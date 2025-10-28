  1. Home
  2. Scan and See: Govt to Display Names, Numbers of Highway Contractors, Officers for Public Accountability

News Network
October 29, 2025

In a revolutionary move to boost transparency and fix accountability, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that key details of contractors and officers overseeing National Highway (NH) projects will soon be made public. 

Commuters will be able to access this information, including names and mobile numbers, via QR codes placed on project signboards.

The Minister's announcement, made at a conference organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), aims to empower citizens and ensure quality control on India's vast highway network.

"If people are paying toll, they deserve international-quality roads... We need ownership, sincerity, and a positive approach. Roads must be good, and they must stay good," Gadkari stated.

The technology-driven initiative ensures that in case of any road defect or inconvenience, the public will know "who are responsible for this," thereby eliminating excuses and making contractors and supervisory officers directly accountable.

This move reinforces the government's commitment to continuous monitoring through performance audits, promising strict action against those found negligent. The ultimate goal is to align India's road infrastructure with the Minister's vision for 'People, Prosperity, and Planet'—focusing on commuter comfort, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

News Network
October 19,2025

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has recorded a strong performance in the first half of the fiscal year 2025–26, driven by a sharp rise in international passenger traffic despite global and domestic aviation challenges.

Between April and September 2025, MIA handled over 1.24 million passengers, marking a 10.9% increase compared to the same period last year. Total passenger numbers rose from 1.1 million to 1.2 million, underscoring the airport’s growing significance as a regional aviation hub.

Surge in International Travel

The standout growth came from international operations, which saw a remarkable 22.1% increase, reaching 0.4 million passengers. Domestic passenger traffic also registered steady growth of 6.2%, totalling 0.8 million during the six-month period.

Growth in Air Traffic Movements

MIA also witnessed a significant rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), recording 9,245 ATMs — a 16.2% jump over the previous year. Of these, 6,933 were domestic (up 17.7%) and 2,218 international (up 14.3%). The airport additionally handled 94 general aviation or chartered flight movements.

Record-Breaking Days

MIA achieved its second-highest single-day passenger traffic on April 12, 2025, when 8,103 passengers travelled through the airport. This record was soon broken on October 1, 2025, when the airport facilitated 8,168 passengers in a single day.

The Dasara holiday season further showcased MIA’s capability to manage peak travel efficiently. Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi remained the top domestic destinations, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi continued to lead the list of international routes.

Airport’s Resilience

An airport spokesperson said that despite global disruptions and regional uncertainties, MIA has maintained its operational momentum and continues to play a vital role in connecting coastal Karnataka to key domestic and global destinations.

News Network
October 29,2025

utkhader.jpg

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Wednesday invited anyone accusing him or his office of corruption or irregularities to meet him in person and submit their complaints in writing at his Bengaluru office.

Reacting to allegations made by former Speaker and MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, Khader told reporters at the Mangaluru International Airport that those with doubts could visit him on Thursday.

“Anyone with questions can come to my office and give their complaints in writing. I am ready for any discussion. The Speaker’s post is a constitutional position; I cannot keep reacting to allegations made from anywhere in the state. If they submit their queries formally, I will clarify,” he said.

Khader said he had taken note of the accusations but refused to be distracted.

“There is no cure for jealousy. Development works will continue. I will uphold the dignity of the Speaker’s post and the Legislative Assembly,” he remarked.

Responding to Dr Shetty’s claim that a lounge in Vidhana Soudha had been turned into a massage parlour, Khader said providing facilities for legislators was part of his duty.

“It is my responsibility to ensure MLAs get all the facilities they need. I will continue to do so,” he said.

He added that political allegations were not new to him.

“If they find pleasure in making allegations, I am fine with that. I have faced such charges since my early days as an MLA. The people in my constituency know who I am,” he said.

On speculation about a possible cabinet reshuffle and rumours of being given new responsibilities, Khader clarified that no such proposal had come to his notice.

News Network
October 29,2025

A 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district allegedly died by suicide in Saudi Arabia during a video call with his newly married wife in India, police said on Wednesday, October 29.

A police official said Aas Mohammad Ansari allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his residence in Riyadh on October 26 following a heated argument with his wife Sania (21) during a video call.

After the incident, his wife informed relatives living in Saudi Arabia, who rushed to his residence and found him dead, according to his family.

A relative, Amjad Ali, said efforts are under way to bring the body back to Muzaffarnagar for burial.

The family on Wednesday said the couple had married on April 7 this year at Bhopa village.

Ansari had travelled to Saudi Arabia around two-and-a-half months ago for work.

The family said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has been informed and necessary documentation is being arranged to repatriate the mortal remains.

Police said they are probing the details of the matter, including the issue over which the couple had the argument.

