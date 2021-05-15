  1. Home
  2. Scores of houses damaged as heavy rains lash Kasaragod, other parts of Kerala; cracks develop in Sea Bridge

News Network
May 15, 2021

Kasargaod, May 15: Scores of houses were damaged, trees uprooted and power supply disrupted for hours across Kerala as incessant rains and strong winds continue to lash the state on Saturday even as severe sea incursion disrupted normal life in the coastal areas.

According to the latest update of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a red alert, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rains, was sounded in five northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and gusty winds speed reaching 40 Kmph, is likely at one or two places in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, it added.

High range and coastal areas in the central and northern districts mainly bore the brunt of the nature's fury in the last 24 hours.

As the water level in major rivers like Meenachil, Achankovil and Manimala was rising steadily, authorities cautioned people living on its banks to be vigilant.

The shutters of the Kallarkutty, Malankara and Bhoothathankettu dams in hill district Idukki were opened and that of the Maniyar in Pathanamthitta was raised as a precautionary measure following high inflow in the catchment area. Trees were widely uprooted and fell upon houses and vehicles, causing rampant destruction across the state. Uprooted trees also caused traffic blocks in several places while the movement in Munnar-Vattavada road in Idukki was disrupted for some time. 

NDRF personnel were trying to remove trees and clear the paths, authorities said. Heavy rains and gusty winds, accompanied by extensive sea incursion, continued to cause widespread destruction in the coastal hamlets of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts.

Valiyathura pier, one of the oldest sea bridges in the state located here, developed a crack in the strong winds which hit the shores since last night.

A portion of the over 200 metre-long structure, which offers a breath-taking view of the sea, seemed tilted to a side in the morning, locals said. The entrance of the bridge was blocked and placed under police security considering the safety of people.

Besides Chellanam in Ernakulam district, rough sea and high tidal waves wreaked havoc in Kaipamangalam, Chavakkad and Kodungallur in Thrissur, Pallithura in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrikkannapuzha in Alappuzha and Beypore and Koyilandy in Kozhikode districts.

 Initial reports said hundreds of houses were damaged in coastal belts across the state as sea water seeped in following high waves. A large number of people were shifted to relief camps in various districts, arranged in adherence to Covid protocols.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram has rescued three fishermen from a small fishing boat off northern Kannur district on Friday night. Local fishing boats and MEW boats were not able to go out for rescue, an ICG statement said.

News Network
May 11,2021

Mangaluru, May 11: Four people have been arrested by the Sullia police in connection with possession of firearms illegally at Chhatrapati, Nalkur Gram Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district.

The arrested have been identified as C H Diwakar Achary (52) from Nalkur, Sullia, Karthik (25) from Kadaba, A Ashok (35) from Bilinele, Kadaba and Chandan (33) from Hanumanthapura, Hassan.

Police said that after getting reliable information about the possession of illegal firearms at Diwakar’s house, the Sullia Circle Inspector Naveen Chandra Jogi and PSI Omana raided Diwakar’s house. During the raid, the police seized an explosive and a gun from Diwakar’s possession.

During the investigation, the accused Diwakar revealed that he was illegally making firearms and selling them. Based on his statement, Karthik, Ashok and Chandan were also arrested. The police have seized an illegal Country-made pistol from their possession.

In this connection, a case has been registered in the Subramanya police station under section 3, 7, 20, 25 (1)(a), and 29 Arms Act 1959. Further investigation is on in this regard.

News Network
May 8,2021

Ahmedabad, May 8: Cases of Mucormycosis, a fungal infection, affecting some Covid-19 survivors are on the rise in Gujarat which has left many patients blind, doctors and officials claimed on Saturday.

Mathur Savani, chairman of Surat-based Kiran Super multi-speciality hospital, said mucormycosis was detected in a patient who had recovered from Covid-19 disease around three weeks back.

"This number has gone up to around 50 now while 60 more such patients are awaiting treatment," Savani told PTI.

The hospital, which is managed by a trust, has been receiving several patients diagnosed with Mucormycosis who are being referred from various areas in Surat and other parts of Gujarat, he said.

"As of now, 50 mucormycosis patients are getting treated at Kiran Hospital and 60 others are awaiting (treatment). They all came to our hospital in the last three weeks. All the patients who are suffering from mucormycosis had recovered from Covid-19 recently," said Savani.

According to Savani, seven such patients have lost their eyesight so far.

Meanwhile, considering the growing number of patients with mucormycosis, Surat's civil hospital has set up a separate facility for their treatment, said in-charge Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Ketan Naik.

He said a separate facility with the dedicated medical staff has been created which will soon start treating patients with mucormycosis.

In Ahmedabad, at least five patients with mucormycosis are being operated upon every day at the civil hospital at Asarva, a senior doctor said.

"In Ahmedabad, we are receiving 5 to 10 such cases at the civil hospital, especially since the second wave of Covid-19 started. These patients are being examined on priority and operated on as early as possible," said Dr Devang Gupta, ENT doctor at the city civil hospital.

He said various resources, including manpower, equipment and injection required for the treatment of mucormycosis patients, have been provided by the government.

"At least one out of the five such cases is related to eyes. Several of them (patients) are suffering from blindness," he said.

Niti Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul on Friday said mucormycosis is being found in patients with Covid-19 disease.

"It is caused by a fungus named mucor, which is found on wet surfaces. It, to a large extent, is happening to people who have diabetes. It is very uncommon in those who are not diabetic. There is no big outbreak and we are monitoring it," he had said.

According to Dr Paul, mucor attacks people with uncontrolled sugar.

He had also said when the same Covid-19 patient is put on oxygen support, which has a humidifier containing water, the chances of him or her getting the fungal infection increase.

As of May 7, Gujarat's Covid-19 tally stood at 6,58,036 while the overall toll is 8,154. The total count of recoveries stood at 5,03,497. 

News Network
May 4,2021

IPL.jpg

New Delhi, May 4: The Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspended indefinitely after multiple Covid-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble, ending a month-long relatively smooth run for cricket's most glamorous and cash-rich event in the middle of a raging pandemic.

"The tournament has been suspended indefinitely. We will try to conduct the event in the next available window but this month is unlikely," league chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI.

The announcement came after Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for Covid-19 along with Delhi Capitals' spinner veteran spinner Amit Mishra.

"...we will take stock if we can find a suitable window later during the year. It could be September but these are all speculations. As of now, we are not conducting it any further," BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla told PTI.

On Monday, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results.

The spread of infections had led to the postponement of two IPL games earlier.

The league organisers also issued a formal statement and said that the safety of its players and staff is paramount.

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect," the statement read.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind," it added.

The IPL said BCCI will do all it can to ensure that players in the event get back to their homes safely. IPL features stars from England, Australia, and New Zealand among other countries.

"These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times," the IPL stated.

"The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021."

The tournament began on April 9 and ran smoothly before KKR's Covid-19 cases caused the initial jitters on Monday. The tournament final was planned for May 30.

There was cause of concern in Delhi too as a few groundsmen at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium tested positive even though DDCA chief Rohan Jaitley asserted that "none of the groundsmen on duty" were among the infected.

Just days before this, three Australian players had pulled out of the league, citing Covid-19 concerns amid a devastating second wave of the global pandemic that has overwhelmed the medical infrastructure of the country.

The 2020 IPL had also been held in a bio-secure bubble in the UAE and at that time, infections were only reported before the start of the tournament.

India is currently recording over 3 lakh cases every day and more than 3,000 daily deaths.

