  2. Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s secret video goes viral; ‘never abused any woman’, he responds

News Network
July 18, 2023

BJPsex.jpg

Mumbai, July 18: In yet another embarrassment to Bharatiya Janata Party, its senior leader Kirit Somaiya’s alleged secret sex video has been leaked, causing shockwaves throughout the political landscape. 

The emergence of this private video, involving a prominent figure like Kirit Somaiya, has ignited intense speculation and sparked widespread discussions.

Marathi news channel 'Lokshahi' has claimed possession of the video footage, although they have taken precautions by blurring the explicit content and protecting the identity of the woman involved. During a live show, Kamlesh Sutar, Editor of Lokshahi, expressed their intention not to invade anyone's privacy but to seek clarification from Somaiya regarding the video's authenticity and any related complaints.

Sutar further revealed that multiple clips, similar to the one involving Somaiya, featuring various individuals have also come to their attention. The channel stressed that although the airing of such content may be viewed as an intrusion of privacy, the importance of Somaiya's position within a major political party necessitated addressing any potential surveillance or wrongdoing.

The channel expressed astonishment at the compromising situation involving a figure like Somaiya, who himself frequently accuses opposition leaders of corruption and misconduct, raising the possibility of a conspiracy.

Somaiya cries political conspiracy

Soon after the video went viral, Kirit Somaiya penned a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the responsibility of the home ministry, urging for a thorough investigation into the contentious video aired by Lokshahi.

He claims that the release of the video, on the inaugural day of the assembly session, was politically motivated with the intent to tarnish his reputation.

"I am innocent," he added. Furthermore, he stated, "I have challenged influential individuals, and now they seek retribution through deplorable methods."

Somaiya expressed confidence that a police inquiry would ultimately reveal the truth.

He also posted the letter on his twitter account. “I have never abused any woman,” he tweeted.

Political reactions 

NCP leader of Sharad Pawar faction, Vidya Chavan, said that Kirit Somaiya does not have any moral right to mud-sling at other when he himself has indulged in obscene things.

"I personally felt disappointed by the video footage involving Kirit Somaiya. His aggressive behavior and offensive gestures are concerning. As a prominent figure known for exposing corruption, if such misconduct is true, I believe appropriate action should be taken," Chavan said.

Rupali Thombre-Patil, leader of Ajit Pawar NCP faction, stated that it is essential to investigate the authenticity of this video and take necessary legal measures. "The emergence of such a video in this manner is highly serious and regrettable. Kirit Somaiya is a well-known personality who has exposed numerous instances of corruption. If videos of this nature do exist, it is imperative to initiate proper legal proceedings," she said.

Congress' Yashomati Thakur also slammed Somaiya and the BJP. "BJP leaders, who often lecture about morality, should have the courage to hold Kirit Somaiya accountable and take lawful action against him. He has been accused of leading a deceptive public life and now needs to come forward and address these allegations. Such revelations can tarnish the public image of those who hypocritically advocate campaigns like 'Save Daughters, Educate Daughters'," Thakur said. 

News Network
July 5,2023

scooter.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, July 5: An elderly man died after a two-wheeler which he was riding plunged into a lake situated by the side of the road at Maliadi near Thekkatte late in Udupi district last night.

The deceased, Diwakar Shetty, 65, lost control of the two-wheeler due to heavy downpour and the bike plunged into a 15 to 20-feet deep lake which did not have any barrier on the side of the road.

On getting information from the local people, the police, fire department personnel and diver Ishwara Malpe rushed to the spot. Shetty's body was retrieved at around 1.30 am on Wednesday. A case has been registered in this regard at Kota Police Station.

In a separate incident, a 52-year-old man died after he accidentally fell into water while crossing a culvert at Pilar in Someshwara TMC limits in Dakshina Kannada yesterday evening. The deceased is Suresh Gatti, a painter by profession. Though he was rushed to hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, rain continues to lash various parts of twin districts. With IMD announcing a red alert, Deputy Commissioners in DK and Udupi have declared holidays for schools and PU Colleges.

In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Wednesday), Yadthare in Kundapura received 207.5 mm rainfall, Renjala 205 mm, Shirur 196 mm and Uppunda 182 mm of rainfall. While Marodi in Belthangady received 202 mm of rain, Balanja received 196 mm and Pajir 188 mm of rain.

The water level in rivers Nethravathi, Kumaradhara, and Phalguni have increased following good showers in the catchment areas. The four gates of Thumbe vented dam which supplies water to Mangaluru city has been opened. The IMD has announced an orange alert in Dakshina Kannada on July 6 and 7. 
 

News Network
July 11,2023

GCCrussia.jpg

Moscow, July 11: Ministers from the Gulf states and Russia have stressed the importance of concerted efforts to achieve peace, security, stability and prosperity across the world, a joint Gulf Cooperation Council-Russian statement said on Monday.

The statement came after the sixth joint ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between the GCC countries and Russia held in Moscow.

GCC countries are keen to enhance all forms of cooperation with Russia, secretary-general of the GCC, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, said.

Both sides stressed the importance of supporting the global econoy and preserving the stability of the global oil market, the statement said.

The Gulf countries and Russia also praised the successful efforts of the OPEC+ countries in this regard, and said there needed to be continued cooperation of all participating countries to adhere to the OPEC+ agreement in a way that served the interests of the global economy.

The GCC secretary-general said that cooperation with Russia within the OPEC+ group has had a positive impact on the oil market.

The position of the GCC on the Russia-Ukraine war is aligned with established UN conventions and principles, Al-Budaiwi said.

He added that Gulf Arab states back the UN principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states, as well as any and all mediation efforts to bring an end to the conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his country's welcoming of the rapprochement between Gulf states and Iran, and the reintroduction of Syria to the Arab League.

“We have a unified position with the Gulf states towards Syria's unity and sovereignty over its lands, and Syria's return to the Arab League has positively affected the region,” he said.

He also stressed the need to find a solution to the Sudanese and Yemeni crises, adding: “We welcome the efforts of the Gulf states to end the crisis in Yemen and launch a comprehensive national dialogue.”
 

News Network
July 5,2023

ajitpawar.jpg

Mumbai, July 5: In a scathing attack on Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asserted that his uncle is now too aged to continue as the NCP chief. 

The Pawar junior also questioned Sharad's intention in regard to first resigning from the post and then again changing his mind a few months ago.

"You are 82-83 already. In BJP, leaders retire at 75. You be 'shatayushi' (to live 100 years), but there is some point to stop. You are our deity. Just give us blessings," Ajit said at the meeting with his supporters.

"Why did you resign if you wanted to take it back? I also told my sister Supriya Sule to explain to him (Sharad) but he is too stubborn," he said.

"After the 2014 elections, why did NCP support the BJP to form government?" Ajit asked targeting the veteran NCP leader. Ajit also expressed his desire to become the Maharashtra CM.

More details are awaited. 

