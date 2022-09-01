  1. Home
  2. Sangh Parivar carried bomb blasts across India to help BJP win polls, reveals former RSS functionary

News Network
September 1, 2022

A former functionary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh has revealed that Sangh Parivar has involved in a series of bomb blasts across the country with the aim to help the BJP win elections.

A video of Yashwant Shinde has gone viral in which he says that he is a witness to the bomb blast training.

Yashwant Shinde, the ex-RSS functionary from Mumbai, also filed an affidavit in a Nanded court on August 30 making serious allegations against the parent organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party, according to multiple media reports.  

In his affidavit, Shinde claimed that in 1999, while the applicant was in Maharashtra, Indresh Kumar told him to get hold of some boys with fighting spirit and take them to Jammu where they would be trained in the use of modern weapons.

“For selecting the boys for this purpose, there was a state-level meeting of VHP in Thane (Maharashtra). In that meeting, the applicant got introduced to one Himanshu Panse of Nanded. At that time Himanshu Panse was the full-time worker of the VHP in Goa. He and his 7 friends were selected for training. The applicant took Himanshu and his 7 friends to Jammu. There they received training in modern weaponry from the Indian Army jawans,” the affidavit read.

Shinde named several Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and RSS members who took part in the bomb blast project.

Among them, Shinde, who claimed he is a staunch believer of Hindutva and one who considers the Hindu religion a noble one devoid of terrorist tendencies, named three persons who masterminded the blasts for RSS and VHP.

Besides, Indresh Kumar, and Himanshu Panse, the affidavit named Milind Parande, Rakesh Dhawade, and Ravi Dev (Mithun Chakravarty) as the main conspirators in the case. While Milind Parande and Rakesh Dhawad organised the training camps, it was Ravi Dev who imparted training in bomb-making, Shinde said.

He further noted that he was not on the side where his masters were and that he did not wish to be part of heinous crimes. He also claimed that he even discouraged those with whom he had better connections in the RSS from carrying out bomb blasts. Thus, he saved the lives of many innocent Hindus, Muslims, and Christians, the affidavit said.

“As the RSS and VHP’s plan of causing blasts throughout the country was not as successful as was expected the BJP was not politically benefitted. Consequently, in the 2004 elections, the Congress party got the majority. Persons like Milind Parande who were the main conspirators were scared and went underground, but they continued hatching conspiracies secretly. By remaining underground they carried out many bomb blasts across the country and with the help of biased police and one-sided media blamed them on Muslims. That helped them in 2014 Loksabha elections,” read the ex-RSS member’s affidavit.

According to Shinde, in 2014, the BJP captured power at the Centre and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. This resulted in the sudden activation of all the underground destructive forces belonging to VHP and RSS.

In the affidavit, the applicant states that the three persons mentioned are the main conspirators in the Nanded blast case of 2006 and requested they are to be brought before the law. 

coastaldigest.com news network
August 22,2022

Madinah, Aug 22: Veteran Kannada journalist, writer and translator M Sadullah, passed away after a prolonged illness at his residence in the city on August 22. 

The 76-year-old Islamic scholar, who dedicated most part of his life to Islamic literature and journalism in Kannada language, was known for his kind and humble nature. 

In his four decade long career as a journalist and writer, he translated dozens of Islamic books from Urdu to Kannada. 

He also translated Sahih al-Bukhari, collection of ahadith compiled by Imam Muhammad al-Bukhari, into Kannada. He also translated Tafheem ul Quran, the translation and commentary of the Qur'an by Syed Abul Ala Maududi, into Kannada. 

Sadullah was the publisher of Sanmarga, the Mangaluru-based Kannada Islamic weekly, besides being a key member of its editorial team for over four decades.  

He is survived by his wife, four sons and two daughters. 

His funeral prayer is expected to be held at Zeenath Bakhsh Juma Masjid in the city on August 23 after Dhuhr Salah. 

News Network
August 19,2022

Ahmedabad, Aug 19: Some of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 Gujarat riots are “Brahmins” with good ‘sanskaar’ or values and it is possible they may have been fixed due to their past family activities, a BJP MLA, who was a part of the state government panel that recommended remission to all the 11 men found guilty, said on Thursday.

C K Raulji, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Godhra, said he does not know whether the convicts, released after spending more than 15 years in jail, were involved in the crime.

On August 15, all the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 case of Bilkis Bano’s gang rape and murder of her seven family members during the communal riots walked out of the Godhra sub-jail after the BJP government in Gujarat allowed their release under its remission policy.

“We took the decision on the basis of a Supreme Court order. We were asked to look at their (convicts’) behaviour and decide (on their early release),” Raulji, who was one of the members of the government-appointed committee that recommended granting of remission to the convicts, told a news portal.

“We asked the jailer and learnt that their behaviour was good in the prison…also (some of the convicts) are Brahmins. They have good ‘sanskaar’ (values),” said the ruling party legislator.

The Gujarat government’s decision has invited sharp criticism from the opposition parties who have said the move was against the Centre’s guidelines.

However, Raulji said the convicts may have been fixed.

“It is possible that they (the convicts) might have been fixed in the case due to their past family activities. When such riots take place it happens that those who are not involved are named. But I don’t know if they committed the crime, we decided (on remission) based on their behaviour,” he said.

Asked about the welcome accorded to the 11 men after their release from prison, he said they had not welcomed them.

The Gujarat government released the 11 convicts after the Supreme Court directed it to consider their plea for relief under the state’s 1992 remission policy.

A special CBI court in Mumbai had on January 21, 2008, sentenced to life imprisonment all the 11 accused in the case for murder of seven family members of Bilkis Bano, a riots survivor, and her gang rape. Their conviction was later upheld by Bombay High Court.

These convicts served more than 15 years in prison after which one of them approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release.

The apex court had directed the Gujarat government to look into the issue of remission of his sentence as per its 1992 policy on the basis of the date of his conviction. Thereafter, the government formed a committee which took the decision to allow release of all the convicts.

On March 3, 2002, Bilkis Bano’s family was attacked by a mob at Randhikpur village in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district. Bilkis, who was five months pregnant at the time, was gang raped and seven members of her family were killed during the BJP backed riots. 

News Network
August 31,2022

Hubballi, Aug 31: Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations began at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan on Wednesday, which is marred by controversies much like Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet.

On Tuesday night, the Karnataka high court allowed Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations at the disputed ground, subject to certain conditions, while the Supreme Court rejected the same in Bengaluru.

An idol of Ganesh, whom a section of Hindus consider to be one of their millions of gods, was installed at the ground in Hubballi on Wednesday morning and visuals of the puja and the festivities started pouring in on social media.

K Govardhan Rao, the convener of the Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal which requested the celebrations to be held at the ground, said, “Rani Chennamma Maidan belongs to the municipal corporation, so we had requested on behalf of Samiti Mahamandal that this Ganpati Utsav should be allowed here. We'll install the Ganpati idol within half an hour.”

“Puja will be conducted in the traditional way and we are going to celebrate this festival for three days as per the direction of the municipal corporation. We are going to follow all instructions that have been given,” a news agency quoted him as saying. 

