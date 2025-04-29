  1. Home
  SC rejects ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt's plea for suspension of life sentence; no bail too

SC rejects ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt’s plea for suspension of life sentence; no bail too

April 29, 2025
April 29, 2025

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a plea by former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, undergoing life imprisonment in connection with a 1990 custodial death case, for bail and the suspension of his sentence. While denying him the relief, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also directed that the hearing of his appeal be expedited.

“We are not inclined to enlarge the appellant Sanjiv Kumar Bhatt on bail. However, we make it clear that the observations made herein above are restricted to the prayer for bail only and will have no bearing on the appeals of the appellant and the co-accused. The prayers sought by the appellant, Sanjiv Kumar Bhatt, for the grant of bail are dismissed. Hearing of the appeal is directed to be expedited,” Justice Mehta said while reading out the order.

The case dates back to 1990 when Bhatt was posted as the additional superintendent of police in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. He had detained around 133 people under the stringent Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) Act during a communal riot in Jamjodhpur town.

On November 18, 1990, one of those detained, Prabhudas Vaishnani, died in a hospital after he was released, allegedly due to torture while he was in custody. A complaint of custodial death was registered against seven policemen, including Bhatt, by Amrutlal Vaishnani, the brother of the deceased, following which the investigation was transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) branch in Gandhinagar.

In 1995, the CID investigating officer requested sanction from the government to prosecute Bhatt as is required for the prosecution of a government officer when on duty. However, the government did not grant the sanction. After that, CID filed a summary report, which is a closure report, in the court. However, the court rejected this report in December 1995 and instead took cognisance of offences alleged against Bhatt and six others.

An A-summary report was filed in this case in 1995 after the Gujarat Government refused to grant sanction for prosecuting Bhatt. However, after Bhatt’s deposition in relation to the 2002 communal riots before the Nanavati and the Mehta commissions between May and July 2011, the state government withdrew protection granted to him, and the Jamnagar court began framing charges soon after.

A Jamnagar sessions court sentenced Bhatt to life imprisonment in June 2019. This was subsequently upheld by a Division Bench of the Gujarat High Court.

April 27,2025
April 27,2025

Mangaluru: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mangaluru branch and the Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) have strongly condemned the alleged assault and threats against Dr. Asha Jyothi Putturaya, the Chief Medical Officer at Puttur Taluk Hospital.

The incident occurred when Dr. Asha Jyothi, during her routine rounds in the NICU, found a group of visitors violating hospital protocol. When she requested them to limit visitors to maintain NICU sanctity, two individuals, identified as Zohara and her son Abdul Samad, allegedly became aggressive, verbally abused her, and misbehaved with her in full view of patients and staff. A complaint was filed immediately, but no arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

IMA Mangaluru president Dr. Jessy Maria D'Souza called the incident a direct insult to the dignity and safety of a senior government officer, warning that inaction would set a dangerous precedent. 

AMC Mangaluru president Dr. Vatsala Kamath echoed these concerns, recalling the shocking Kolkata incident of 2024 and stressing the urgent need to protect women doctors.

District Health Officer Dr. Thimmaiah H R and Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai also condemned the incident. The MLA emphasized that doctors must be allowed to work without fear and promised legal action against the accused. In protest, the hospital's medical and non-medical staff staged a flash strike, which was later called off following assurances from authorities.

Agencies
April 22,2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a landmark visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian prime minister in four decades to set foot in the port city of Jeddah.

The high-profile visit comes at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and signals a renewed chapter in the India-Saudi partnership.

During the prime minister's visit, Modi and the Crown Prince will co-chair the second meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council, a forum established during the prime minister’s 2019 visit to institutionalize deeper engagement between the two nations.

Six pacts ready to be signed — more may follow

According to high-level sources cited by news agency PTI, India and Saudi Arabia will ink at least six key memoranda of understanding (MoUs) during Modi's visit. These will cover vital sectors including space exploration, energy, healthcare, scientific research, culture, and advanced technology.

“Negotiations were still underway late Monday to finalise additional MoUs,” a senior official confirmed, adding that over a dozen agreements were on the table — some of which may be signed at the official level even if not during the PM’s presence.

Hajj quota, pilgrim support on the agenda

In his bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Modi will also raise issues related to Hajj, including India’s annual pilgrimage quota. Sources said that the prime minister aims to ensure smoother coordination and increased support for Indian pilgrims.

India’s Hajj quota for 2025 has grown to 175,025 from 136,020 in 2014, with arrangements already in place for 122,518 pilgrims. However, around 42,000 Indians are unlikely to make the journey this year due to delays by Combined Haj Group Operators in securing agreements.

Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, highlighted Jeddah’s dual importance — both as a historical trade hub with India and as the primary gateway to Mecca. “Hajj is a vital aspect of our bilateral ties, and the Indian government places immense importance on ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience,” he said.

On Wednesday, the prime minister is also scheduled to visit a factory in Jeddah that employs a large number of Indian workers — a gesture underlining the critical role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral relations.

Notably, Modi was awarded Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour, the King Abdulaziz Sash, in 2016 — a testament to the deepening diplomatic and personal rapport between the leadership of both nations.

April 29,2025
April 29,2025

Mangaluru, Apr 29: In a shocking development, the city police have made significant progress in the investigation of the brutal assault that led to the death of an unidentified individual near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu. 

A total of 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, and further arrests are expected. Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal shared the details of the case during a press conference on Tuesday.

Discovery of the Body and Initial Investigation

The tragic incident came to light on April 27 at around 5:30 PM when the Mangaluru Rural Police Station received a call reporting the discovery of a body near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu. Upon arriving at the scene, local police officers, senior officials, and forensic teams began a detailed inspection of the area.

While no obvious signs of major injuries were found on the body, the police decided to conduct a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. The body was moved to Wenlock District Hospital for an autopsy. A case of Unnatural Death with suspicion was registered at the Mangaluru Rural Police Station, and efforts were immediately launched to identify the deceased.

Clues Unravel the Truth: A Brutal Assault During a Cricket Match

Through extensive efforts, including the circulation of the victim's photograph and an analysis of CCTV footage and mobile tower data, investigators uncovered shocking details about the victim's final moments. On April 27, at approximately 3:00 PM, a group of individuals viciously attacked the victim during a cricket match held near the temple grounds.

The assault was carried out using fists, sticks, and kicks. Despite bystanders attempting to intervene, the attackers continued their brutal onslaught. Tragically, the victim did not survive the attack. Preliminary findings from the post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was internal bleeding and shock caused by multiple blunt force injuries to the back, coupled with a lack of timely medical assistance.

A Breakthrough in the Investigation

The breakthrough in the case came when a complaint was filed by Deepak Kumar (33), a resident of Kulshekar. Based on his complaint, police registered a case and began working diligently to identify the perpetrators.

During the investigation, it was revealed that more than 15 individuals were involved in the deadly assault. Police have arrested 15 suspects so far. The arrested individuals, all residents of Kudupu and surrounding areas, include:

Sachin T (26)

Devadas (50)

Manjunath (32)

Saideep (29)

Nitesh Kumar alias Santosh (33)

Dheekshith Kumar (32)

Sandeep (23)

Vivian Alvares (41)

Sridatta (32)

Rahul (23)

Pradeep Kumar (35)

Manish Shetty (21)

Dhanush (31)

Dheekshith (27)

Kishore Kumar (37)

More Arrests Expected: Over 25 Suspects in Total

According to Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, the police suspect that more than 25 individuals were involved in the assault. Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects listed in the First Information Report (FIR) as well as those identified through further investigation.

The investigation into this brutal attack continues as the police work tirelessly to bring all those responsible to justice. The case has sent shockwaves through the community, and authorities are determined to ensure that no one involved in this horrific crime escapes the law.

With the number of arrests likely to rise in the coming days, the city’s police force is fully committed to uncovering the full truth behind this senseless act of violence.

