SC directs UP govt to shift Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to AIIMS

News Network
April 28, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 28: The Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to shift arrested Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan — who tested positive for Covid-19 — to AIIMS or the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi., news agency ANI reported.

It added that Kappan could be transferred back to Mathura jail after a doctor certifies his recovery.

Kappan, it was revealed, was allegedly chained to a bed and denied adequate treatment by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Kappan was arrested on way to Hathras following the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped on September 14, 2020 in a village in the district.

Her cremation at night by the authorities, allegedly without the parents' consent, had triggered widespread outrage.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 14,2021

utkhader car.jpg

Davangere, Apr 14: In what could have been a major tragedy, a car in which Mangaluru Congress MLA and former minister U T Khader was traveling, involved in an accident in Davanagere district today morning. 

Even though the front portion of the car was damaged in the accident Mr Khader and other occupants escaped with minor injuries. 

Mr Khader was on his way from Bengaluru to Belgavi to campaign for the party’s candidate for the Belgavi by-elections. 

At around 8:45 a.m., when the MLA’s car reached Olal Cross on the National Highway, a container truck which was moving in front of the car, stopped suddenly, resulting in collision. 

S P Hanumantharaya visited the accident spot. Reportedly, Mr Khader suffered minor injuries on his face and leg and he was taken to a family doctor in Bengaluru in another car.

News Network
April 25,2021

New Delhi, Apr 25: Months before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic took India by storm, a parliamentary panel in November 2020 had suggested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government to augment hospital beds and oxygen production.

However, the Modi government failed to act on the suggestion and completely focussed on assembly polls, especially in West Bengal. 

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health, chaired by Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, advocated that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority must take appropriate measures for capping the price of oxygen cylinders so that their availability as well as affordability is ensured.

"The Committee also recommends the government for encouraging adequate production of oxygen for ensuring its supply as per demand in the hospitals," according to the report submitted in parliament in November last year.

It said the total number of government hospital beds in the country was "grossly inadequate" keeping in view the rising incidence of COVID-19 cases.

The panel noted that lack of hospital beds and inadequate ventilators further complicated the efficacy of the containment plan against the pandemic.

"As the numbers of cases were on the rise, a frantic search for vacant hospital beds became quite harrowing. Instances of patients being turned away from overburdened hospitals due to lack of vacant beds became the new normal. The scenario of patients holding oxygen cylinders rushing from pillar to post in search of bed in AIIMS Patna is a testimony to the fact that tears apart humanity," it said.

Aggrieved at the poor state of healthcare system, the panel recommended the government to increase the investment in public health and take appropriate steps to decentralise healthcare services/facilities in the country.

According to the report, the Health and Family Welfare secretary had informed the committee on October 16 last year that the ministry had requested the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to fix the price of oxygen as non-invasive oxygen has been found to deliver good results.

"The overall production in the country is roughly in the region of 6,900 metric ton every day. Out of 6,900 metric ton, the highest consumption of medical oxygen was reported in mid-September, in and around 24th or 25th September, when the consumption was almost 3,000 metric ton of oxygen a day," according to the report.

"The committee agrees with the department that the pandemic has led to an unprecedented increase in the demand of non-invasive oxygen cylinders and instances of lack of oxygen cylinders in the hospitals had also been reported," according to the report.

India is struggling with the second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 15,2021

Bengaluru/Mangaluru, Apr 15: Several parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru, the coastal belt and malnad region received moderate to heavy rainfall yesterday providing much-needed respite from the summer heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) have issued a forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall, coupled with thunder activity, in parts of coastal districts, north and south interiors of Karnataka over the next four days along with gusty winds at 30 to 40 kmph.

G S Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru, said that a cyclonic upper air circulation system over north interior Karnataka extending up to 1.5 km above the sea level is one of the causes for the showers across the state. Evidently, a few places in Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Haveri received heavy rainfall of over 60 mm until Wednesday evening.

The showers across Karnataka was seen as a relief to people who were reeling under scorching heat in the last few months. Bengaluru also witnessed light to moderate rainfall in the afternoon. Manorayana Palya in eastern Bengaluru received 13.5 mm rainfall while HSR Layout, Ramamurthy Nagar, Horamavu and a few parts in Central Bengaluru witnessed light showers. Weatherman has revealed that parts of Bengaluru are likely to see rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the next three to four-days.

Sunil Gavaskar, scientist at KSNDMC, said, “Alongside the circulation system there is also a trough in the west coast and two more circulation systems are being formed in southern part of the Arabian Sea leading to rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu this week.”

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued ‘yellow alert’ for Thursday in Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts with a forecast of heavy rainfall in these districts. 

