former terrorists were honoured with 'Siropaos' (robes of honour) by Head Granthi Giani Jagtar Singh, Jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh and SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 11,2022

ibrahimnavur.jpg

Mangaluru, June 11: A non-resident Indian youth from Dakshina Kannada district, died of suspected cardiac arrest last night in Bahrain while he was reportedly speaking to his wife over phone. 

The deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Navur (34), a resident of Navur in Belthangady taluk. He is survived by his new born child and wife besides other family members. 

It is said that Ibrahim complained of chest pain while speaking to his wife over phone last night. He was rushed to a local hospital in Bahrain after he reportedly collapsed. He was declared brought dead.

