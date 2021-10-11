  1. Home
Sonia not keeping well; Rahul should lead Congress: Siddaramaiah

October 11, 2021

Bengaluru, Oct 11: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said Rahul Gandhi should take up the responsibility of the Congress president and lead the party as early as possible in view of Sonia Gandhi not keeping well.

"I have suggested to Rahul ji that he should become the president of the All India Congress Committee," Siddaramaiah told reporters here on the sidelines of a function.

"It is not that Sonia ji is incapable of discharging her duties of the president. Sonia ji is not keeping good health. That is why I suggested Rahul ji to take over as early as possible," he added.

To a question on shortage of coal in Karnataka, the Congress stalwart said the Centre has already clarified that there was no shortage.

He also opined that Karnataka does not require so much of coal when renewable energy is abundantly available in the state.

Siddaramaiah said the Centre has already made it clear that there is no shortage of coal in the country. "In Karnataka also, according to my information, there is no scarcity of coal. If the government says that there is a scarcity, then it is an artificial scarcity, according to me, because so much coal is not required for production of power," the former Chief Minister said.

"There is hydel power, wind and solar power available. Hence, so much coal based power is not required," he explained.

October 6,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 6: A student of a private nursing college has ended her life by hanging herself in her hostel in the city.

The deceased has been identified as Nina (19), a resident of Kasargod. She was a first year BSc nursing student. 

Nina had attempted to hang herself in the college hostel’s bathroom at Kadri on Tuesday October 5. She was rushed to a private hospital where she breathed her last today without responding to the treatment.

The girl has left behind a death note. It is said she was unable to pay the college fees and was depressed over the same. It is suspected that the college was harassing her due to the same issue.

A case stands registered at Kadri police station and investigations are on. 

October 10,2021

The percentage of India's population vaccinated against Covid-19 is very low, renowned virologist Dr W. Ian Lipkin said on Saturday and opined the country does not yet have the sort of safety armour needed to start reopening.

Addressing India Today Conclave 2021, he said that India has the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world which the country should be proud of.

"Serum Institute of India is poised to lead here. I think this is something that India should be proud of and should acknowledge and promote," he said.

About the reopening procedure, Lipkin said that the percentage of India's population that is vaccinated is very small.

"Less than 20 per cent of your population that's vaccinated. Then 30 per cent of your population under the age of 18 are not yet eligible for vaccination. So this means that you don't have the sort of armour that you need to safely reopen in that way," he said.

Warning about the long-term effect of Covid-19, the virologist said that people usually don't talk about it "which I think is going to be extraordinary in terms of its impact," he added.

"These are not people who necessarily have acute disease, they may have an only mild form of it, but they remain permanently or at least for a long period, crippled with cognitive dysfunction, shortness of breath, fatigue. This can represent as many as 30 per cent of people who become infected," Lipkin said.

"These individuals, even if the virus were to magically disappear, might continue to be infected and have a huge impact on their lives for decades to come," he said.

Lipkin said there were many lessons from the Spanish flu of 1918 which have not been carried forward.

"I hope we will revise our approach in the future. But I'm not even confident that this is the worst of potential pandemics. We need to make sure that whatever we've learned here carries forward into the next months and years," he said.

He warned there are several more variants of SARS-CoV-2 which are circulating.

"There are variants, already circulating, don't have names. Will they be more capable of transmission? We don't know. Delta variant seems to be extraordinarily well adapted to spread in humans," Lipkin said.

He said that the world needs to start thinking not only about vaccines to prevent severe disease, but also that can prevent transmission.

"We need to improve our public health infrastructure, be able to track and trace individuals who have been exposed so that we can adopt a ring vaccination strategy, which was so successful in India in eradicating smallpox.

"Masking, even if these masks are not what I would consider state-of-the-art can also be useful. But people need to change the way they think about themselves and others and be less selfish," Lipkin added. 

October 7,2021

Srinagar, Oct 7: In a ghastly attack, unidentified gunmen on Thursday shot dead two teachers, one of them a school principal, in the Kashmir Valley. 

Both the teachers had sustained injuries in the terror attack and were rushed to a hospital but they later succumbed to the injuries.

The two teachers were employed at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School located at the Iddgah Sangam area of Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

One of them was identified as principal Sukhvinder Kaur while the second victim was teacher Deepak.

It has been reported that four to five teachers were having a meeting in the principal’s office when at least two terrorists barged in. They then opened fire at them in the school compound and fled from the spot.

The Jammu Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the attack. “Terrible news of killing of two teachers in Srinagar coming to fore. When will this dance of death come to an end. Will the administration stop trumpeting the hollow slogans of 'Normalcy' now. Deepest condolences with the families,” the party tweeted.

National Conference’s Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack on Twitter: “Shocking news coming in again from Srinagar. Another set of targeted killings, this time of two teachers in a Govt school in Idgah area of the city. Words of condemnation are not enough for this inhuman act of terror but I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace.”

The terror attack came just two days after terrorists, in a similarly targeted killing, killed businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo and two other civilians on Tuesday. Bindroo was shot dead by terrorists at his pharmacy in Srinagar.

A few minutes later, terrorists killed a roadside vendor identified as Virendra Paswan, a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar, near Hawal Chowk in Srinagar. The terrorists also gunned down another civilian Mohammad Shafi Lone at Naidkhai in Bandipora district of north Kashmir the same evening.

Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit, was one of the very few in the community who chose to stay back in Kashmir at the onset of militancy in 1990. He continued to operate his business along with his wife. Bindroo's pharmacy was a trusted name by the residents for quality medicines.

