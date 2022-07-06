  1. Home
Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya get additional charges of Minority Affairs, Steel

News Network
July 6, 2022

iranisindhya.jpg

New Delhi, July 6: Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia have been assigned additional charges of Minority Affairs and Ministry of Steel respectively after two Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh resigned from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect.

Both Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh resigned as Union Ministers earlier in the day.

Post their resignations, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, as advised by PM Modi, accepted the resignations of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh from Union Council of Ministers.

Further, as advised by Prime Minister Modi, the President directed that Smriti Zubin Irani, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio and Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel, in addition to his existing portfolio.

A day before the end of their Rajya Sabha term, Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh resigned from the Union Cabinet.

Naqvi, the Minority Affairs Minister, and Singh, the Steel Minister, have submitted their resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said that the Prime Minister lauded the contribution of Naqvi and Singh as ministers during a meeting of the Union Cabinet - the last for both ministers - earlier in the day.

Sources said that after the Cabinet meeting, Naqvi, who was also the Deputy Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, met BJP chief JP Nadda at party headquarters.

Singh, who is from the Janata Dal-United, was made minister during last year's cabinet reshuffle.

The BJP and the JD-U both did not give ticket to Naqvi and Singh during last month's biennial Rajya Sabha polls.

There is speculation doing rounds in political circles that Naqvi may be made the BJP- led NDA candidate for the post of Vice President.

"Several names are doing rounds and Naqvi's name is one of them. There is also speculation that he may be appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir," a party insider said.

July 2,2022

ties.jpg

Mumbai, July 2: A section of Shiv Sena parliamentarians on Friday asked party chief Uddhav Thackeray to mend fences with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde amid claims by BJP leaders that at least a dozen Lok Sabha members of the rebellion-hit party were in touch with them.

A central BJP minister claimed that the split in the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra will also have an impact in the Lok Sabha as at least a dozen Lok Sabha members of the party, out of the total 19, were ready to switch sides.

A meeting of Shiv Sena MPs, convened by Thackeray in Mumbai on Friday evening, saw suggestions being made even by a party veteran to patch up with the rebel group led by Shinde in the long-term interests of the party, Sena sources said.

Thackeray's response to the suggestions was not immediately known.

The meeting was not attended by three lawmakers - Shrikant Shinde, the son of the new chief minister; Bhawana Gawli, who is under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate; and Rajan Vichare, the Lok Sabha member from Thane, the sources said.

Shiv Sena has 19 members in the Lok Sabha and three members in the Rajya Sabha.

Shinde's son Shrikant, a two-term Lok Sabha member from Kalyan, has already joined ranks with his father, while five-term parliamentarian from Yavatmal Bhawana Gawli had written a letter to the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to consider the grievances of the rebels with regard to Hindutva. 

Rajan Vichare, the Lok Sabha member from Thane, was mentored by the late Anand Dighe like Shinde.

Gawli has been under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate over allegations of money laundering connected with a non-governmental organisation run by her.

A section of the Lok Sabha members was in a quandary as several MLAs in their constituencies had sided with Shinde and were apprehensive of financial support for development projects under the new dispensation.

"There has been no impact of the rebellion on the Shiv Sena parliamentary party," Vinayak Raut, leader of the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha, told PTI before the meeting with Thackeray.

Lok Sabha member from Osmanabad Omraje Nimbalkar too said he was firmly with Thackeray and would cast his vote in the July 18 presidential elections according to the directions of the Shiv Sena chief.

"The split is in the Shiv Sena legislature party, why do you want to drag the Parliamentary unit into this," a Sena Lok Sabha member from Vidarbha region asked.

The Rajya Sabha members are Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi, all considered close to the Thackerays.

News Network
June 28,2022

muhammadzubair.jpg

Believe it or not! The reason for journalist Mohammad Zubair’s sudden arrest is a four year old tweet, wherein he had posted a photo of  a Bollywood comedy film from 1983 directed by the legendary Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

In the evening of Monday, June 27, officers with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Delhi police arrested Zubair, co-founder of the fact-checking website Alt News. He was booked under sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 295 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders celebrated the arrest as a victory of truth. BJP general secretary C T Ravi went on to call him a ‘jihadi’ and accused him of inciting violence.

The police sources have confirmed that Zubair’s crime was the tweet dated March 24, 2018. The police also claimed that Zubair’s conduct during the investigation was found “questionable”, warranting his custodial interrogation to “unravel the conspiracy in this matter”.

The Twitter handle of a self proclaimed ‘Hanuman bhakt’, which complained to the police against Zubair, has tweeted only once since its apparent inception in October 2021 – the tweet targeting Zubair, published June 19, 2022.  

Ironically, the image of the hotel signboard in the tweet which prompted Delhi Police to arrest Zubair was also used as the lead image in an article in the Indian Express in March 2018, and has received no particular attention from those religiously outraged. 

In fact, the image is actually a screenshot from the 1983 movie – Kissi Se Na Kehna – duly cleared by the censor board at the time and shown innumerable times on television since then. 

News Network
June 22,2022

Mumbai, June 22: A Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister, who is among the dissidents led by party leader Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday said they do not have any complaints against the Sena leadership, but they have been upset with the style of function of the NCP and Congress, the other two ruling alliance partners in the state.

The Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra into a crisis, arrived in Assam's Guwahati city by a chartered flight on Wednesday.

Speaking to a TV channel over phone, Maharashtra minister Sandipan Bhumare, who is among the dissidents, said, "We do not have any complaints against the Shiv Sena leadership. We have raised our complaints with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, that it was getting difficult to work with the NCP and Congress ministers. It was very difficult for us to get our proposals and work requests approved from their ministers.”

To a query, Bhumare said he was given a cabinet portfolio and was satisfied with it. "What else do I need in life. But, as a people's representative, I need to address the grievances of my people. I could not do it properly because of these two alliance partners,” he added.

Meanwhile, another dissident Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsath told a TV channel that 35 party legislators were in Guwahati. "A couple of more MLAs will join us by today evening. We also have the support of three independent MLAs,” he claimed.

Shirsath also targeted state NCP and Congress ministers and claimed their "hostile behaviour" forced the Sena legislators to revolt. 

