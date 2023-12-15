  1. Home
  2. ‘She has the right to live a free life’: Kerala HC rejects Habeas Corpus of Dr Hadiya’s RSS father

News Network
December 15, 2023

Kerala High Court has rejected the Habeas Corpus of Dr. Hadiya’s father K M Asoka, who had alleged that he was unable to contact or find out the whereabouts of his daughter.

Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice C. Pratheep Kumar were part of the division bench which stated that the Habeas Corpus Petition was not acceptable as Dr Hadiya is not under any illegal detention. The bench further asserted that she has her right to live a free life.

The court refused to entertain Asokan’s plea after considering Hadiya’s statement which clarified that she got divorced and married again and was now living in Trivandrum. In support of her statement, she submitted her call records to show that she was in contact with her parents. She has also presented her address and contact details before the Court.

The plea of her father was represented by Advocates C.Rajendran, B.K.Gopalakrishnan and R.S.Sreevidya.

Dr. Akhila converted to Islam in 2017, following which she assumed the name Hadiya. Her father filed a habeas corpus petition in the Kerala High Court then, alleging that she was forcefully converted. The High Court initially nullified the marrage of Hadiya and Shafin Jahan, which took place during the pendency of the petition, by invoking the parens patriae doctrine.

Later in 2018, the Supreme Court upheld “the personal autonomy of a woman to choose her life partner”, and revoked the Kerala High Court order that annulled Hadiya’s marriage with Shafin Jahan. The court emphasised Hadiya’s submission before the Court that she had converted and married on her own free will.

‘My father is a liar’

Recently Dr Hadiya married another Muslim man after ending marriage with first wife through divorce. Like in the first marriage, her father K M Ashokan approached the High Court of Kerala with a habeas corpus petition.

Dr Hadiya (formerly Akhila Ashoka) has lashed out at her father accusing him of "playing the dirty games of the RSS". 

"I was born in December 1991. Today, I am a 32-year-old woman. Tell me how an adult woman should lead her life?" she said.

"Should I give up my life for the RSS? Or should I lead the rest of my life in a room in my father's house? I am asking because I don't know what society expects of me," she said.

"Don't I have the right to live a life of my choice? If I am doing something illegal, lock me up in jail. I don't have any problem," she said.

"But what dirty games the RSS and the RSS-affiliated media are playing! And my parents are playing along," she said.

"Those who are talking of parents' feelings should understand one thing, I am being tortured by parents for a long time," she said.

Dr Hadiya said her father came to her clinic one year ago. "That day, I was out shopping. Won't I have my own needs, requirements, and engagements?" she said.

Her father had said that he approached the High Court after not finding her in the clinic on December 3, and because she went incommunicado. "Whatever he has said is a lie. My father and I were always in contact over the phone. I stopped attending his and my mother's phone calls after he played this dirty game. Two days ago, I attended my mother's call and told her that I was not interested in speaking with her because I lost trust in them," she said.

On her remarriage, she said it need not be a topic of public discussion. "Our Constitution allows us to get divorced and remarry. It normally happens in society. I want to ask why everybody gets irritated when I do it. I want to ask the same of my parents?" she said.

News Network
December 7,2023

Cracks are beginning to emerge in India’s opposition alliance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party routed its main rival in recent state elections, putting him in a strong position to stay in power for another five years.

Sunday’s unexpected results gave Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party a clear mandate to govern three out of five states that voted in November. India’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, won just one.

That’s prompted some public displeasure among an alliance of more than two dozen opposition parties that was created with one purpose in mind: to defeat the electoral juggernaut of the prime minister and his party in the national vote in 2024.

The Congress party, whose public face is Rahul Gandhi, had initially organized a meeting of senior opposition leaders for Wednesday to discuss strategy, but abruptly rescheduled after several senior members said they wouldn’t be available. Mamata Bannerjee from the Trinamool Congress said publicly she had other duties to attend to as chief minister of West Bengal state. She said she’d attend the alliance bloc’s next meeting whenever it’s decided, local media reported.

Opposition leaders have also raised questions about the Congress party’s decision to forgo the alliance partnership in the state elections. Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and a leader of a regional party in the state, said Congress only “remembered the I.N.D.I.A. alliance after three months.”

Another senior opposition member, who asked not to be identified in order to speak frankly, said Congress had tried to go it alone in the state elections to win more bargaining power in the opposition alliance, but that approach has failed.

Hindi Heartland

Sunday’s results raises doubts over whether the Congress-led alliance can unseat India’s most popular politician in next year’s elections.

“The Congress was expected to win two or more states,” said Neerja Chowdhury, an author and political columnist. “Instead it’s been downed to one and completely a rout in the Hindi heartland, which is where it wanted to revive and has to revive in order to give a fight to the BJP.”

Indian politics has been dominated by Modi and the BJP for close to a decade with a mixed rhetoric of Hindu nationalism and economic development. Modi’s government has targeted low-income voters, especially women, by providing them with substantial cash-handouts and subsidies.

The state election results showed that while Congress increased its share of the vote in the southern state of Telangana, so did the BJP. In Chhattisgarh, the ruling party won 39 more seats than it did in the previous election, taking votes away from Congress as well as regional parties.

Opposition Leverage

Sanjay Raut, a senior regional party leader, said some party leaders had “grievances” over the Congress’s strategy of contesting the state elections on its own. But he said the Indian alliance is still strong and has their support.

Recent events might actually allow allied parties more leverage, according to Chowdhury.

“This may make the process of seat adjustments easier than would’ve been the case had the Congress won in several states,” she said.

Gandhi said Sunday that the “battle of ideology will continue” as he acknowledged the party’s defeat.

For the opposition, the main roadblock is the prime minister. A powerhouse in himself, Modi hopscotched across the states for an entire month and asked voters to trust him and believe in the “guarantee” of a better life promised by him. 

Modi has projected himself as the only leader who has been able to win India a seat at the global table and as someone who can conjure up a bright future for 1.4 billion people.

News Network
December 8,2023

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over the rising crimes against Dalits and tribals in the country, and alleged it is part of BJP's agenda of dividing society.

"The latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is not merely statistics, it is BJP's record of making the life of SC-ST community unsafe," he charged in a post in Hindi on X.

"Injustice, atrocities and repression are part of the conspiratorial agenda of BJP to divide the society in the last decade," he alleged.

The continuous oppression of Dalits and tribals exposes the hypocrisy of the BJP-RSS, the Congress chief charged.

Kharge also shared a post that claimed that there has been a 46.11 per cent increase in crimes against Dalits since 2013 and 48.15 per cent against tribals.

News Network
December 12,2023

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah has underscored India’s claim over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said 24 seats were reserved in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly for representatives from the region as he blamed India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the delay in the integration of the erstwhile state with the rest of the country.

Shah’s comments came during his reply to the debate on two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha. The Jammu and Kashmir reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023 were later passed by the Upper House with a voice vote.

 “PoK is ours and no one can snatch it from us...” he said, adding that full statehood will be given to J&K at an appropriate time.

The Opposition walked out of the proceedings before the amendments to the bills were put to vote.

The J&K reservation bill seeks to provide reservation in jobs and admission in professional institutions to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other socially and educationally backward classes. The amendments seek to reword Section 2 of the Reservation Act to change the nomenclature of “weak and under privileged classes (social castes)” to “other backward classes” and make consequential amendments.

The J&K reorganisation bill provides for the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of J&K into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (with an elected legislature) and Ladakh (without an elected legislature). It seeks to increase the number of seats to 90 from 83 in J&K assembly — a number fixed by the delimitation commission earlier this year. It also reserves seven seats for scheduled castes, nine for scheduled tribes, two for Kashmiri migrants and one for displaced people from PoK. In addition, 24 seats are reserved for PoK.

Shah hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 that bestowed special status to J&K, and lashed out at the Congress for not supporting the 2019 move. “If you (Congress) still want to stick to this (stand), PM (Narendra Modi) will become the PM for the third time.”

“The Supreme Court verdict is a historic decision and I welcome it. Now there will be only one Constitution, one flag and one PM,” Shah said.

He also quoted Nehru’s own statements to buttress his claims that taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations (UN) was an ill-conceived move. “Everyone knows that J&K’s accession to India was delayed as one person was given this task and that gave Pakistan an opportunity to attack Kashmir.” Had ceasefire not happened, there would have been no PoK,” he said.

Shah said Nehru admitted that more thought should have gone into the idea of a ceasefire. He also read out a quote from Sam Manekshaw, the then director of military operations, on the delay in sending out troops to stop the Kabali invaders who were on a rampage.

“I want to give a reference to Sam Manekshaw. He said at one place that when the Pakistanis were attacking Kashmir, then he was busy in discussions (don’t want to name the person). Sam Manekshaw was present at a meeting in which Sardar Patel told Nehru, “Do you want Kashmir or not?” Then the decision to send the army was taken,” Shah said.

While parties such as the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are opposed to repealing the special status, the Union government defends the move to read down Article 370 as constitutional, pointing out that the grant of special status was not a part of the standard Instrument of Accession Agreement signed in 1947 by the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir as well as by rulers of more than 500 other princely states and it was a temporary article in the Indian Constitution.

Reiterating the stand, Shah said, “I want to ask the followers of Nehru...Why did he prefix the word temporary....”

The minister also cited a quote where he said Nehru “accepted his mistake” of taking the Kashmir issue to the UN, and said, “After the experience of United Nations, I have come to the conclusions that no satisfactory results can be expected from there. I considered the ceasefire decision a good one, but we could not deal with this matter well. We should have had more thoughts on the ceasefire and taken it late. Though, these are the mistakes of the past.” This quote is of Jawaharlal Nehru. Unko toh manoge ya nahi manoge ki unhone galti ki. Accept this...(Nehru himself is accepting that he did a mistake)”.

The home minister, who had piloted the bill for the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, blamed it for fostering separatism and terrorism. “States like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have larger Muslim populations than Kashmir. It wasn’t a border issue either… Gujarat shares a border with Pakistan. Why did separatism flourish in J&K? It was because Article 370 played a role in enabling and encouraging secession and that in turn promoted terrorism,” he said.

Underlining the changes that have been ushered in on the ground in the UT post 2019, Shah said the Union government has not only tackled terrorism, but has also dismantled the ecosystem that fostered it. “We have done the work of finishing the ecosystem of terrorism. 32 terrorism finance cases have been registered by SIT and 51 terrorism finance cases were registered by SIG. 229 arrests have been made in terror finance cases. Properties worth ₹150 crores have been seized and SIA has frozen 134 bank accounts with ₹100 crores in them,” he said.

Provisions such as not giving jobs to individuals whose family members are accused of stone pelting or other terror acts, he said, has helped bring down instances of stone pelting and the resultant casualties.

He said the Union government will not shy away from owning responsibility for the decision to abrogate Article 370. “If it’s a wrong decision...neither Modi, the cabinet or the party will run away from it. We take responsibility and own it, but also be ready to give an answer to the country because history spares none,” he said.

Speaking about the Opposition MPs‘ walkout, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “I just said that there is no elected MP from Kashmir but he took it to somewhere else...The kind of speech the HM gave today lacked dignity... So our LoP Mallikarjun Kharge decided that we should walk out of the Parliament.”

