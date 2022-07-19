  1. Home
  2. Rupee at record low, breaches 80-mark against US dollar: Here's how it may impact you

News Network
July 19, 2022

New Delhi, July 19: The Indian currency depreciated for the eighth consecutive session on Tuesday to fall past 80-mark against the US dollar for the first-time ever.

At the interbank forex market, rupee was trading at 79.93 at 9.31am, after breaching the 80-mark against the US dollar- a historic low for the Indian currency. It sank to 80.06 against dollar in opening trade.

The rupee had ended at 79.97 on Monday.

The US dollar extended its rally and hovered just above a one-week low reached overnight versus major peers as markets reduced the odds of a percentage-point Federal Reserve rate hike this month.

The local currency has now declined over 7 per cent since the start of this year. It was at Rs 78.94 per dollar as of June 30 and rapidly plunged to touch the Rs 80-mark in the next few sessions.

If we compare with historical data, since December 2014, the value of the rupee declined from 63.33 against a dollar on December 31, 2014, to 80.06 today -- that is, a depreciation of 26.27 per cent.

However, rupee's loss meant gains for the US dollar. In fact, the US currency has had a wonderful stretch. Since the start of the year, it has gained almost 8 per cent.

On the flip side, a rising dollar is surely not a favourable scenario for Indian rupee. The rupee has been staggering since the beginning of the year and has fallen 7.72 per cent so far.

The surprise rate hike by Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) last month could not stop rupee's decline as a widening current account deficit came to the forefront after the country's June trade deficit hit a record high, raising concerns. In fact, it seems to have heightened volatility.

How it may impact you

From imports to exports to travel abroad to foreign studies, a falling rupee impacts our lives in several ways.

Imports to be more expensive: The primary and immediate impact of a depreciating rupee is on the importers as they need to spend more for same quantity and price.

The basket of Indian imports includes crude oil, coal, plastic material, chemicals, electronic goods, vegetable oil, fertiliser, machinery, gold, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, and iron and steel.

With the dip in the rupee, importing items will get more expensive. Not just oil but electronic items, such as mobile phones, some cars and appliances, are likely to get expensive.

The falling rupee is also likely to impact spending decisions of households as certain things may become expensive.

Boost for exports: While imports become costlier, exports from India will become cheaper. It is a boon for the exporters as they receive more rupees in exchange for dollars.

Pay more for foreign studies: For people looking to study abroad during this time, the fees amount will rise as a dollar would now cost more in terms of rupee than earlier. Prospective students or even existing ones may face a hike in their spending.

Foreign trips to cost more: Another major impact of falling rupee might be felt on the tourism sector. With Covid-19 cases remaining in control, many people would want to resume their abroad travel plans. Such people might end up spending much higher than they would have a few days back.

More values for remittances: In terms of remittances, or the money that people residing abroad send to their families back home in India, they will end up sending more in terms of rupee value.

News Network
July 8,2022

New Delhi, July 8: The Supreme Court today granted five-day interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in connection with a controversial FIR lodged in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshari issued notice on Zubair’s plea and listed it for further hearing before a regular bench.

It clarified that its interim bail order is with respect to the FIR lodged in Sitapur and has nothing to do with a case registered against him in Delhi.

The Alt News co-founder was granted bail on the condition that he will not post any fresh tweets on the issue related to the case and not leave jurisdiction of the Sitapur Magistrate's court.

An FIR was lodged against Zubair in Uttar Pradesh under IPC Section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and Section 67 of the IT Act here on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 after an unknown self proclaimed ‘hanuman bhakit’ on twitter claimed that Zubair hurt his sentiments by tweeting a screenshot of Hindi movie. 

News Netowrk
July 14,2022

New Delhi, July 14: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no word has been banned from use in Parliament and members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House.

Birla's comments came amid a controversy over publication of a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that listed words such as 'ashamed', 'jumlajeevi', 'taanashah', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' as unparliamentary expressions.

"No word has been banned. Members are free to express their views. No one can snatch that right, but it should be as per decorum of Parliament," Birla told reporters even as the Opposition targeted the government, accusing it of listing every word used by them to "describe how BJP was destroying India" as unparliamentary.

 "It is a routine practice continuing since 1959," he said referring to the release of the booklet compiling lists of words and expressions deemed unparliamentary.

Birla said words chosen for expunging have been used by members of the ruling party as well as the opposition. 

News Network
July 7,2022

Mangaluru, July 7: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed authorities to take precautionary measures in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts where rainfall is expected to continue for some more days. 

“The forecast is that it’ll rain for 3-4 more days. I’ve talked to the deputy commissioners on precautionary measures. They already have the necessary funds,” Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru. 

Revenue Minister R Ashoka is camped at Kodagu to oversee the rescue and relief operations, Bommai said. 

“We have deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team at Mysuru to Mangaluru. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are deployed to Karwar and Udupi,” Bommai said.

Expressing concern over coastal erosion in Karwar, Udupi and Mangaluru, Bommai said that he directed deputy commissioners to take action to temporarily stop the phenomenon. “I’ve asked them to personally oversee the works,” he said. 

The CM also said that people residing in places prone to landslides in Kodagu will be evacuated. “Roads that are blocked will be cleared and the required equipment is ready,” he said. 

