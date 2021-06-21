  1. Home
  2. Is second Covid wave over? Positivity rate below 5% for two weeks but experts say end still far

June 21, 2021

New Delhi, June 21: India on Monday crossed the important milestone of a Covid positivity rate of less than 5 per cent for 14 consecutive days, conforming to the WHO’s recommended requirement for a region to reopen, but experts were wary of declaring the devastating second wave over.

With 53,256 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 88 days, and a positivity rate of 3.83 per cent, it would seem the present phase of the Covid-19 crisis is over and it is a good time to lift instructions.

This optimistic picture, however, must be edged with abundant caution, said several scientists, citing the emergence of new variants, the still high absolute number of cases, the many districts where positivity rate remains over 5 per cent and concerns over the reliability of data.  

“With the current positivity rate at less than 5 per cent, India’s Covid-19 second wave is on the wane as quickly as it rushed to its peak, but the end of it may yet be far away as more transmissible new variants such as Delta plus variant are emerging,” said Naga Suresh Veerapu, associate professor at the School of Natural Sciences (SoNS), Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR. 

The Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and considered one of the drivers of the second wave in the country and also in several others including the UK.  

The test positivity rate or TPR -- the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that turn out to be positive -- is an important metric through which the public health system keeps tabs on the level of Covid transmission.  

The WHO recommends that test positivity should remain at 5 per cent or lower for 14 days before countries or regions reopen.

In February this year, the country was celebrating the end of the first wave and conveniently ignored an imminent second wave, Veerapu said.  

“The Delta variant that emerged in March spread across the different parts of India, then cases surged to the peak yielding a second wave. The second wave conjoined with the first when the latter was at 1 per cent positivity rate,” he told PTI.    

Public policy expert Chandrakant Lahariya added that while the cases are on the decline, the absolute number of cases are still very high.  

 “While the national level test positivity rate has come down, there are still many districts where TPR is above 5 per cent,” the Delhi-based physician-epidemiologist and health systems expert told PTI.

“Therefore, before saying that the second wave is over, I would like to wait for the TPR to come down below 5 per cent everywhere and sustain for two weeks or longer,” he said.

Scientist Gautam Menon agreed with Lahariya, noting that some states such as Kerala are still seeing positivity rates over 5 per cent. He added that it is unclear whether this reflects just better testing than other states or if the situation is still to improve there.  

Positivity rate was 10.84 per cent in Kerala on Sunday.   

According to Health Ministry data on Monday, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases is 2,99,35,221 (2.99 crore/29.9 million) while active cases have reduced to 7,02,887.  

The second wave of the pandemic overwhelmed the healthcare system of the country, leaving hospitals struggling to cope with the surge in cases and critical drugs and oxygen in short supply. Infections have now slowed down and restrictions have been relaxed in most states. 

Agreeing that the drop in India’s cases has been quite dramatic, Menon noted, “From all we know, this is a genuine decline, both in urban and rural India.”  

“There is no strict definition of a ‘wave’, let alone of how and when it might be ending, but this is a good time as any to consider opening up, although with caution,” Menon, professor, Departments of Physics and Biology, Ashoka University in Haryana, told PTI.  

The experts also believe test positivity rates provide valuable information only if testing is broadly accessible across all regions.  

“Test positivity, when these tests are carried out on a random sample of the population and in sufficient quantity, is likely the best metric to dictate opening up, although we must be careful about local pockets where the level of infections have been lower than average and where the disease could still take off,” said Menon.  

“What we need to remember is that for a country the size of India, we need to have enough attention on the local level,” Lahariya added.  

He explained that Covid-19 is not just any other respiratory illness and decision-making parameters cannot be simple.  

“We know that there are new variants which are more transmissible. We know that human behaviour determines the spread of this virus. Therefore, it is not very relevant if we declare whether the second wave is over or not,” the public policy expert explained.  

“Key is, are we prepared to respond to the rise in cases? That's where the attention has to be,” Lahariya said.  

Widespread concerns about the accuracy of data, relating to both deaths and cases, also need to be factored in, said Menon. 

Though anecdotally, decline in cases appears to be true, media and other reports “suggest that deaths have been severely undercounted, sometimes by a factor of 10”.

“I hope these reports will spur states to be transparent with their numbers,” he said.  

Lahariya said India has sub-optimally performing mechanisms for medical certification of causes of deaths (MCCD). Even before the pandemic, the causes of deaths used to be certified in only one-fourth of registered deaths.  

“Therefore, it is not unthinkable that even in some cases of Covid-19 deaths; deaths have not been certified correctly,” the scientist added.   

Veerapu said asymptomatic people and some with mild symptoms may not even turn up for testing, therefore leading to the underestimation of cases.  

However, he said the waning second wave provides enough opportunities to minimise the spread of the disease.

“We should ramp up the vaccination drive, consolidate the health infrastructure to minimise the impact of the much anticipated third wave, and hone the public health strategies to prevent, control and respond to the third wave,” he added.

June 15,2021

hubballi.jpg

Hubballi, June 15: A Hubballi-bound Indigo plane suffered a tyre burst while landing here, airport authorities said on Tuesday.

However, all the passengers and crew members were safe.

In an official statement, Indigo Airlines said, "IndiGo ATR operating 6e-7979 from Kannur to Hubballi reported Tyre Burst at Hubli upon arrival yesterday (Monday) evening. All passengers and crew are safe. Aircraft is currently under maintenance checks at Hubballi."

According to an official at the airport, the plane had touched down first 8.03 pm on Monday but due to crosswind, it took off immediately and went around. It landed again at about 8.35 pm.

"Probably due to hard landing and crosswind, the tyre burst," the official said.

All passengers were disembarked at the airport itself and the runway was cleared by 2 am on Tuesday.

"The flight operations are now normal. We have informed the ATC about the incident," the official added. 

June 18,2021

gayatri.jpg

Mysuru, June 18: A teenage girl was hacked to death by her father as she was in love with a youth belonging to another caste, in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday. The man has surrendered to the police.

The deceased is Gayathri (19) and the accused is her father Jayaram, 54, residents of Gollarabeedhi, in Periyapatna town.

According to Police, the girl was in love with a youth, belonging to another community, which was opposed by Jayaram. Despite Jayaram advising her against it, Gayathri was adamant. There were a lot of arguments between them related to the issue for the last one month.

Jayaram was working at his field on Thursday afternoon when Gayathri brought lunch for him. Jayaram tried to convince her again to forget the youth belonging to another caste. There were heated arguments between the duo, when the irate Jayaram hacked Gayathri with a machete, killing her on the spot. He later surrendered to the town police.

Deputy SP Raviprasad, Inspectors Jagadish visited the spot. A case has been registered against Jayaram and a probe initiated. 

June 11,2021

New Delhi, June 11: A group of public health experts, including doctors from AIIMS and members from the national taskforce on Covid-19, have said that mass, indiscriminate and incomplete vaccination can trigger emergence of mutant strains and recommended that there is no need to inoculate those who had documented coronavirus infection.

In their latest report, the experts from Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) and Indian Association of Epidemiologists (IAE) said vaccinating the vulnerable and those at risk, instead of mass population-wide inoculation including children, should be the aim at present.

"The present situation of the pandemic in the country demands that we should be guided by the logistics and epidemiological data to prioritise vaccination rather than opening vaccination for all age groups at this stage.

"Opening all fronts simultaneously will drain human and other resources and would be spreading it too thin to make an impact at the population level," the experts said in the report which has been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting that vaccination of young adults and children is not supported by evidence and would not be cost effective, they said unplanned inoculation can promote mutant strains.

"Mass, indiscriminate, and incomplete vaccination can also trigger emergence of mutant strains. Given the rapid transmission of infection in various parts of the country, it is unlikely that mass vaccination of all adults will catch up with the pace of natural infection among our young population," they said in the report.

There is no need to vaccinate people who had documented Covid-19 infection. These people may be vaccinated after generating evidence that vaccine is beneficial after natural infection, the recommendations stated.

Evidence-based flexibility in vaccine schedules may need to be considered for areas or populations experiencing surge on account for specific variants; for example, a reduced interval for the second dose of Covishiled for areas with surge due to the delta variant.  

"Vaccine is a strong and powerful weapon against the novel coronavirus. And like all strong weapons it should neither be withheld nor used indiscriminately; but should be employed strategically to derive maximum benefit in a cost-effective way," they said. 

While it makes perfect sense to vaccinate all adults, the reality is that the country is in the midst of an ongoing pandemic with limited availability of vaccines, the report said.

In this scenario the focus should be to reduce deaths, majority of which are among older age groups and those with co-morbidities or obesity. Vaccinating young adults, given the present constraints, will not be cost-effective, they stated. 

The report suggested implementing repeated local level serosurveys in real time at the end of the second wave to map the vulnerability at district level to guide vaccination strategy and long term follow up of the cohort of recovered Covid-19 patients to document re-infection, severity and outcome to provide evidence base on duration of immunity after natural infection.

Ongoing research on vaccine effectiveness under field conditions by following cohorts of vaccinated and unvaccinated in different age strata should be prioritised.

Stating the current wave is largely attributable to multiple variants, the experts pointed out that India has done genome sequencing of less than 1 per cent of its positive samples and also lags behind other high incidence countries in another crucial measure, sequence per 1,000 cases.

Achieving a target of genomic sequencing of 5 per cent positive samples looks challenging at the moment, but all efforts should be made to reach at least 3 per cent mark, they recommended while appreciating setting up of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) of 10 national laboratories timely and addition of 17 more laboratories.

The molecular epidemiology investigations need to be accelerated with INSACOG scientists, field epidemiologists and clinical specialists working in synergy to delineate the epidemiological features of the variants with specific reference to transmissibility and fatality. 
 
Genetic sequences need to be tracked to delineate virus transmission both across the community and in health care settings. It can detect outbreaks that may otherwise be missed by traditional methods, the experts pointed out.

They also recommended that syndromic management approach should be rolled out in a planned manner after sensitisation of healthcare staff, along with the optimum utilisation of laboratory testing.

There is an acute shortage of testing facilities for SARS-CoV-2 in rural and peri-urban areas. 

The sensitivity of RAT is quite low; there are chances that some truly positive cases would remain unidentified and thus continue to spread the disease.

"Timely testing of each and every symptomatic patient is not possible and will put a huge burden on the health system and will delay the isolation and treatment. The optimal solution in such a situation is to adopt a syndromic management approach. It should put focus on making diagnosis based on clinical symptoms and epidemiologically linked suspects," they said.

They further recommended that the vaccination status of all individuals tested for Covid-19 must be entered into the sample referral form in the RTPCR app both for individuals tested by RTPCR and RAT. 

The collected information must be analysed periodically to know the status of vaccinated individuals with regards to Covid-19 and its severity including mortality.

As way forward, the experts said that district level sero surveillance may be planned with the methodology of EPI cluster sampling.

" If the seroprevalence at district level, is more than 70 per cent (on account of a combination of natural infection and vaccination,) there should not be any lockdown and return to normalcy should be attempted. 

"This will also help in prioritizing the districts for vaccination i.e. districts with lower seroprevalence should be given priority for vaccination. A fine balance is needed to be maintained between life and livelihood."

The experts also said that if very large number of individuals are vaccinated at a fast pace with limited resources for monitoring of adverse events following immunization (AEFI), some adverse events and deaths will be missed. Also, while some of these AEFI may be coincidental, it may end up contributing to vaccine hesitancy. 

