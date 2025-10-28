Scan and See: Govt to Display Names, Numbers of Highway Contractors, Officers for Public Accountability

In a revolutionary move to boost transparency and fix accountability, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that key details of contractors and officers overseeing National Highway (NH) projects will soon be made public.

Commuters will be able to access this information, including names and mobile numbers, via QR codes placed on project signboards.

The Minister's announcement, made at a conference organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), aims to empower citizens and ensure quality control on India's vast highway network.

"If people are paying toll, they deserve international-quality roads... We need ownership, sincerity, and a positive approach. Roads must be good, and they must stay good," Gadkari stated.

The technology-driven initiative ensures that in case of any road defect or inconvenience, the public will know "who are responsible for this," thereby eliminating excuses and making contractors and supervisory officers directly accountable.

This move reinforces the government's commitment to continuous monitoring through performance audits, promising strict action against those found negligent. The ultimate goal is to align India's road infrastructure with the Minister's vision for 'People, Prosperity, and Planet'—focusing on commuter comfort, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.