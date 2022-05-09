  1. Home
  Shaheen Bagh faces bulldozer threat as police arrive to provide security for demolition drive

May 9, 2022

New Delhi, May 9: The Delhi Police will provide security for a demolition drive that will commence in Shaheen Bagh on Monday, said DCP (south-east) Esha Pandey. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment drives in the Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area near Shaheen Bagh and in Sriniwaspuri were cancelled last week till Friday due to the unavailability of an adequate police force.

In other news, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was in the midst of a push and pull between police from three states, said that he had no intention of physically harming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that the Punjab Police was going after him for minor things instead of working to bust drug cartels.

Meanwhile, noting that there was “utter failure” on the part of Delhi Police in stopping the unauthorised Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri last month that triggered communal clashes in the locality, a local court said the issue “seems to have been simply brushed aside” by senior officers — and complicity “if any” of police personnel needs to be investigated.

May 1,2022

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1: Former Kerala MLA P C George was held by the police in connection with a case regarding a communally-sensitive speech.

George had made anti-Muslim comments while speaking at Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan — an annual event that has been held in Thiruvananthapuram for the last several years  — on Friday.

A case was registered against him on Saturday for spreading hate after his remarks triggered a row and an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) youth wing leader petitioned the state police chief Anil Kant seeking action against George. The Thiruvananthapuram city police took the former MLA into custody during the early hours of Sunday.

A suo motu case has been registered against him under section 153A of IPC.

George, a former Kerala Congress leader, was an MLA for over 30 years. He had associated with both Congress-led United Democratic Front and CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front over the years, besides a brief association with the NDA. He lost the Assembly elections in 2021.

George often invited criticism for his use of foul language. 

During the Hindu Maha Sammelan he alleged that the Muslim community was trying to reduce the population of Hindu and Christian communities by various means. He also made certain sensitive allegations. These statements triggered widespread criticism against him. The ruling CPI(M) and opposition party Congress demanded action against him.

May 1,2022

Kasaragod, May 1: A teenaged girl died at Cheruvathoor in Kerala's Kasaragod district on Sunday died due to food poisoning from shawarma served at a local eatery. 

The deceased is Devananda (16), daughter of Narayanan and Prasanna of Karivalloor. She was a student of Karivellur Government Higher Secondary School.

She died while undergoing treatment for food poisoning at the District Hospital in Kanhangad.

According to the Health department, Devananda and 31 others aged between 10 to 16 years were suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea and having fever since Saturday. Many of them started to come at CHC hospital at Charvathur from 10 am.

Though the doctor attended and gave necessary treatment, Devananda failed to respond to the treatment when she was shifted to the district hospital, said A.V. Ramdas, District Medical Officer. 

He said the health conditions of others are normal. More facilities have been arranged at Charvathur P.H.C and at Nileswaram Taluk hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department found that the shop had no licence. The authorities locked and sealed the shop. The Police and the Health department have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

Shawarma, originally a Levantine dish consisting of meat cut into thin slices, has been popular across India for years now.

May 6,2022

Mysuru, May 6: A video clipping of a procession of Muslims at Kavalande village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district in Karnataka with a voice-over ‘Kavalande bole tho Chota Pakistan’ (Kavalande means mini-Pakistan) has gone viral on social media.

The video is of a gathering of Muslims on Eid al-Fitr on Tuesday. They were taking out a procession in the village as shown in the 30-second video and the voice-over is heard as ‘Kavalande bole tho Chota Pakistan’. Kavalande has a sizeable population of Muslims.

Superintendent of Police R Chetan said it has come to his notice that the particular video, that sends a wrong message, has gone viral on social media. “An investigation will be conducted into this incident,” he said.

The Kavalabde police said, “Those participating in the procession have not raised this slogan. The leaders instruct the people to leave for their homes, after offering worship at the Dargah in front of the police station. But, a person, probably the one shooting the video, has given the voice-over. A probe is on, into this incident”.

In Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in response to a question on the incident, said that he will ask the Mysuru SP there to look into the matter and take necessary action.

