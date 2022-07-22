  1. Home
  Smriti Irani's daughter's restaurant gets notice for holding illegal bar licence

Smriti Irani’s daughter’s restaurant gets notice for holding illegal bar licence

News Network
July 23, 2022

smritiiranizoish.jpg

Panaji: An upmarket restaurant run by Union minister Smriti Irani’s daughter, Zoish, at Assagao in North Goa has received a show cause notice by Goa Excise Commissioner Narayan M Gad over the illegally obtained liquor licences.

The Excise Commissioner has fixed a hearing at 11 am on July 29 and has directed the excise licence holder and the complainant Adv Aires Rodrigues to be personally present. 

Adv Rodrigues had filed a written complaint before the Excise Commissioner demanding a thorough inquiry into this fraud which was allegedly orchestrated by Smriti Irani’s family in conjunction with excise officials and the local Assagao Village Panchayat.

The complaint by Adv Rodrigues was after obtaining documents under the Right To Information Act (RTI) Act from the Excise Department on the issue.

The documents also reveal that the liquor licences were issued without there being a restaurant licence as required by law.

The Excise Department issued the licences in the name of one Anthony Dgama, who as per the Aadhaar Card submitted by him shows that he was a resident of Mumbai and that the Aadhaar was issued on December 30, 2020.

The RTI documents also reveal that last month on June 29 the local Excise office at Mapusa in clear contravention of law renewed those licences in the name of Anthony Dgama despite him having passed away last year on May 17, 2021 as per the death certificate issued by the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai which has also been obtained by Adv Rodrigues. 

In the show cause notice, the Excise Commissioner has stated that the complainant Adv Rodrigues has alleged that licence was renewed last month despite the licence holder having passed away on May 17, 2021 and has demanded to immediately suspend the above said licence and also to order an inquiry into fraudulent acts.

The notice further stated that why the licence issued in the name of Anthony Dgama should not be cancelled for violating the provisions of The Goa Excise Duty Act and Rules 1964.

News Network
July 9,2022

king salman.jpg

Riyadh, July 9: King Salman of Saudi Arabia today delivered his traditional greetings as the Muslim world celebrated Eid al-Adha.

In an address on Saudi state television, King Salman noted that the Kingdom had been able to increase the number of pilgrims this year to a total of a million — from inside and outside the country — due to positive efforts made in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that precautionary measures were still being taken into account to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The king prayed to Allah to accept the Hajj of all the pilgrims and praised the efforts of everyone involved in facilitating the annual event.

The pilgrims returned to Mina on Saturday after an emotional day on the plains of Arafat, performing prayers and supplicating to Allah. They will continue to perform the Hajj rites over the next few days, including the “stoning of the devil” ritual at the Jamrat complex.

This year's Hajj was the first time the number of pilgrims had reached a million since the pandemic. In 2020 when COVID-19 placed the entire planet into a standstill, the Kingdom allowed only 1,000 selected pilgrims to perform Hajj. In 2021, the number was raised to 60,000 fully vaccinated pilgrims.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 10,2022

eid1.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 31: There was brief but much needed respite for rain-ravaged Mangaluru as the sky stopped pouring today morning for a few hours facilitating Muslims to offer Eid al Adha prayers peacefully in mosques and Eidgahs.

Even though it was raining heavily early in the morning in the coastal city, it turned into drizzling by 6 a.m. and stopped after 6:30 a.m. 

Congregational Eid prayers were held in dozens of mosques in the city. Thousands of Muslims thronged the Masjids and Eidgahs early in the day. Hundreds of women and children too participated in prayers in some of the Masjids. Special 'dua' offered for peace and harmony in the country.

Donning new clothes, Muslims visited houses of their relatives, where they were treated with special sweet dishes. Platters of a variety of delicious cuisines were prepared in Muslim households.

Children dressed in festival attire added colour to the celebrations. People wished Eid Mubarak and hugged each other as a large number of shutterbugs tried to capture the poignant scenes of the festival prayers and greetings.

Khateebs in their Eid sermons exhorted the believers to follow the ideals of Prophet Ibraheem (pbuh), who had decided to sacrifice his son Prophet Ismaeel (pbuh) as ordained by Allah.

Eid al-Adha is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

News Network
July 22,2022

New Delhi, July 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education will not declare merit lists for class 10 and 12 exams to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students, Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said on Friday.

The CBSE did not announce merit lists in 2020 and 2021 as the results were declared on the basis of alternate assessment scheme because exams could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As per earlier decision of the board, no merit list will be declared to avoid unhealthy competition among students. The board is also not awarding first, second and third division to its students," Bhardwaj said.

"The board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects," he added.

The results for the 2022 examination for classes 10 and 12 were announced on Friday. While 92.7 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 exam, 94.40 per cent passed the Class 10 exam.

In Class 12, 1,34,797 students scored above 95 per cent and 33,432 scored above 90 per cent.

In Class 10, 64,908 candidates scored above 95 per cent and 2,36,993 scored above 90 per cent. 

