Shelly Oberoi is Delhi's new Mayor as AAP defeats BJP

February 22, 2023

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the mayoral election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that was held on Wednesday, 22 February.

AAP's candidate and first-time councillor Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to be elected as Delhi’s new mayor.

Of the total 266 total votes cast for the mayoral elections, the AAP candidate bagged 150 votes while the BJP nominee, Rekha Gupta, trailed at 116 votes. 

The AAP thanked the Delhi voters for yet again reposing their trust in the party. The voting was held at the Civic Centre. 

"The goons lost, the public won. Many congratulations to all the workers as AAP candidate has become the mayor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Once again whole hearted gratitude to the people of Delhi. Many many congratulations to the first Mayor @OberoiShelly of AAP," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

February 15,2023

The Income Tax Department survey operation against the BBC India continued for the second day with the sleuths understood to be making copies of electronic and paper-based financial data of the organisation, officials said Wednesday.

The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices along with at least two linked premises as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion against the British broadcaster in India.

Sleuths knocked at the doors of the BBC around 11:30 am on Tuesday and they are still present, sources aware of the development told PTI.

The tax officials are speaking to staffers of the BBC in the finance and some other departments even as other staffers and journalists were allowed to leave Tuesday night.

Some computer peripherals and mobile phones were cloned as part of the operation, officials had said.

The action, which sparked a sharp political debate with the ruling BJP accusing the BBC of "venomous reporting" and the Opposition questioning the timing of the move, came weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, India: The Modi Question, on the prime minister and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, officials had said on Tuesday.

While there has been no official statement from the Income Tax department on the action, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has said it was cooperating with the authorities.

"The Income Tax Authorities remain at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. Many staff have now left the building, but some have been asked to remain and are continuing to cooperate with the ongoing enquiries," a BBC News Press Team said in a official Twitter post at 10:26 pm on Tuesday.

We are supporting our staff during this time and continue to hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible. Our output and journalism continues as normal and we are committed to serving our audiences in India, the post added.

As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

The Supreme Court last week dismissed a plea seeking the imposition of a complete ban on the BBC in India in the wake of the controversial documentary, terming the petition "entirely misconceived" and "absolutely meritless".

Another set of petitions challenging the government's decision to block the documentary will be heard in April next. 

On January 21, the government issued directions to block multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.

February 10,2023

Kasaragod, Feb 11: Muhammad Hibatullah is just 8-year-old and already has the distinction of having saved someone’s life. 

The brave boy rescued an 11-year-old boy from drowning when they had ventured into River Payaswini at Pallangod near Adoor in Kasaragod district.  

The incident took place on Tuesday, February 7 when Hibatullah and two friends went to bathe in the Payaswini River. In fact Hibatullah is not a good swimmer. He swims by tying plastic bottles around him.

When three were playing the water, one among them went almost to the middle part of the river. He lost his balance and was about to drown.  

Hibatullah noticed his older friend’s situation and quickly moved into action to save his life. He carefully pulled him to the safety and helped him to reach ashore.

Hibatullah is the son of Ibrahim Naeemi and Bushra couple. He is a class 3 student of Sir Syed LP School.

February 9,2023

New Delhi, Feb 9: Eight references made by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and linking him with an industrialist facing allegations among others were expunged from Parliament records, prompting Congress on Thursday to allege censorship.

The action on Kharge’s remarks made during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address came on Wednesday night, a day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ordered removing 18 references made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the same lines.

The removal of Kharge’s remarks from records were raised by Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh in Rajya Sabha and were joined by senior MPs Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari as well as Kharge.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he took the decisions as per the rules of the House and it was wrong to make sweeping statements that “everything was removed”. 

Ramesh countered it saying the essence of the speech was expunged, while Wasnik argued that they were following Dhankhar’s advice to raise it during the debate while rejecting notices for immediate debate on Adani issue.

Intervening in the matter, Kharge said he had not used any unparliamentary expressions or levelled any allegation but his remarks were expunged. “If you (Chairman) had any doubts, I would have clarified but my remarks were expunged,” he said.

Kharge went on to refer to an expression that he used to suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained silent when his party leaders indulged in hate speech and was expunged, but Dhankhar asked him not to use it.

However, Kharge said, the same expression was used by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee against the then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and that is still in the Parliament records.

Ramesh said it was wrong to expunge Kharge’s remarks and the Chairman should have expunged his own remarks (made on the Leader of Opposition’s speech).

Wasnik said that they were following the Chairman’s advice as he had suggested that the MPs could raise the Adani Group issue during the debate while rejecting notices to suspend the business of the House to discuss the contentious matter. 

“But you have expunged the remarks of the Leader of the Opposition instead. Tell us what were the unparliamentary words he used?” he asked. Tiwari too echoed the views.

Talking to reporters, Ramesh said the action amounted to censorship and the country is witnessing an “undeclared emergency”.  He added, “Legitimate questions raised by Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and Digvijaya Singh have been expunged.” 

