  2. ‘Sanatana Dharma’ spreads social evils, divides people; need to uproot it, uphold humanity: DMK youth wing chief

News Network
September 3, 2023

DMK youth wing chief and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call for “eradication” of Sanatana Dharma from the society billing it as being responsible for many “social evils” has triggered a major row with the BJP taking objection to his remarks and seeking clarification from the Dravidian outfit and its ally, Congress.

Speaking at a conference on ‘Eradicating Sanatana Dharma From the Society’ here on Saturday organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers, Artists Association, Udhayanidhi said Sanatana Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion and uprooting it will only lead to upholding humanity and human equality.

“The conference’s title is apt. I appreciate them for calling for the eradication of Sanatana and not merely opposing it. For instance, mosquitoes, Dengue, Malaria, and Corona, we should eradicate these, and not just oppose. Likewise, Sanatana should also be eradicated from the society. It is not enough if we merely oppose it,” Udhayanidhi told the event.

The word Sanatanam was derived from Sanskrit and it is against equality and social justice, the Sports Minister added.

BJP I-T wing chief Amit Malviya was the first to oppose Udhayanidhi’s statement by posting a short video clip of the DMK leader’s speech and sought to know whether this was agreed at the I.N.D.I.A. meeting in Mumbai on September 1.

“Udhayanidhi has linked Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue. He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he is calling for genocide of 80 per cent population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma,” Malviya wrote on X platform. “DMK is a prominent member of the Opposition block and a long standing ally of the Congress. Is this what was agreed in the Mumbai meet?” he asked.

In his response, Udhayanidhi said he never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma, but said he stands firmly by every word he had spoken.

“I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma…Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like Covid-19, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils,” he added.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai also criticised Udhayanidhi, saying the state is a land of spiritualism and the best he can do is to hold a microphone in an event and rant his “frustration”.

“The only resolve that the Gopalapuram Family has is to accumulate wealth beyond the State GDP. You, your father, or his or your idealogue have a bought-out idea from Christian missionaries & the idea of those missionaries was to cultivate dimwits like you to parrot their malicious ideology,” he said.

To another tweet on X, Udhayanidhi said he was prepared to confront any challenges that came his way, whether in a court of law or the people's court.

“Stop spreading fake news. Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge…I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanatana Dharma from the Dravidian land would not reduce even a bit,” he added.

News Network
September 1,2023

Mumbai, Sept 1: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday warned I.N.D.I.A partners to be prepared for more attacks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the Opposition bloc is "gaining more ground".

In his remarks at the start of the meeting attended by over 60 leaders from 28 parties, Kharge recalled Modi's attack on the bloc, comparing them with a terrorist organisation and as a symbol of slavery. 

"The success of  both our meetings, first in Patna and second in Bengaluru can be measured by the fact that the Prime Minister in his subsequent speeches has not just attacked I.N.D.I.A but has also compared the name of our beloved country with a terrorist organisation and a symbol of slavery," he said. 

"We should be prepared for more attacks in the coming months, more raids and arrests due to this government's vendetta politics. The more ground our alliance gains the more the BJP government will misuse agencies against our leaders. It has done the same in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bengal. In fact last week, it was done in Jharkhand and in Chhattisgarh," he said.

Kharge felt I.N.D.I.A has successfully held the government accountable both within and outside Parliament as a united front. 

"Our strength makes the govt nervous and which is why it has further bulldozed important bills in parliament, suspended our MPs on flimsy grounds, filed privilege motions against us, switched off our mikes, not allowed cameras to cover our protests and blatantly censored our speeches on Sansad TV," he said. 

Kharge tore into Modi-led BJP, questioning the "protection" enjoyed by those committing crimes against women and those indulging in communal politics. 

He said every section of our society — be it the farmers, youth, women, the marginalised, middle class, public intellectuals, NGOs and even journalists — all have been at the receiving end of BJP’s authoritarian misrule, adding 140 crore Indians are looking towards them with the "hope to relieve them of their miseries".

"The communal poison that the BJP and RSS have spread over the last 9 years is now seen in hate crimes against innocent train passengers and against innocent school children. It is no surprise that when people involved in gruesome rape are released  and felicitated in one part of the county, it encourages horrific crimes and parading of naked women in the other. In Modi ji’s India the wife of a Kargil brave heart is also not spared," he added. 

It is the BJP govt’s apathy towards the marginalised that makes their leaders urinate on poor tribals and dalits and the culprits are left to roam freely, he alleged. 

Refering to federalism, he accused Modi of wanting to keep states under check. 

"States are being denied their share of the tax revenues. MNREGA dues to Opposition ruled states are not being given. Special grants and state specific grants are not released as per recommendation of the Finance Commission. Investors are forced to move their investments and projects out of opposition-ruled states to states ruled by the BJP," he said. 

He alleged the BJP wants complete control of agencies and institutions - it is adamant on controlling the appointment of ED Chief, the CBI Director, Election Commissioners or even judges of courts across the country.  

News Network
August 28,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 28: A 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru was beaten to death with a pressure cooker by her live-partner who suspected her of cheating on him. The accused, Vaishnav, has been arrested.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in South Bengaluru's Begur. The woman died due to heavy bleeding, the police said.

According to cops, 24-year-old Vaishnav and Deva - both from Kerala - had been living in a rented apartment in the city for the last three years. Both had studied together since their college days.

"A few days back, he (the accused) had some suspicions about the woman (deceased). They used to fight over it. Yesterday the same thing happened. They fought and he hit her with a pressure cooker. We have also arrested him and interrogation is going on," senior police officer C K Baba said.

The couple, according to police, often indulged in verbal spats and certain neighbours have corroborated the same. However, the police say that no previous complaint was filed by either party.

Vaishnav, who worked as a marketing executive with a local firm, was on the run after the incident. A murder case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway. 

News Network
September 2,2023

Mangaluru, Sept 2: Two persons have been duped after they were promised returns under the Prime Minister’s scheme under the limits of Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada district. 

A senior citizen from Kodiyala village in Sullia taluk alleged that he was cheated by a man who claimed to be a bank employee. 

In a complaint, Radhakrishna Gowda, 67, said that on May 20, when he was at the bus stand, a person introduced himself as a bank employee. He said that the miscreant told him that due to Covid-19, under the prime minister’s relief fund, select individuals are being provided with Rs 1.07 lakh and to get that money, beneficiaries have to deposit Rs 7,000. 

Since the complainant did not have the money, he gave away his 5.5 gram gold ring. When the accused failed to return the money or the ring, a case was filed under IPC section 420.

In a similar incident, a woman lost Rs 31,000. According to the police, Leelavathi, 55, from Kudmar village in Kadaba in a complaint said that on August 17, when she was at home, a man aged around 45 years, visited her home. 

He said that he was a bank employee and under the prime minister’s scheme, Rs 1 lakh had been deposited to her account. However, to get that amount, she would have to deposit Rs 31,000. The woman complained that she was cheated and a case in this regard was filed.

