  Sisodia should be given Bharat Ratna but being hounded by Modi govt for political motive: Kejriwal

August 22, 2022

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his deputy Manish Sisodia should be given the Bharat Ratna for improving standard of education in Delhi schools, but is being hounded by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government due to political motives.

“The New York Times has lauded our education model,” Kejriwal, on his fifth visit in a month to poll-bound Gujarat, said. Instead of appreciating Sisodia, he is being targeted, Kejriwal told reporters.

Kejriwal also expressed apprehension that Sisodia may be arrested soon. “Manish Sisodia may be arrested; who knows I may also be arrested. All this is being done in view of Gujarat Assembly elections,” he said.

Kejriwal said the people of Gujarat are sad and are bearing the brunt of the arrogance of the BJP regime of last 27 years in the state. He promised quality education and health care to the people of Gujarat if his Aam Aadmi Party government comes to power in the state. 

August 16,2022

Udupi, Aug 16: Security has been heightened in Udupi in the wake of communal tension prevailing in neighbouring Shivamogga district over objections by Popular Front of India against portraits of VD Savarkar put up in that city.

The police have deployed a tight security cover near the Brahmagiri circle in Udupi city where a banner of Savarkar has been displayed as part of the 75th anniversary of independence.

The banner depicted Hindu Rashtra' with Savarkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose being described as revolutionaries, who earned freedom for India.

PFI had given a memorandum to police to remove the banner from the circle. Udupi city municipal council had given permission to display the banner for three days as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

August 21,2022

New Delhi, Aug 21: A lookout notice has been issued against Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 12 other people named in a First Information Report filed by the CBI on liquor policy violations, restricting them from travelling abroad, officials said today. 

The CBI had carried out searches at the residence of Manish Sisodia, who also handles the Excise Department, and 31 other locations across seven states on Friday over allegations of corruption in the liquor policy.

Mr Sisodia is number one on a list of 15 accused named in the CBI's FIR. The offences listed in the 11-page document are corruption, criminal conspiracy and falsification of accounts.

As the news of the lookout notice emerged, Mr Sisodia targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a fresh tweet, saying, "all your raids have failed, nothing was found. Now, you have issued a lookout notice against me. What is this gimmick Modi ji? I am right here in Delhi, please tell me where should I come."

On Saturday, Mr Sisodia alleged that the BJP-ruled central government and the Prime Minister were "misusing the central agencies against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because its work in the education and health sector is being discussed globally.

He alleged that the CBI officials were instructed by the "high command" to raid his home.

Mr Sisodia said the centre wanted to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the AAP chief, because they see him as the main challenger to PM Modi in the upcoming general election in 2024. 

"The 2024 election will be a battle between the AAP and the BJP," he said.

Mr Sisodia, Mr Kejriwal and other party leaders have claimed that the centre was furious over the front-page shout-out to the Delhi education model in the New York Times on Thursday. 

He denied any wrongdoing and said the Excise Policy was implemented with complete transparency. The minister also said that he will most likely be arrested in the coming days, but that won't deter his party from doing the good work. 

The probe agency alleges that liquor companies and middlemen were "actively involved in irregularities in the framing and implementation" of the excise policy.

The Lieutenant Governor had recommended the CBI probe last month, accusing AAP of bringing the Excise Policy "with the sole aim" of benefiting private liquor barons for financial benefits to "individuals at the highest echelons of the government leading up to Manish Sisodia".

The policy was rolled back by Mr Sisodia in July after a probe was started initially by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing.

August 10,2022

Patna/New Delhi: With Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) breaking ties with the BJP in Bihar, the National Democratic Alliance, or NDA, has suffered a small setback in Rajya Sabha.

Mr Kumar's Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), has five MPs including the Deputy Chairperson Harivansh in Rajya Sabha.

The NDA did not have majority in the upper house even when the JD(U) was part of it. Mr Kumar's JD(U) is the third party to leave the NDA in the last three years. Earlier, the Shiv Sena and the Shiromani Akal Dal quit the NDA. The Telugu Desam Party, or TDP, left before the general elections in 2019.

With JD(U) no longer with the NDA, the BJP-led national coalition will be more dependent on other neutral parties such as Odisha's Biju Janata Dal, or BJD, and Andhra Pradesh's YSR Congress Party, or YSRCP, to push crucial bills through the upper house.

The current strength of Rajya Sabha is 237. There are eight vacancies - four from Jammu and Kashmir, one from Tripura and three to be nominated. The majority mark is 119.

The NDA's current strength in Rajya Sabha is 115, which includes five nominated MPs and one independent.

After the JD(U) left the scene, the NDA's number has been reduced to 110, or nine short of the majority mark.

The government can nominate three more MPs before the winter session and BJP is likely to win the Tripura seat, whenever election takes place. Even then, the NDA's strength will be 114, which will still be short of the new halfway mark of 121.

The BJP will need the support of BJD and YSRCP - which has nine MPs each - on crucial bills.

In the recent presidential and vice presidential elections, however, the BJP got support of BJD, YSRC, TDP, Shiromani Akal Dal and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party.

Here's how the numbers stack up for the NDA in Rajya Sabha: BJP 91, AIADMK 4, SDF 1, RPIA 1, AGP 1, PMK 1, MDMK 1, Tamil Manila 1, NPP 1, MNF 1, UPPL 1, IND 1 and nominated 5, whose total comes to 110.

Mr Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister of Bihar today at 2 pm. Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav will be the Chief Minister's deputy in the new "Grand Alliance".

