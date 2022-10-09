  1. Home
Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, no more

News Network
October 10, 2022

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82. 

In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced the passing away of his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. "Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

Yadav died on Monday in Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was undergoing treatment.

Mulayam, 82, was admitted in the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since. 

News Network
October 3,2022

New Delhi, Oct 3: The government of India on Monday clarified that there is no proposal under consideration to scrap the ministry of minority affairs.

The clarification came in response to a media report that claimed that the Centre is likely to scrap the ministry of minority affairs and merge it with the social justice and empowerment ministry.

No such proposal is under consideration, the PIB fact check clarified in a tweet, which was re-tweeted by Union minority affairs minister Smriti Irani.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani is presently holding additional charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs after Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned in July on expiry of his Rajya Sabha term. He was only the Muslim face in the Modi government.

News Network
September 29,2022

Twitter has ‘withheld’ the official Popular Front of India account a day after the government of India banned the organisation for a period of five years under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Facebook and Instagram, too, withheld the official accounts of the organisation.

On Twitter, where the organisation had over 80,000 followers, it showed that the account had been withheld in India following a legal demand. A similar notice was seen on the accounts of its chairperson OMA Salam and general secretary Anis Ahmed.

On Wednesday, after invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to effect the ban, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the PFI and its affiliates are linked to terror groups like the ISIS, propagate “anti-national sentiments… radicalise a particular section of society with the intention to create disaffection” and constitute a “major threat to internal security of the country”.

Saying it was “necessary to curb the nefarious activities” of the organisation, the MHA declared the PFI an “unlawful association” along with “its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala”.

Within hours of the ban, the PFI announced it had disbanded. PFI Kerala general secretary A Abdul Sattar said, “As law-abiding citizens of the country, we accept the decision of the Home Ministry.’’

According to a document of the Home Ministry, the ban came in the wake of over 1,300 criminal cases registered across the country by law enforcement agencies against PFI members. These include offences related to the killing of leaders associated with hardline Hindutva organisations, organising suspected terror camps, alleged radicalisation of youth and links with foreign terrorist organisations such as the Islamic State.

The central government also directed all states and Union Territories to use their power under the UAPA against the PFI and its ‘affiliates’. 

The central government notification also declared Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, as an ‘unlawful association’ under sub-section (1) of section 3 of the UAPA.

