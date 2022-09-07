  1. Home
SC takes Karnataka hijab girls to task, says right to dress can't be taken to illogical level

News Network
September 7, 2022

New Delhi, Sept 7: The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the validity of arguments which insisted on wearing of hijab in schools, saying the right to dress cannot be taken to an illogical level. The court further said that the problem was that one community was bent upon using head scarf, while all others followed the uniform. 

As senior advocate Devdatt Kamat, appearing for Muslim students, claimed that there was a right to dress recognised under Article 19(1)(a) (freedom of speech and expression) of the Constitution by the Supreme Court, a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said, "We cannot take this to illogical ends. If you say right to dress is a fundamental right then right to undress also becomes a fundamental right." 

"I am not here to make cliche arguments. I am proving a point. No one is undressing in school," the counsel said. 

To this, the bench said, "No one is denying the right to dress." 

Maintaining that the constitutional standpoint is all religions are the manifestation of the one and the same, Kamath quoted the SC's judgement in Aruna Roy case which stated, "Ekam Sad, Viprah Bahudah Vadanti" (There is only God but the learned people describe it differently).

"Do all religions accept this? Is that stream of thought accepted by all religions?" the bench asked him. To this, he said, he was merely paraphrasing the SC judgement.

On the second day of hearing on a batch of petitions against the Karnataka High Court's March 15 judgement that upheld the ban on hijab in Pre University Colleges, Kamath questioned the state government's order saying there has to be a reasonable accommodation for the students seeking to exercise her fundamental rights under Article 19, 21 and 25 of the Constitution.

In his contentions, Kamat quoted liberally from the USA and South African jurisdictions which emphasised on the principle of reasonable accommodation. This also received an imprimatur from the Supreme Court here in several judgements.

He also said the question is whether the state failed to provide "reasonable accommodation" for the students in the exercise of their rights. "The questions here are not challenged to the prescription of uniform..Do students have to surrender their fundamental rights in order to get access to education?" he asked.

"It is not Burqa, Jilbab, it is merely a headscarf," he said, adding students from other faiths also used 'Tilak', 'Rudraksh' and 'cross', etc. On this, the bench said, "No one is bothered of what one wears inside the shirt."

Countering previous day's assertion of Karnataka's Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi, he said, "The government order was not as innocuous as projected by him since it specifically prohibited use of headscarf and did not give full freedom to college development council to prescribe dress code."

Kamath also submitted that the Constitution suggested "positive secularism" instead of "negative secularism" practised by countries like France where no religious insignia could be publically displayed.

The court would continue to hear the arguments on Thursday.

News Network
August 25,2022

Hyderabad, Aug 25: After protests flared up in Muslim-dominated areas of Hyderabad following a video from BJP MLA Raja Singh, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao took to Twitter and accused the BJP of stoking communal tensions in "peaceful Telangana".

The TRS working president, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, said that while the Narendra Modi government's slogan was "Har ghar jal" (safe water for every household), the actual plot is to fill "Har ghar, har dil mein zeher" (Fill every house, heart with hatred).

In response, several netizens expressed a different view and blamed KTR "for starting the trouble" in Hyderabad. Twitterati questioned the permission accorded by Telangana authorities to controversial comic Munawar Faruqui's show 'Dongri to Nowhere', which was held at the Shilpakala Vedika on Saturday.

While Faruqui's same show a day earlier was cancelled in Bengaluru, the Telangana Police provided a huge security cover for him with hundreds of police in riot gear deployed with lathis in and around the venue.

"By inviting Munawar, it is you who fomented religious disturbances here," said Agapu Dheeraj, in reply to KTR's tweet.

"Your government allowed the show by a comic who cracks jokes on Hindu gods, providing security," said Adhi Jambhava. "How is it wrong if a Hindu does it? What sort of farmhouse theory is this?"

Nani Goud, in another response, advised KTR "not to play with one community's sentiments to ally with some party".

"What was the need of giving an opportunity to a third-rate comedian, using taxpayers' money," asked Narve Murali.

While several others criticised KTR, the minister received support from his admirers.

About a week ahead of his show, Faruqui tweeted that he would be in Hyderabad on a "kind invitation" from KTR.

Since the announcement, Raja Singh made several appeals to the K Chandrasekhar Rao government and Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy to prohibit Faruqui's show, accusing him of making abhorrent jokes on revered Hindu figures like Lord Rama and Maa Sita.

The Goshamahal MLA even threatened to beat up Faruqui with slippers and set the venue on fire.

As the show went ahead, Singh, who was taken into preventive detention, warned that he would come out with his version of a comedy show, holding the TRS government, KTR, and the DGP responsible for the law and order consequences.

A video featuring Singh, which was seen as hurting Muslim religious sentiments, was uploaded on YouTube on Monday and taken down within hours.

Earlier, Singh blamed KTR "for bringing Munawar to Hyderabad and monitoring the show arrangements to appease the AIMIM Muslims". "Rama Rao should change his name to something like Khan," Singh said.

In fact, KTR sent out an open invitation to Faruqui and other comics in December 2021, when his show was cancelled in Bengaluru after threats from Hindutva groups.

A show 'Dhandho' was then planned in January in Hyderabad but was cancelled, citing Covid-19 regulations as cases surged in the state. The BJP leaders threatened to disrupt that show too.

Singh's message in the video is seen as similar to remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma with reference to Prophet Mohammed. Following the video post, complaints were filed against Singh at various police stations in Telangana.

The BJP suspended Singh as well, relieving him of responsibilities with immediate effect.

Singh, the BJP floor leader in the Telangana Assembly, was arrested on Tuesday. A local court later ordered his release as procedural flaws in the arrest were brought to its notice by Singh's counsel.

Singh's arrest followed furious protests by Muslim mobs in the city, with the odious "Sar tan se juda" (separate head from body) slogans raised as "punishment for blasphemous remarks".

The protests continued on Wednesday and Thursday nights as well.

News Network
September 4,2022

Srinagar, Sept 4: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday asserted that his newly floated party will fight for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the right to land and employment to native domiciles.

Speaking about the future of the Union Territory (UT), if he comes to power, 73-year-old Azad, said that restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile will be achieved with a Governor and not with a Lieutenant Governor.

Addressing an impressive gathering at Sainik Farms in Jammu, he said, "the people of J&K will decide the name and the flag of the new party." However, the former Congress veteran revealed that he would give a "Hindustani (Indian) name" to his party that everyone can understand.

Azad, who recently ended his five-decade-long association with Congress on a bitter note, addressed the rally in Jammu on the same day when the grand old party leader Rahul Gandhi addressed ‘Halla Bol rally’ at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

The ‘Halla Bol’ rally is the prelude to Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra -- a 3,500 km journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir which Gandhi will begin on September 7.

Launching a scathing attack on his former party, he said, "Congress was made by us by our blood, not by computers, not by Twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground."

"The condition of the Congress in the whole country since last 8 years is such that in the 49 assembly elections that were held during the period, it lost 39. Now, out of those 49, only two states have Congress governments," Azad said.

He said before the rest even go, "we thought that we would build our house. In which all will keep bricks, no one will keep sand. Because at the national level only 'sand-keepers' currently exist, but only sand does not build houses."

During his highly-anticipated political rally in Jammu, Azad, who remained chief minister of J&K from 2005-2008, expressed hope in his aspirations for the UT, saying it had long been his dream to make the region 'happy'.

"From 2005 to 2008 when I was the CM, some companions left in the middle of my term. So my agenda could not be fulfilled at that time," he said. "We had an agenda to make a happy J&K. Those who were with me in the cabinet at that time, all the experienced leaders and capable people, MLAs and ministers, they all came with us. And together we will fulfill that unfinished agenda," he added.

Azad confirmed reports that the new party will be formed at a national level. "But we are in no hurry for national aspirations, as it (the party) will start from Jammu and Kashmir. Elections can happen in J&K at any time," he said.

Earlier on his arrival from New Delhi, Azad received a warm welcome from his supporters at Jammu airport where from he proceeded to Sainik Farms for a public meeting.

Azad's exit from the Congress on August 26 triggered a flurry of other resignations not only from the grand old party but also from leaders of local parties such as the National Conference, PDP, and the Apni Party. 

News Network
August 28,2022

Noida, Aug 28: The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on Sunday, a year after the Supreme Court's direction to raze the illegally built structures to the ground.

The nearly 100-metre-high structures – taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) – were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the 'waterfall implosion' technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern-day engineering.

They were the tallest structures to be demolished in India.

Minutes after the demolition, the nearby buildings appeared to be safe. A detailed safety audit is expected later.

The Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) towers were under construction since 2009 within the Supertech Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A of Noida, adjoining the national capital of Delhi.

The towers were proposed to have 40 floors with 21 shops and 915 residential apartments with a fascinating view of the city.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the implosion that brought down the building.

Before the towers were demolished, around 5,000 residents of the adjacent Emerald Court and ATS Village societies vacated their homes for the day.

Nearly 3,000 vehicles and 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs, were also taken away.

The demolition of the structures leaves behind an estimated 35,000 cubic metres or 55,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes of debris which chiefly includes concrete rubble, steel and iron bars and would take another three months to be properly disposed of.

The Supreme Court had on August 31, 2021 ordered the demolition of the towers for violation of building norms in "collusion with district officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law".

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), also called the Noida Authority, had received a rap on its knuckles as the top court pointed out multiple incidents of collusion of its officials with Supertech Ltd in the Emerald Court project and violations of norms by the realty major in construction of the twin towers.

"The case has revealed a nefarious complicity of the planning authority in the violation by the developer of the provisions of law," the Supreme Court had observed.

The local Noida Authority, which had approved the building maps in the first place, oversaw the mega demolition exercise which had been in planning for almost a year now.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering was tasked with the job and it had hired South Africa's Jet Demolitions for its expertise. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) was appointed by the Supreme Court as a technical expert for the project.

The top court ordered that Supertech would bear the cost of the demolition as it noted that the construction of twin towers, which was not part of the original plan for Emerald Court, directly affected the quality of life of its residents.

The only other precedence of high-rise structures in India being demolished is four housing complexes in the Maradu municipality area of Kochi, Kerala, in January 2020 in compliance with orders of the Supreme Court, which had held the 18-20 storey buildings to be illegal as they had been built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

Edifice and Jet Demolitions had collaborated for the Maradu complexes demolition, too. Jet Demolitions individually successfully executed the implosion of the 108-metre-tall Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg, South Africa, in November 2019. 

