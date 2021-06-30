  1. Home
  2. Swamijis deeply divided over Ram Temple Trust corruption

Swamijis deeply divided over Ram Temple Trust corruption

News Network
June 30, 2021

Ayodhya, June 30: Swamijis in Ayodhya appear to be sharply divided on allegations of corruption in land purchases against the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple.

While a section of the seers, mostly those owing allegiance to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has extended support to the Trust, another section of seers has demanded a thorough probe into the charges.

Scores of seers led by Mahant Dharm Das on Tuesday recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' (religious hymns praising Lord Hanuman) on the bank of the sacred Saryu river in Ayodhya and later also 'submitted' a memorandum to Lord Hanuman seeking a probe into the allegations of corruption by a top central agency.

''The people have donated money for Ram Temple construction...the centre should take cognisance of the allegations and order a probe,'' Dharm Das said in Ayodhya.

Another seer Mahant Dileep Das also lent support to the demand for an investigation into the allegations.

President of a saffron outfit Rashtriya Hindu Raksha Sena Swami Pramod, Anand Giri, however, sought to rubbish the charges and termed those levelling the allegations as ''anti-Hindu gang members''.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Tej Narayan Pandey had claimed that the price of the Trust had purchased a piece of land worth Rs two crore for Rs 18.5 crore.

They accused Trust secretary Champat Rai of indulging in corrupt practices and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Rai, however, rejected the allegations and said that the land was purchased below the market value. ''It's a political conspiracy to malign the Trust....we have a record of everything,'' he had said.

The Trust has been on a land-buying spree ever since it was entrusted with the task of constructing the Ram Temple. The central government had allotted 70 acres of land for the Temple.

The Trust later decided to expand the area of the Temple and it had purchased several temples adjacent to the Ram Janambhoomi.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 24,2021

Bengaluru, June 24: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and directed the Ghaziabad Police not to take any coercive steps against him. 

During the hearing, Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari's counsel informed the High Court that his client is living in Bengaluru. The counsel said that the Supreme Court and the High Court have said that statement can be recorded through video-conferencing but Ghaziabad Police wants his personal presence.

The counsel also told the Karnataka High Court that he is an employee of the organisation and has nothing to do with the offence.

Justice G Nagendar adjourned the matter to June 29.

Manish had moved a petition before the Karnataka High Court challenging the notice issued by the Loni Border Police station in Ghaziabad district under section 41A  of CrPC. 

Ghaziabad Police had issued him a notice in connection with the case where a man was thrashed and his beard chopped off in Loni.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 22,2021

vsmaya.jpg

Kollam, June 22: In an apparent case of dowry death, a 24-year-old medico, who was reportedly being tortured by her husband, was found dead yesterday at latter’s house at Sasthamnada near Sasthamkotta in Kollam district of Kerala. 

Vismaya V Nair, a final year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery student, got married to S Kiran Kumar, an official at the Motor Vehicle Department, in March 2020. Her death came two days after she sent messages to her cousin telling him that her husband had brutally beaten her many times over a car that was given as part of her dowry. 

In the messages she sent, Vismaya told her cousin that she has faced severe assault. She wrote about how after assaulting her, her husband allegedly pulled back her hair and stamped on her face. She says in the message that she has not told anyone about the assault. The photos she shared with her cousin show injuries on her face, shoulder and hands.

The woman's family has registered a complaint with the police that it was a murder and that Vismaya was harassed for dowry. Kerala Women's Commission has taken a case suo motto on Vismaya's death. According to her father Thrivrikaman Nair, the family had given 100 sovereigns, one acre of land and a Toyota Yaris car as dowry. However, Kiran allegedly wanted cash instead of the car and insisted that Vismaya’s family sell the car.

Thrivrikaman Nair said that they knew he assaulted her earlier too. “Once he came home with her, all drunk after a party. When they reached home, he beat her and when my son went to ask about it, Kiran hit him too. We reported it to the patrol police who then had an altercation with Kiran. Finally he was taken to the police station. However, the Circle Inspector and Kiran’s family called us for a compromise. My son said that let’s let it go this time. After that my daughter stayed at my home. But two months ago, when she went to college (in Pandalam), to write her BAMS exams, Kiran picked her up and took her to his home. She didn't come home after that.”
 
Thrivrikaman said that Vismaya would call only her mother after that, but not the father or brother. “I learnt about all that only now. She had told my wife about Kiran beating her up. Two days ago she messaged my cousin asking him to take her home during the time Kiran went to work.” 
 
They became aware of the WhatsApp conversations between Vismaya and the cousin, detailing the abuse she faced, only today. It was an arranged marriage for Vismaya and Kiran. 
 
Vismaya's brother Vijith P Nair, in a broken voice, said that it was a murder and pleaded to the government to give them justice so that no one else would go through this. 

"We registered the case as soon as we got information that it was dowry harassment. After that the victim's brother contacted me and sent me the images and WhatsApp conversations of the woman, concerning the harassment she faced. The Women's Commission has asked Kollam Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) to submit a report. We have also asked to have the post mortem done at a hospital chosen by the woman's family," says Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal who registered the case.

The brother informed the Commission about the harassment that Vismaya used to face at her husband's house. "Since the marriage is within ten years it will be a case of dowry harassment even if her death is by suicide," Shahida added.

vsmaya2.jpg

vsmaya3.jpg

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Wednesday, 23 Jun 2021

INDIA
The future of the Rule of Law is tattered in India. Murder due to dowry is historically a chronic disease in India, this kind of death is giving a strong message to the world that India is uncivilised and a barbaric regime and life is worthless. The Indian leaders are following the road to " SAINTHOOD", and people are murdered mindlessly. Murder, rape, atrocities, human right abuse and crimes against humanity are on the rise. The respectable Higherarchical Courts can put an end to such horrendous crime which is constantly bothering the International Community of Nation about the Government of India. The Hierarchical Honourable Courts have the Constitutional power, skill and the universal wisdom to guide the Government of India to respect the full equality right and respect the Rule of Law to protect the Nation.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 19,2021

If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed and crowding not prevented, the next wave of the viral infection can strike the country in the next six to eight weeks, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria warned on Saturday, June 19.

Until a sizeable number of the population are vaccinated, Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed aggressively, he said and stressed on the need for stricter surveillance and area-specific lockdowns in case of a significant surge.

Guleria reiterated that till now, there is no evidence to suggest that children will be affected more in the next wave of the infection.

Earlier, India's epidemiologists had indicated that a third wave of Covid-19 is inevitable and is likely to start from September-October.

India was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with shortage in oxygen supply at various hospitals adding to the woes.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. From a daily case count of over 4 lakh, the number of new Covid-19 cases has been hovering around 60,000 in the last couple of days.

"If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, the third wave can happen in six to eight weeks. We need to work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in," Guleria told PTI.

There needs to be aggressive surveillance strategy in Covid hotspots and lockdowns in case of any significant surge. The moment a significant surge in cases in noted in a particular area and the positivity rate goes beyond 5 per cent, area-specific lockdown and containment measures should be implemented, he said.

"However, a national-level lockdown cannot be a solution (to rein in the pandemic) keeping economic activity in mind."

With 60,753 new Covid cases being reported in a day, India's total tally rose to 2,98,23,546, while the number of active cases stand at 7,60,019, the lowest in 74 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 3,85,137 with 1,647 fresh fatalities and active cases comprise 2.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.16 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.