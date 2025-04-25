  1. Home
  2. Shah directs all CMs to immediately deport overstaying Pakistanis; medical visas to expire on April 29

Shah directs all CMs to immediately deport overstaying Pakistanis; medical visas to expire on April 29

News Network
April 25, 2025

amitsh.jpg

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday personally reached out to the Chief Ministers of all states, instructing them to take immediate action to identify and deport Pakistani nationals who are overstaying in India beyond the newly imposed visa deadlines, according to official sources.

During the calls, Shah emphasized the urgency of locating any Pakistani nationals still residing in their respective states and ensuring their departure in compliance with the fresh directives. He also made it clear that while overstayers must be deported, Hindu Pakistani nationals holding valid long-term visas are exempt from these measures and should not face any action.

This directive follows India’s sweeping decision to revoke all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 onwards. Medical visas, however, will remain valid only until April 29. The government has also urged all Indian citizens currently in Pakistan to return home at the earliest.

Furthermore, as part of its comprehensive response to the April 22 terror incident, India has withdrawn Pakistani access to the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). Pakistani nationals currently in India under SVES were given a 48-hour deadline—until Friday—to leave the country.

The Home Minister had just returned from a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and attended a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in Delhi, where key decisions were taken, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed foreign envoys about the nature of the Pahalgam attack and the measures India is undertaking in its aftermath.

Addressing a public gathering in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and asserted that India will "identify, track, and punish" every terrorist and their "backers," vowing to pursue the perpetrators to the "ends of the earth."

The government has also begun consultations with both ruling and opposition political parties, seeking unity on national security even as questions were raised regarding potential lapses that led to the attack.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
April 24,2025

PMModi.jpg

Madhubani: In a stern message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers who were responsible for the attack in Pahalgam "beyond their imagination".

"Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world that India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth," Modi said addressing a public gathering here.

"India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished," the Prime Minister said in his first public remarks after the terror attack in Baisaran in Pahalgam that left at least 26 persons dead on Tuesday.

"Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is served. The entire nation stands firm in this resolve," he said.

"Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and the leaders who have stood with us in these times," the Prime Minister said in his brief remarks in English.

Modi asserted that the terrorists who carried out the attack and its planners will be "punished beyond their imagination".

He said the enemies of the country have dared to attack the soul of India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and a large crowd gathered here for a National Panchayati Raj Day programme observed silence for a few moments to pay homage to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Before beginning his speech, Modi urged the gathering to observe silence as a mark of respect to "our family members" who lost their lives in Pahalgam.

Modi urged the gathering to remain seated in silence to pay homage to the victims of the terror attack.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the terror attack at Pahalgam and told the prime minister that the entire nation was united against terrorism.

Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the entire nation had belief in Modi's strength and were confident he would give a befitting reply to the perpetrators of terror at an appropriate time.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
April 22,2025

modisaudi.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a landmark visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian prime minister in four decades to set foot in the port city of Jeddah.

The high-profile visit comes at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and signals a renewed chapter in the India-Saudi partnership.

During the prime minister's visit, Modi and the Crown Prince will co-chair the second meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council, a forum established during the prime minister’s 2019 visit to institutionalize deeper engagement between the two nations.

Six pacts ready to be signed — more may follow

According to high-level sources cited by news agency PTI, India and Saudi Arabia will ink at least six key memoranda of understanding (MoUs) during Modi's visit. These will cover vital sectors including space exploration, energy, healthcare, scientific research, culture, and advanced technology.

“Negotiations were still underway late Monday to finalise additional MoUs,” a senior official confirmed, adding that over a dozen agreements were on the table — some of which may be signed at the official level even if not during the PM’s presence.

Hajj quota, pilgrim support on the agenda

In his bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Modi will also raise issues related to Hajj, including India’s annual pilgrimage quota. Sources said that the prime minister aims to ensure smoother coordination and increased support for Indian pilgrims.

India’s Hajj quota for 2025 has grown to 175,025 from 136,020 in 2014, with arrangements already in place for 122,518 pilgrims. However, around 42,000 Indians are unlikely to make the journey this year due to delays by Combined Haj Group Operators in securing agreements.

Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, highlighted Jeddah’s dual importance — both as a historical trade hub with India and as the primary gateway to Mecca. “Hajj is a vital aspect of our bilateral ties, and the Indian government places immense importance on ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience,” he said.

On Wednesday, the prime minister is also scheduled to visit a factory in Jeddah that employs a large number of Indian workers — a gesture underlining the critical role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral relations.

Notably, Modi was awarded Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour, the King Abdulaziz Sash, in 2016 — a testament to the deepening diplomatic and personal rapport between the leadership of both nations.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 18,2025

mangaluruulama1.jpg

Mangaluru: On a scorching summer Friday, April 18, the usually quiet locality of Adyar Kannur in Mangaluru transformed into a powerful symbol of resistance and unity. A massive public protest, led by the Karnataka State Ulema Coordination Committee, witnessed an overwhelming turnout of nearly 3,000 people voicing their dissent against the Central Government’s recent amendments to the Waqf Act. 

The protest wasn’t just an outcry—it was a declaration of solidarity, discipline, and deep-rooted concern over the perceived infringement of religious and institutional autonomy.

Organized under the leadership and guidance of the Khazis from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, the protest drew people from all corners of the region including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts. The protest venue, Sha Garden in Adyar Kannur, turned into a sea of people as participants gathered from various towns and villages despite the scorching afternoon sun.

From 2 PM onwards, people began arriving in large numbers. The influx of participants led to significant traffic congestion on the adjoining highways, compelling authorities to reroute vehicles to maintain order. Inside the city and surrounding areas, many shops remained closed, partly due to the event and partly as it coincided with the sacred Jumma prayers.

Security was handled with tight coordination—police personnel were stationed at all major junctions, crossings, and strategic points. Alongside them, volunteer marshals maintained decorum at the protest site, managing the crowd efficiently and ensuring cleanliness by removing empty water bottles and litter.

Chants of “Azaadi” (freedom) echoed through the grounds as protesters raised their voices in peaceful opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill. Despite the emotionally charged atmosphere, the protest remained peaceful. The organizers consistently appealed to the crowd via loudspeakers to maintain harmony and avoid any provocative slogans.

Drone surveillance and videographers were deployed for complete documentation of the event, enhancing both the security and transparency of the protest. However, the sheer number of participants caused temporary network disruptions, affecting mobile communication in the area.

Adding a patriotic touch, several protestors were seen waving the Indian national flag, reinforcing that the movement was deeply rooted in constitutional values and democratic expression.

Among the dignitaries present were UK Abdul Azeez Darami Chokkabettu, Dr. M S M Zaini Kamil, Abdul Khader Darami Kukkila, Kasim Darami Kinya, Aboobakkar Siddique Montugoli, Mehboob Sakafi Kinya, and Ashraf Kinara. Their presence underlined the seriousness of the gathering and provided moral and spiritual guidance to the demonstrators.

The peaceful protest stood as a clear, disciplined, and democratic expression of the Muslim community’s concern, sending a strong message to the authorities: religious rights and institutional independence are not to be tampered with.

mangaluruulama4.jpg

mangaluruulama3.jpg

mangaluruulama2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.