  2. ‘Sad day for democracy’: Now govt in Delhi means Lieutenant Governor

'Sad day for democracy': Now govt in Delhi means Lieutenant Governor

News Network
April 28, 2021

kejrigov.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 28: The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, which gives primacy to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government in the city, has come into force.

The provisions of the Act came into effect from April 27, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the legislation, the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" and the city government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoints the 27th April 2021 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the notification signed by additional secretary in the MHA, Govind Mohan, said.  

Parliament had passed the bill last month -- Lok Sabha on March 22 and Rajya Sabha on March 24.

When the bill was passed by Parliament, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had termed it a "sad day for Indian democracy".

News Network
April 20,2021

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 20: Covid-19 was detected in 19,577 persons in Kerala on Tuesday while 3,880 patients have recovered from the disease, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

"In the last 24 hours, Covid was not detected in any person who recently came to Kerala from the UK taking the total to 116, and their samples have been sent to NIV, Pune for further testing. So far, 11 people who came from the UK were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus," the Minister said in a press release here this evening.

Meanwhile, 28 recent deaths were confirmed today as due to Covid taking the death toll in the state to 4,978.

The Minister said 1,12,221 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 17.45 %. Till now, a total of 1,44,71,237 samples have been sent for testing.

Today, 28 places were identified as new hotspots while 9 places were excluded from the list, taking the total to 493 hotspots in the State.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 22,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 22: Two boys who sustained serious injuries after lightning struck them while playing outside their house at Indiranagar in Haleyangadi on the outskirts of the city died in hospital.

Nihan (5), son of Mansoor from Hejamady and Maruti (6), son of Durgappa from Gangavati are the victims. 

The young boys were playing in front of their houses on April 20 when the lightning struck injuring both of them. Luckily none of the other children who were playing with the two boys was hurt.

The injured boys were initially admitted to a private hospital at Mukka were later rushed to another private hospital in Mangaluru.

Both the boys had been put on artificial respiration as the lightning strike had impaired their brain functioning.

While Nihan breathed his last Tuesday, Maruti passed away today without responding to any treatment. 

News Network
April 18,2021

raghushetty.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 18: Acclaimed Tulu cinema director and script writer Raghu Shetty passed away yesterday (April 17) after a massive heart attack. He was He was 42.

Shetty was recently admitted to a private hospital in the city following illness. 

Known as one of the finest directors of Tulu film industry, Shetty was reportedly directing a couple of Kannada movies but did not live long enough to see them hitting the silver screen.

He was widely appreciated for the directorial skills he exhibited in Tulu movie, 'Arjun weds Amrita'.

Born in a Bunt family in Moodbidri on September 1, 1979, Raghu Shetty was raised in Hubballi where his father was a businessman. 

After his schooling there, he pursued education at Mahaveer College in Moodbidri. Passionate about movies from a young age, he developed his directorial skills in Bengaluru. 

