Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, who had shed weight, dies of cardiac arrest at 52 during Dubai trip

Mumbai, May 12: Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai, Ramesh Latke, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, a party functionary said on May 12. He was 52.

"Latke died late night on Wednesday in Dubai, where he had gone with his family on a vacation," the functionary said.

Mr. Latke was a two-time Sena legislator from the Andheri East assembly constituency in Mumbai city. Prior to his becoming an MLA, Latke was also a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

His mortal remains are likely to be brought back to Mumbai on May 12.

"We have informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior party leaders about initiating the procedure to bring back his body. We hope that the mortal remains would be brought back on Thursday," the Sena functionary added.

Expressing grief over Mr. Latke's death, party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi remembered him for his work during the pandemic and his connection with the people from his constituency.

"Saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of Shri Ramesh Latke ji. His constant energy, his dedicated work during COVID & his connect with the constituency was immense. He will be missed& he has gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," she tweeted.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said in a tweet, "Shocked to hear the news of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke's sudden demise! I Remember meeting him on a flight to kokan for angnewadi jatra just few months back. I praised him for losing so much weight because of dieting. He was a friend beyond party lines. Unbelievable!!"

The Shiv Sena currently shares power in Maharashtra with the NCP and Congress.