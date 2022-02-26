  1. Home
  2. Study medicine in India, not foreign nations, PM Modi says amid Ukraine crisis, but...

News Network
February 26, 2022

New Delhi, Feb 26: Noting that Indian students have been going to many small countries for medical education despite the language barrier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the private sector to make a big presence in the field.

Speaking at a webinar on the Union budget announcements on the health sector, Modi suggested that state governments should also formulate “good policies” for land allotment for medical education so that India could produce a large number of doctors and paramedics to fulfill even global demand.

His remarks assume significance at a time when a large number of Indian students, many of them studying medicine, have been stuck in Ukraine following the Russian attack on that country.

Modi made no direct mention of the crisis though.

The prime minister said Indian students going abroad for study, especially in medical education, also result in hundreds of billions of rupees exiting the country as well.

"Our children today are going to small countries for study, especially in medical education. Language is a problem there. They are still going... Can our private sector not enter this field in a big way? Can our state governments not frame good policies for land allotment regarding this," he asked.

India can benefit a lot from its demographic dividend in this field, he said, adding that Indian doctors have enhanced the country's prestige across the world in the last many decades with their work.

In the webinar, Modi also highlighted his government's efforts to provide quality health and wellness services to people.

The government has been working with the spirit of "one India one health” so that people in remote locations also have access to quality healthcare, he said, adding quality healthcare infrastructure should not be confined only to big cities, he said.

Here are the reasons why Indians head to Ukraine to study medicine

Low cost

Degree costs a fraction of what it does in India

•    Fee in Ukraine: Rs 15-22 lakh for 6 years

•    In India: Avg of Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.1 crore in private colleges

Paucity of seats in India

Country has 84,000-odd MBBS seats; 1.61 million students registered for NEET in 2021 for these seats

Global acceptance

MBBS from Ukraine is globally recognised, including by National Medical Commission

Average medical infrastructure in Ukraine

•    33 medical colleges

•    Standard infrastructure

•    Stress on the theoretical aspect; lack of practical exposure

Opportunities in India

•    On return, candidates must take the Foreign Medical Graduates Exam

•    Those who clear the exam are eligible for an internship and licence to practise

Other popular destinations for Indians studying medicine

•    China

•    Philippines

•    Bangladesh

News Network
February 13,2022

Udupi, Feb 13: In an apparent bid to prevent Muslim girls from protesting against the hijab ban, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within a 200-metre radius of high schools in the district from 6 am of February 14 to 6 pm of February 19.

The sessions for classes 9 and 10 will reopen Monday after the government issued an order for holiday following a row over hijab and saffron stoles in various educational institutions.

The prohibitory order was issued in the wake of protests and agitations in various parts of Karnataka in connection with the enforcement of a dress code in schools and colleges. 

The High Court, in its interim order, has restrained all students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders.

The DC's order restricts people from holding protests or staging agitations near any high school. Gathering of more than five people, shouting slogans are banned.

News Network
February 12,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 12: In the wake of Karnataka High Court’s controversial interim order restrained students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom until final verdict, tension gripped Chandra Layout in South Bengaluru on Saturday morning after authorities at a private school asked a student to remove the hijab. 

The incident took place at the Vidya Sagar School in Bengaluru when a student of class 7 was asked to remove her hijab by the school teacher. Agitated by the teacher’s action, parents and relatives of the student stormed the school, accusing the school management of causing a rift among the students. 

However, the school authorities said that the girl was briefed about the HC order and there was no other intention behind it. But, the parents also alleged that a teacher at the school wrote an offensive remark about the hijab on the blackboard, and demanded suspension of the teacher. 

Later as the situation became tense with more and more people descending on the school, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Bengaluru South visited the school and heard both sides. The officer also appealed to protesters to abide by the HC rule and assured of investigating the incident. 

News Network
February 12,2022

Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand after polls, promised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights for everyone in state. It'll enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment and help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity and environment of the state," Mr Dhami said.

Details to follow.

