Shaheen Bagh faces bulldozer threat as police arrive to provide security for demolition drive

New Delhi, May 9: The Delhi Police will provide security for a demolition drive that will commence in Shaheen Bagh on Monday, said DCP (south-east) Esha Pandey. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment drives in the Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area near Shaheen Bagh and in Sriniwaspuri were cancelled last week till Friday due to the unavailability of an adequate police force.
In other news, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was in the midst of a push and pull between police from three states, said that he had no intention of physically harming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that the Punjab Police was going after him for minor things instead of working to bust drug cartels.
Meanwhile, noting that there was “utter failure” on the part of Delhi Police in stopping the unauthorised Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri last month that triggered communal clashes in the locality, a local court said the issue “seems to have been simply brushed aside” by senior officers — and complicity “if any” of police personnel needs to be investigated.
Comments
Add new comment