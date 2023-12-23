  1. Home
  'Sentiments of Indians hurt', says Modi govt after Hindu temple defaced in US

News Network
December 23, 2023

New Delhi, Dec 23: A Hindu temple in California was defaced with pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans. The photos of the defacement at Newark's Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha were shared on X (formerly) by the Hindu-American Foundation.

The images showed slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several walls of the temple. The organisation said that the hateful messages may have been written to traumatise people visiting the temple and also create a "fear of violence".

A case has been filed with the Newark Police Department and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

The government of India strongly condemned the incident and said that it has sought quick action.

"We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti. This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter," Indian Embassy said on X (formerly Twitter).

This is not the first time a Hindu temple has been targeted, as similar incidents have occurred in the past, both in the US and its neighboring Canada. India has earlier expressed concern over escalating activities by Khalistan supporters and clamped down on organisations and individuals trying to stoke separatist sentiment in different countries.

In August, a temple in Canada's Surrey was vandalised allegedly by Khalistani supporters. Pro-Khalistan posters were put up on the walls and the gate of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, in Surrey - one of the oldest temples in British Columbia.

The posters called for Canada to investigate India's "role" in the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18.

Canada accused India of having a role in Nijjar's killing but hasn't yet provided India with evidence for the allegations. The US has also arrested an Indian for alleged involvement in a plot to murder Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

India has called the allegations false and baseless, claiming that they will investigate if the countries provide proof.

"If someone gives us any information, we will definitely look into it," Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently told the Financial Times.

"If a citizen of ours has done anything, good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law," PM Modi said. 

News Network
December 9,2023

Bengaluru, Dec 9: JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said that the Karnataka state unit president C M Ibrahim and party national vice-president C K Nanu have been expelled from the party due to 'anti-party activities' at the national executive committee meeting.

After the national executive committee meeting, Gowda announced the decision to sack the two leaders.

Gowda said the image and the interests of the party were taking a beating due to which the decision was taken.

"A national executive meeting was convened in Bengaluru and a unanimous decision was taken for their ouster," Gowda said.

Mandya district JD(S) president D Ramesh and West Bengal JD(S) unit president Puneeth Kumar Singh, moved the resolution for the expulsion of Ibrahim and Nanu from the party at the executive meeting.

"The resolutions presented by these two were unanimously accepted by the executive," Gowda said.

Along with Gowda, former chief minister and party state president H D Kumaraswamy, all state unit presidents and executive members were present.

The action comes a day after expelled leader Ibrahim, a former Union Minister, announced convening a national-level meet in Bengaluru on December 11.

Ibrahim had rebelled against the party leadership for their decision to form an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections.

He even claimed that his faction of JD(S) was the original one.

News Network
December 11,2023

New Delhi, Dec 11: Mohan Yadav has been chosen as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, more than two weeks after the ruling BJP routed rivals Congress to retain control of the heartland state. Mr Yadav, the Higher Education Minister in the outgoing government, was elected from the Ujjain Dakshin seat.

"I am a small party worker... I thank the party for this opportunity," Mr Yadav said.

The BJP, in a bid to contain ambitions and soothe ruffled feathers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, also named two deputy chief ministers - Jagdish Deora and Rajesh Shukla. Mr Deora was elected from Malhagarh by nearly 60,000 votes and Mr Shukla from Rewa by around 21,000 votes.

The appointments end suspense over the identity of two of three chief ministers for the states the BJP won on December 3. Vishnu Deo Sai was named Chhattisgarh Chief Minister on Sunday.

Now, of the five states that voted in November, only Rajasthan is without a Chief Minister; the Congress, which won Telangana, has installed Revanth Reddy in the top post and, in Mizoram, the fledgling Zoram People's Movement claimed an impressive win and Lalduhoma is Chief Minister.

A three-time MLA from the Ujjain district, the appointment of Mohan Yadav, 58, has been widely seen as the end of the political road (at least in the state) for his predecessor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Mr Chouhan is a four-time Chief Minister and arguably the BJP's tallest leader in the state, but seemed to side-lined by his party in the run-up to the November 17 election. The party opted for a campaign based on "collective leadership" built around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face.

The strategy reaped dividends; the BJP won 163 of 230 seats and the Congress, which actually won the 2018 election but saw its government fall two years later, was left with just 66, down from 114.

The BJP's win defied several exit polls' predictions of a tight race with the Congress.

Ex-Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, one of three former cabinet members to contest last month's election, has been made Assembly Speaker. There was speculation Mr Tomar, who led the ministry during protests against farm laws, could succeed Mr Chouhan to the top post.

News Network
December 12,2023

gazachildren.jpg

The UN agencies have warned that Palestinians in the besieged strip face widespread hunger and dire conditions, amid Israel’s genocidal war.

“Hunger stalks everyone,” the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, adding, “Too many people haven’t eaten now for two, three days in the Gaza Strip.”

The UNRWA slammed Israel for “systematically” using food, water and fuel “as weapons of war” in Gaza.

It came as the World Food Programme (WFP) revealed in a report published last week that 91 percent of households in Gaza reported going to bed hungry, while 63 percent reported enduring entire days without food.

The WFP conducted the rapid food security assessment during the seven-day truce that expired on November 30.

UN Special Rapporteur on Food Michael Fakhri also told Al Jazeera Arabic, “Every single Palestinian in Gaza is going hungry,” warning of a “genocide” in Gaza.

All these reports, which reflect the dire situation fellow human beings are undergoing in Gaza, have not deterred the US from “shamefully” vetoing a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire on Friday.

The US move drew wide condemnation from the Palestinian Authority and other global leaders and organizations, and even American lawmakers.

However, the United States turned a blind eye to the worldwide criticisms and once again defied calls for ceasefire in Gaza and reaffirmed its support for a “military solution” to the crisis, in an open endorsement of the genocide.

“We think there can be a military solution to taking out the leadership of Hamas that planned and carried out the attacks of October 7, in taking out the militants who crossed into Israel and carried out those attacks,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

‘Health system collapsing’

The World Health Organization Executive Board also warned of a total breakdown of Gaza’s healthcare system.

“Gaza’s health system is on its knees and collapsing, with the risk expected to worsen with the deteriorating situation and approaching winter conditions,” the WHO’s director-general said.

“As more and more people move to a smaller and smaller area, overcrowding, combined with the lack of adequate food, water, shelter and sanitation, are creating the ideal conditions for disease to spread,” he added.

The statement comes as up to 1.9 million Gazans, who account for more than 85 percent of the entire population of Gaza, have been displaced across the strip since the start of the aggression.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, one in six people in Gaza are ill with an infectious disease.

Nicholas Papachrysostomou, the emergency coordinator in Gaza for Doctors Without Borders, told Al Jazeera, “Every other patient in Rafah has a respiratory infection, amid rainy and cold conditions.”

“In some shelters, 600 people share a single toilet. We are already seeing many cases of diarrhea. Often children are the worst affected,” he said.

Israel waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 18,205 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 49,645 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.

