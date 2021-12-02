  1. Home
SIT arrests PFI leader in Kerala RSS activist murder case

News Network
December 3, 2021

Palakkad, Dec 3: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the murder of local leader RSS Sanjith of Elappuly, on late night Thursday arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) Chunangad unit President Nishadh alias Nizar (37) in connection with the murder, police said on Friday.

Police said he was allegedly involved in the conspiracy and also helped the criminals to escape in his vehicle after committing the crime.

With the arrest of Nishadh, the total number of people held in the case has risen to three.

Meanwhile, police disclosed the names of the two persons arrested earlier who were directly involved in the murder.

They were identified as Abdul Salam (30) of Nenmara and Jaffar Sadhik (31) of Kozhinjapara, both of them are PFI local functionaries.

Abdul Salam was the driver of the vehicle used by the criminal gang and Jaffar Sadhik attacked Sanjith first along with three others, police said.

On November 15 Sanjith (27) the RSS "Boudhik Pramukh" of Thenari mandalam unit and a private firm employee was hacked to death at Mambaram while he and his wife were travelling on a motorbike.

News Network
November 20,2021

New Delhi, Nov 20: Om Raj excitedly shows his small diary carrying details of all the friends he made at Singhu border, while Manak Singh says he will miss the protest site which witnessed their daily hardship for over a year to convince the Centre to repeal the farm laws.

Sitting with his friends on a cot near temporary tents set up at Ghazipur border, Raj (85) said the protest venue now feels like home and that the agitating farmers have developed a deep bond with each other.

The farmer, a native of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, shows his diary in which he has meticulously maintained details of all the protesters he has befriended in the past one year.

"See this is my tenth diary and there are hardly any pages left. I have maintained details of all the farmers I met here and became friends with over the period. We all stay in touch. The bond that we developed here has only become stronger. I also plan to visit them,” Raj says enthusiastically.

At Ghazipur border, one of the three prominent venues of the anti-farm laws agitation, protesters were filled with excitement following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of repealing the controversial farm laws.

Another protestor says he will definitely miss the venue after he will return to his village.

Asked if he ever went to his hometown during the last one year, Raj recalled that he visited his native place on just two to three occasions and returned within a few days.

Since the last two months, the elderly farmer has set up a small venture which he starts at around 10 am and closes by 5 in the evening. He says the intention behind it was just to have some ‘gupshup’ (conversation) and pass the time with other farmers.

He also showed the spread of the products for sale -- bidis, matchboxes, badges and flags.

"When the farmers get bored, they sit here and pass time. I sell bidis and matchboxes which usually fetches me around Rs 100 a day,” he said.

Manak Singh (77), a native of Amroha district in Punjab, says, "This spot has become our place for chit-chat. We will stay here until all the laws are repealed as per legal procedure. We will not go unless all our listed seven demands are met by the central government. This announcement by the Centre could have also been done with upcoming elections in mind."

Having braved severe weather conditions and other hardship during their protest, the farmers say this has only made their brotherhood and will power stronger.

"If the government would have made this announcement earlier, we would not have suffered so much," a protester rues.

Meanwhile, a few tents away, 68-year-old Ram Kumar Sharma, hailing from Nithari village in Noida, had been serving ‘langar’ (free meals) from morning till night, at the protest site for nearly a year now.

Sharma, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, says he comes around 10 am and leaves at night after the last langar is served.

“I have been organising the langar with the spirit of social service. I will miss the farmers after they will leave the site,” he says.

“I do not want to see anyone going back with an empty stomach. I am myself a farmer and do not want to see anyone hungry,” he adds.

News Network
November 29,2021

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the "Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021" to repeal the three contentious farms laws enacted in 2020, against which various farm organizations have been carrying out widespread protests for the past one year.

The bill, which was tabled by Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, seeks to repeal the three farm laws - (1)Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; (2) Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; and (3)Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

The bill was passed through a voice vote. Though opposition MPs belonging to Congress, TMC and DMK demanded a discussion, the bill was passed without any discussion.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Farm Laws Repeal Bills noted that "even though only a group of farmers are protesting against these laws, the government has tried hard to sensitise the farmers on the importance of the Farm Laws and explain the merits through several meetings and other forums."

These laws, enacted by the Parliament in September 2020, have been stoutly opposed by several farmers organizations. Several farmers groups across the nation have been holding widespread protests and agitations for over a year since the passing of these laws demanding that they be scrapped.

On November 19, in a special address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will take steps to repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament.

In January 2021, the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of these laws until further orders, to facilitate a process of negotiation between the Centre and the protesting groups. The Supreme Court had also constituted a committee to hold the talks. However, the leaders of the farmers unions boycotted the committee.

The main grievance raised by the farmers is that the laws will result in the dismantling of the state-run Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees, and will disrupt the Minimum Support Price mechanism. The protesting farmers fear that the laws will pave the way for corporate exploitation. A batch of petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the validity of these farm laws and also questioning the competence of the Parliament in enacting the same.

News Network
November 24,2021

MLC.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 24: The upcoming Karnataka Vidhan Parishad election has turning out to be the battle of billionaires. And it is led by Congress candidate Yusuf Sharif, who has declared assets worth ₹1,744 crore before the state election commission on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old is the owner of Umrah Developers and is known to flaunt his wealth.

He used to work as a scarp dealer, and rose to riches in the years that followed. Sharif owns two Rolls Royce cars. His name recently came to limelight after one of his cars was seized over suspicion that taxes were not paid.

One of the Rolls Royce cars was bought from actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Known as 'Gujari Babu' or 'Scrap Babu', Sharif has faced cheating cases in the past.

The Congress on Monday announced the names of 20 candidates for the biennial elections.

The election to 25 Legislative Council seats will be held on December 10, according to schedule announced by the Election Commission earlier this month. Their term is ending on January 5, 2022. The results will be declared on December 14.

The polling body said that legislative council polls will also be held in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra on the same date.

The model code of conduct came into effect in the constituencies concerned immediately after the announcement by the poll panel.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26.

The chief secretaries of all the states where elections are scheduled to be held have also been directed to depute a senior officer to ensure that the extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections, the election commission said. 

