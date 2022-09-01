  1. Home
  2. Survey of madarsas in UP a ‘small NRC’, an attempt to harass, malign Muslims: Owaisi

Survey of madarsas in UP a ‘small NRC’, an attempt to harass, malign Muslims: Owaisi

News Network
September 1, 2022

owaisi.jpg

Hyderabad, Sept 1: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Uttar Pradesh's BJP government for its decision to conduct a survey of unrecognised madarsas in the state and termed the move as harassment of Muslims.

The Hyderabad MP said the state government has no right to interfere in the functioning of these madarsas as they don't receive any funds either from the state government or from the Centre.

Owaisi argued that under Article 30 of the Constitution, Muslims have the right to set up and run educational institutions of their choice.

Owaisi described the proposed survey as a 'small NRC' and an attempt to malign Muslims and Islam.

The MP reacted strongly when asked about the allegations that madarsas are involved in anti-national activities. "You are shamelessly saying this at a time when India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. These madarsas liberated the country and you are looking at them with suspicion. Is this the way you are paying homage to freedom fighters who passed out of these madarsas and secured Independence for India?" he asked.

"Issue an order saying don't remain a Muslim, don't offer namaz, don't recite Quran. This is what you want," Owaisi said.

The MP said even for madarsas recognized under Madarsa Board, the government has not paid salaries to teachers for the last two years.

Owaisi also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her statement that there are many good people in RSS. He advised her to read the oath which a RSS member reads every morning.

The MP said this was not the first time Mamata has praised RSS. "She had praised RSS in 2003 or 2004 and RSS had called her Durga. When elections came, she started speaking about secularism and now saying there are good people in RSS. We want to ask Mamata Banerjee how long you will deceive Muslims of India and West Bengal," he said.

Owaisi slammed the Narendra Modi government for joint military exercises with China. He was reacting to reports that India and China will take part in Russia's week-long military drills.

"What is this tamasha going on? China is sitting on 1,000 square km in Ladakh and you are holding joint military exercises with them," he said.

He recalled a statement by the foreign minister that relations with China can't be normal unless the boundary issues are resolved. "What will you say to brave soldiers who are sitting on high altitudes to guard the country," he said.

Owaisi said the Modi government has made fun of the Indian army, country's security and territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 25,2022

hyderabad.jpg

Hyderabad, Aug 25: After protests flared up in Muslim-dominated areas of Hyderabad following a video from BJP MLA Raja Singh, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao took to Twitter and accused the BJP of stoking communal tensions in "peaceful Telangana".

The TRS working president, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, said that while the Narendra Modi government's slogan was "Har ghar jal" (safe water for every household), the actual plot is to fill "Har ghar, har dil mein zeher" (Fill every house, heart with hatred).

In response, several netizens expressed a different view and blamed KTR "for starting the trouble" in Hyderabad. Twitterati questioned the permission accorded by Telangana authorities to controversial comic Munawar Faruqui's show 'Dongri to Nowhere', which was held at the Shilpakala Vedika on Saturday.

While Faruqui's same show a day earlier was cancelled in Bengaluru, the Telangana Police provided a huge security cover for him with hundreds of police in riot gear deployed with lathis in and around the venue.

"By inviting Munawar, it is you who fomented religious disturbances here," said Agapu Dheeraj, in reply to KTR's tweet.

"Your government allowed the show by a comic who cracks jokes on Hindu gods, providing security," said Adhi Jambhava. "How is it wrong if a Hindu does it? What sort of farmhouse theory is this?"

Nani Goud, in another response, advised KTR "not to play with one community's sentiments to ally with some party".

"What was the need of giving an opportunity to a third-rate comedian, using taxpayers' money," asked Narve Murali.

While several others criticised KTR, the minister received support from his admirers.

About a week ahead of his show, Faruqui tweeted that he would be in Hyderabad on a "kind invitation" from KTR.

Since the announcement, Raja Singh made several appeals to the K Chandrasekhar Rao government and Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy to prohibit Faruqui's show, accusing him of making abhorrent jokes on revered Hindu figures like Lord Rama and Maa Sita.

The Goshamahal MLA even threatened to beat up Faruqui with slippers and set the venue on fire.

As the show went ahead, Singh, who was taken into preventive detention, warned that he would come out with his version of a comedy show, holding the TRS government, KTR, and the DGP responsible for the law and order consequences.

A video featuring Singh, which was seen as hurting Muslim religious sentiments, was uploaded on YouTube on Monday and taken down within hours.

Earlier, Singh blamed KTR "for bringing Munawar to Hyderabad and monitoring the show arrangements to appease the AIMIM Muslims". "Rama Rao should change his name to something like Khan," Singh said.

In fact, KTR sent out an open invitation to Faruqui and other comics in December 2021, when his show was cancelled in Bengaluru after threats from Hindutva groups.

A show 'Dhandho' was then planned in January in Hyderabad but was cancelled, citing Covid-19 regulations as cases surged in the state. The BJP leaders threatened to disrupt that show too.

Singh's message in the video is seen as similar to remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma with reference to Prophet Mohammed. Following the video post, complaints were filed against Singh at various police stations in Telangana.

The BJP suspended Singh as well, relieving him of responsibilities with immediate effect.

Singh, the BJP floor leader in the Telangana Assembly, was arrested on Tuesday. A local court later ordered his release as procedural flaws in the arrest were brought to its notice by Singh's counsel.

Singh's arrest followed furious protests by Muslim mobs in the city, with the odious "Sar tan se juda" (separate head from body) slogans raised as "punishment for blasphemous remarks".

The protests continued on Wednesday and Thursday nights as well.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 23,2022

rajasingh.jpg

Hyderabad, Aug 23: The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks aimed at the Prophet Muhammad.

Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controversial statements involving Muslims, was suspended by the party following protests against his comments leading to his arrest by the Telangana Police.

A statement from Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

Pathak also asked Singh to "show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party. "Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," Pathak said.

On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments against the religion in it. According to multiple reports, his remarks were similar to Nupur Sharma's and targeted Prophet Muhammed.

Several people belonging to community staged protests in various parts of the city on Monday night demanding Singh's arrest.

Many All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reached the police stations, where protests were held and sought stringent action against Raja Singh, party sources said.

According to police, complaints were filed against Singh in several police stations under South, East and West Zones. Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Raos said they received a complaint against Singh, which alleged that the BJP MLA made derogatory remarks against a religion. 

An FIR was booked against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others, he said.

During the arrest, the Goshamahal MLA told reporters that his video was pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded and that he will upload “part 2” of the clip after his release. “They removed my video from YouTube. I don’t know what the police are going to do. Once I am released second part (of the video) will certainly be uploaded. I am doing it for dharma. I am ready to die for dharma,” he said.

Singh sought to know why several complaints were lodged against him in various police stations. “Why there are complaints? Our Ram is not Ram? Our Sita is Sita? I requested the DGP with folded hands not to allow the person (Munawar Faruqui) who made comedy with vulgar language against Ram and Sita,” he said.

On August 19, Raja Singh was taken into custody by the police here when he tried to reach the venue of a show held to be held next day by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Faruqui performed the show on that day even as the police picked up 50 people who tried to reach the venue and protest. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 30,2022

port.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the coastal city on  September 2 to inaugurate various projects undertaken by New Mangalore Port Authority and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, that are worth ₹3,800 crore.

Inauguration of these projects in Mangaluru is a part of Prime Minister's two-day visit to Kerala and Karnataka. On 1 September, the Prime Minister will visit Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the holy birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya, at Kalady village in Kerala.

Before his visit to Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on 2 September.

4 projects of New Mangalore Port Authority

Mechanised terminal at the port

PM Modi will inaugurate the project worth over ₹280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo, undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority.

The mechanized terminal will increase efficiency and reduce the turnaround time, pre-berthing delay and dwell time in the Port by around 35 %, thus giving a boost to the business environment.

Phase I of the project has been successfully completed, adding over 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to the handling capacity, which would further increase to over 6 MTPA by 2025.

LPG and Bulk Liquid POL Facility

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of five projects worth around ₹1000 crore, undertaken by the Port.

These projects include the integrated LPG and Bulk Liquid POL(Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant) Facility, equipped with state of an art cryogenic LPG storage tank terminal. It will be capable of unloading full load VLGC (very large gas carriers) of 45,000 tonnes in a highly efficient manner.

The facility is expected to bolster Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in the region.

Edible oil refinery, bitumen storage and allied facilities

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects for the construction of storage tanks and edible oil refinery, construction of bitumen storage and allied facilities and construction of bitumen & edible oil storage and allied facilities. These projects will improve the turnaround time of bitumen and edible oil vessels and reduce the overall freight cost for trade.

Fishing Harbour at Kulai

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of the Fishing Harbour at Kulai, which will facilitate safe handling of fish catch and enable better prices in the global market. This work will be undertaken under the umbrella of the Sagarmala Programme and will result in significant socio-economic benefits for the fishermen community.

2 projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited

Prime Minister will also inaugurate two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited. One is BS VI Upgradation Project and the other is Sea Water Desalination Plant.

BS VI Upgradation Project

The BS VI Upgradation Project, worth around ₹1830 crores, will facilitate the production of ultra-pure environment-friendly BS-VI grade fuel (with sulphur content less than 10 PPM).

Sea Water Desalination Plant

The Sea Water Desalination Plant, set up at the cost of around ₹680 crores, will help reduce dependency on fresh water and ensure a regular supply of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals throughout the year. Having a capacity of 30 Million Litres per Day (MLD), the Plant converts seawater into water required for the refinery processes.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.