SP leader Azam Khan sentenced to 3-year jail for remark against Modi, Yogi, IAS officer

October 27, 2022

Lucknow, Oct 27: A Rampur court on Thursday sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to three years in jail in a 2019 alleged hate speech case, a government lawyer said.

However, the court granted bail to the Rampur MLA, allowing him time to file an appeal in a higher court.

The MP/MLA court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Khan, advocate Ajay Tiwari said.

A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019 for levelling serious allegations against the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election meeting.

October 23,2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed a referendum on the right of women to wear headscarves in the civil service, schools and universities. Erdogan, who courts a devout Muslim base, has previously reversed some of Türkiye’s secular laws.

“If you have the courage, come, let’s put this issue to a referendum... let the nation make the decision,” the president said in parliament on Saturday, in remarks aimed at opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. 

Kilicdaroglu had proposed a law guaranteeing women the right to wear a headscarf in public buildings, in a bid to reassure Muslim voters that his secular party would defend their religious rights, AFP reported. Erdogan’s call for a referendum is likely an effort to win the support of devout Muslims ahead of elections next year.

While Kilicdaroglu once supported a ban on headscarves, Erdogan has long positioned himself as a warrior against such secular policies. 

Türkiye has been a secular state since 1924, although Islamic headscarves were not officially banned in public institutions until the late 1990s. Although the country’s constitutional court struck down an attempt by Erdogan’s ruling AK party to lift the headscarf ban in 2008, the Turkish president managed to end the restriction in 2013.

While no political party in Türkiye is proposing a return of the ban, enshrining the right to wear a headscarf in the constitution would represent a significant step away from the secularism of previous decades. 

October 17,2022

New Delhi, Nov 17: Around 9,500 or 96 per cent of 9,915 eligible Congress leaders and workers on Monday cast their vote to the elect a non-Gandhi as party chief for the first time in 22 years, even as the scales were tilted heavily towards veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge against his younger rival Shashi Tharoor.

Among those who voted at various parts of the country included party chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and the two candidates among others.

“As per preliminary assessment, 9,497 out of 9,915 PCC delegates who are eligible to vote in the election cast their vote, accounting for 95.78 per cent of the total votes,” Congress’ Central Election Authority Chairperson Madhusudan Mistry told a press conference after the conclusion of voting.

The counting of votes will be held on Wednesday at the AICC headquarters.

There was no adverse incident during Congress presidential polls, Mistry said, adding he has not received any complaints.

Sonia along with Priyanka came to the AICC headquarters to vote. As she moved into the polling booth, Sonia told reporters, "I have been waiting for a long time for this day."

While former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was the first vote in AICC headquarters, others who voted there included Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh and senior leaders Janardhan Dwivedi and Salman Khurshid.

Kharge voted in Bengaluru while Tharoor voted in Thiruvananthapuram. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal also voted in Thiruvananthapuram.

Both the candidates wished each other the best. Tharoor telephoned Kharge in the morning to "reaffirm my respect for him and our shared devotion to the success of Congress." Kharge tweeted, "my best wishes to Shashi Tharoor. Spoke to him earlier today, both of us are contesting to strengthen Congress to build a stronger and better nation for the future generations."

After the voting, Tharoor tweeted, "My thanks to all the Congress colleagues, workers, delegates across the country who had the courage to participate, to campaign, to dream and to vote today -- whatever the result of this election, it is a victory for you!"

Senior leader Anand Sharma, who was among the 87 leaders who cast their votes at the AICC headquarters said it was a good start and expressed hope that there will be an election to the Congress Working Committee.

Asked about elections to the CWC, Mistry said AICC members will be elected and the new president will take a call on plenary session and next president will take a call on the election of CWC and CEA Members.

He said the party had started its exercise for presidential polls two years ago and it gathered momentum in the last six months.

"The entire process was completed in a democratic manner. Congress once again proven that there is an internal democracy within the party. Other political parties should also take lessons from this," he said.

He emphasised the election was conducted through a secret ballot. Fifty people, including Rahul, voted at the polling booth set up at the Bharat Jodo Yatra camp in Karnataka's Bellary. 

October 18,2022

New Delhi, Oct 18: India saw a single-day rise of 1,542 coronavirus infections, the lowest in 182 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The case tally climbed to 4,46,32,430, while the active cases have declined to 26,449, it said. There has been a decrease of 385 cases in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours.

The death toll increased to 5,28,913 with eight fresh fatalities, which include five deaths reconciled by Kerala. The three new fatalities were reported from Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.68 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.02 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,77,068, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.37 crore doses of vaccines against Covid have been administered in the country under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. 

