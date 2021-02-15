  1. Home
Siddique Kappan gets 5-day bail to visit ailing mother; SC prohibits him from speaking to media, meeting public

Agencies
February 15, 2021

New Delhi, Feb 15: The Supreme Court Monday granted 5-day bail to journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being allegedly gang-raped, to visit his ailing mother for five days.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, however, said that during his visit he shall not give any interview to the media, including social media.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said that Siddique will not meet members of the public except his relatives and doctors concerned. 

It said Siddique will be escorted by a team of Uttar Pradesh police officers and police in Kerala will cooperate with them.

The restrictions imposed by the apex court has triggered social media outrage with Twitterati calling it “undemocratic”.

Kappan was arrested on October 5, 2020, while he was on his way to Hathras, home to the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men on September 14.

Her cremation at night by the authorities, allegedly without the parents' consent, had triggered widespread outrage.

The police had said it has arrested four people having alleged links with the PFI in Mathura and identified the arrested persons as Siddique from Malappuram, Atiq-ur Rehman from Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed from Bahraich and Alam from Rampur. 

Agencies
February 2,2021

New Delhi: A day after Union Budget 2021, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy posted a photo on Twitter comparing India’s fuel prices with that of neighbouring Nepal and Sri Lanka. 

Swamy who is known for no-nonsense approach when it comes to expressing his views wrote,“Petrol Rs 93 in ram’s India, Rs 53 in Sita’s Nepal and Rs 51 in Ravan’s Lanka”. Clearly, Subramanian Swamy is not happy with the rising petroleum prices in the country. 

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices in the metro cities remained unchanged for the sixth consecutive day. In Delhi and Mumbai, the petrol prices are at Rs 86.30 and Rs 92.86 per litre respectively. 

Diesel, on the other hand, was steady at Rs 76.48  per litre in the national capital and Rs 83.30 per litre respectively, the highest among all four metros.

Earlier on Monday, the government had ruled out the possibility of a hike in fuel prices after the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess in the Budget presented yesterday.

“There will be no increase in petrol and diesel prices. There will be no additional burden on people. The cess has been imposed to re-constitute the taxes. The government has reduced excise, and has started new agricultural cess”, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said. 

Agencies
February 15,2021

Bengaluru, Feb 15: India plans to have a sustained human presence in space and is coming out with a policy framework and a long-term roadmap. The Department of Space (DoS) has envisaged a national effort to meet the goal of successful demonstration of human spaceflight capability and to achieve the vision of sustained human presence in space.

India's maiden human spaceflight module 'Gaganyaan' will be launched after the second unmanned mission planned in 2022-23, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said last week. In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the first unmanned launch is slated for December this year. The DoS has now put up for public consultation on the website of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which comes under the former, the draft "Humans in Space Policy for India -- 2021" and guidelines and procedures for its implementation.

DoS believes that given the collaborative nature of human spaceflight due to its multi-disciplinary nature, it is essential to have a policy-framework, which not only fosters partnerships but also addresses proliferation concerns and compliance to existing policies, laws and treaties. "Human-spaceflight programme needs to be sustained over longer periods to deliver tangible benefits," according to the draft.

Hence, it is essential that the policy enables sustained presence in low earth orbit and beyond through reliable, robust, safe and affordable means by undertaking appropriate capacity building measures like collaborations, infrastructure development, facilities modernisation, technology development and human resource development.

This would also encourage new industries, create high technology jobs, enable socio-economic growth and further enhance India's stature and role in space, it was noted. "The Humans in Space Policy aims for sustained human presence in space as an instrument for development, innovation and foster collaborations in alignment with national interests", the draft said.

Technological elements such as development of human rated launch vehicle, environmental control and life support system, crew escape system, deceleration system, crew selection and training and development of human centric products shall be undertaken by the DoS, utilising expertise of ISRO, national research institutions, academia, industry and others.

A long-term road map for sustained human presence in low earth orbit (LEO) and undertaking exploration missions beyond it would be defined. "DoS/ISRO shall encourage start-ups and industries through suitable mechanism. Mechanism shall be established to explore spinoff opportunities and their development for societal benefits", according to the draft. DoS/ISRO shall establish a comprehensive criterion for screening and selection of crew members.

For initial missions, pilots from Indian Armed forces will be inducted as crew members, it was stated.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 12,2021

Mangaluru, Feb 12: A youth lost his life after falling off a building near Bejai in Mangaluru city this evening.

According to reports, the victim was a cleaning staff working for a contracting company.

It is learnt that after finishing his work on the balcony of the 7th floor of the building, he was about to get down when he slipped and fell to his death.

Details are awaited. 

