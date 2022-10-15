Spillover effects of developed nations' policies hurting our countries: Indian FM

  1. Home
October 16, 2022

During the just concluded annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, several countries including India expressed concern over the spillover effects of political and economic decisions of developed nations, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The Minister said she raised the issue prominently during her meetings here.

Earlier this week, Ms. Sitharaman had said that in the near-term, advanced nations must take responsibility for the global spillover of their political and economic decisions and put in place safety nets rather than impose sanctions on nations who are merely fulfilling their moral and democratic obligations for their people.

Her remarks came in the wake of the push by the U.S.-led western countries to reduce their oil purchase from Russia and warning to other nations that they would face sanctions if they continued to do so.

In an interaction with a group of Indian reporters here on Saturday, she said she raised the issue during her bilateral and multilateral meetings as well.

"I repeated it in some of the meetings inside as well," she said in response to a question.

"I didn't particularly notice any one minister and their reaction but I did say this. And incidentally, at a different meeting, Sri Mulyani (Indrawati, Finance Minister of Indonesia) also voiced it. Maybe one or two of the countries also voiced it. If I'm not mistaken, maybe the finance minister from Nigeria also voiced it," she said.

"There are several others who said it as well... that the unintended consequences of certain action taken, or the spillover (effects) of policies is definitely hurting our countries," she added.

Ms. Sitharaman is on a six-day visit to the U.S., which began on October 11. Besides attending the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, she held bilateral meetings with her counterparts from several countries during the visit.

October 15,2022

india.jpg

Lagging behind most south Asian countries, India has ranked 107th on Global Hunger Index 2022 out of 121 countries ranked. With a score of 29.1, the level of hunger in India has been rated as ‘serious’ by European NGOs, Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, the publishers of the Global Hunger Index.

India slipped six places from its 2021 ranking of 101 among 116 countries. Last year, the country’s score was 28.2.

The Global Hunger Index scores are determined based on the values of four component indicators – child mortality, child stunting, child wasting and undernourishment. The Index, published annually, tracks hunger globally as well as by region and country. The publishers sourced the data for the indicators from various multilateral agencies, including the UN, UNICEF, World Bank, and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Almost all of India’s neighbours fared well with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar ranking 99, 64, 84, 81, and 71, respectively. With a score of less than five, China has topped the chart with 16 other countries.

Those who ranked below India are Afghanistan, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Niger, Haiti, Central African Republic, Yemen, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Timor-Leste, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar.

The Global Hunger Index 2022 could not determine the ranks of 15 countries, including Uganda, Zimbabwe, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Guinea, Burundi, and Mozambique, due to the lack of data, the report said.

Following the report, Opposition leaders criticised the BJP-led Central government, saying that the country’s score has worsened since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that 22.4 crore people in India were undernourished.

“When will the Hon'ble PM address real issues like malnutrition, hunger, and stunting and wasting among children?” he wrote on Twitter.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the BJP aims to create a five trillion economy but ranks 107 on the hunger index.

“Even 106 countries, up to Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, are better than us in providing bread for two times,” he tweeted in Hindi.

October 14,2022

poonja.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 14: A youth has been detained by the police in connection with the case of waylaying a car in which Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja was travelling at Farangipet and threatening the driver of the car.

The accused has been identified as Riyaz (38), son of Abdul Khader, a resident of Falnir. According to police, the accused does not have any criminal cases registered against him and was not found with any weapon on him.  The police have also seized the white Scorpio reportedly used for chasing the MLA's car.

The allegedly incident of waylaying the car occurred last night. In his complaint, Naveen (26), driver of MLA’s official car said that MLA Harish Poonja had been to Bengaluru on October 12 and had arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday at 7:07 pm.

He travelled in the car to Circuit House in Mangaluru and attended a meeting. Later, at 10:45 pm, he left in a private car with his relatives Prashanth and Kushith.

The private car was moving ahead of his official car. When the MLA’s official car reached Naguri Railway Overbridge, a Scorpio started following it.

The driver informed the MLA over the phone. The MLA in turn had asked the driver to follow the car in which he was travelling.

The driver of the car which was following the MLA’s car overtook the car and later waylaid the car near Farangipet fish market where the MLA was travelling and abused driver Kushith and issued threats to him by showing weapons.

Naveen, the driver of the MLA’s car, immediately parked the car near the police outpost at Farangipet. After issuing threats, the driver of the Scorpio vehicle drove away the vehicle towards B C Road.

The complainant has alleged that the suspect has waylaid both the car in which the MLA was travelling and also MLA’s official car and issued threats along with abusing the driver.

The Bantwal Rural police have booked a case under IPC Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person ),506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation ). The investigation is under way.

October 5,2022

bhagwat.jpg

Nagpur, Oct 5: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored while framing policy.

Dwelling on the population explosion, he said that in 2000, the Government of India after multi-stakeholder consultations had framed a population policy. 

"One key goal was to obtain a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 2.1. Recently, in 2022, the NFHS report, which comes out every five years, has been published. Due to social awareness and constructive co-operative efforts by the central and state governments the TFR has come down below the targeted 2.1 to 2.0. While we are continuously progressing on the front of public awareness and the goals of population control, two more questions are emerging for consideration," Dr Bhagwat said addressing the annual 'Vijaya Dashami' rally in Nagpur.

According to him, social scientists and mental health experts opine that ultra-nuclear families are posing challenges for the all-around development of young girls and boys, families are feeling a sense of insecurity, social tensions, loneliness etc are presenting testing times and a question mark hangs over the central edifice of our society – the 'family system'.

"In the 21st century, the three new countries that have come into existence, East Timor, South Sudan and Kosovo, have been the result of population imbalance in certain territories of Indonesia, Sudan and Serbia. Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries," he said.

It may, however, be mentioned, that in May, when the BJP-led NDA government released the findings of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS 5), the data showed that the fertility rate of Muslims registered the sharpest ever decline over the past 20 years as compared to that of other religious groups, including Hindus.The fertility rate among Muslims dropped to 2.3 in 2019-20 from a high of 4.4 in 1992-93.

"Alongside the differences in birth rate, conversions by force, lure or greed and infiltration are also big reasons. All these factors have to be mulled over. Population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored," Bhagwat said.

