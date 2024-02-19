  1. Home
  Tamil Nadu govt presents budget 2024-25 with focus on '7 grand Tamil dream'

News Network
February 19, 2024

Chennai, Feb 19: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday presented its budget for the year 2024-25, premising the exercise on the "7 grand Tamil dream," that included social justice and women's welfare at the core.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the budget and made a slew of announcements.

This included the 'Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam,' a housing scheme named after the late DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. As per the scheme, 8 lakh concrete houses will be constructed in rural areas across the state to make it 'hut-free' by 2030, he said.

Social justice, welfare of the marginalised, making Tamil youth global achievers were among the 7 goals, Thennarasu said in his budget speech.

Among others, he announced allocating Rs 300 crore in budget for civic amenities including roads for areas nearby city corporations.

Thennarasu said the state has made very significant progress in poverty reduction through its welfare schemes.

The NITI Aayog has said that people below poverty line in Tamil Nadu was only about 2.2 per cent, he added.

News Network
February 19,2024

New Delhi, Feb 19: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will once again skip the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons, marking the sixth time he has failed to appear for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The AAP has reiterated its stance, declaring the summons as "illegal" and asserting that the matter is now before the court.

In a statement released today, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emphasised that the ED had approached the court itself. The party suggested that instead of repeatedly issuing summonses, the ED should await the court's decision on the validity of the matter.

The ongoing legal battle between Mr Kejriwal and the ED has escalated, with the probe agency persistently summoning the Delhi Chief Minister, who has consistently refused to comply. The sixth summons comes in the wake of a Delhi court's directive to Arvind Kejriwal to appear and explain his non-compliance with the previous summons.

Mr Kejriwal's refusal to appear before the ED raises the possibility of him becoming the first sitting chief minister to face arrest.

The ED, investigating money laundering charges, has been probing allegations related to the Delhi liquor excise policy. The case revolves around accusations that the AAP government's revamped alcohol sales policy allowed it to receive kickbacks from cartels, allegedly funneled into funding election expenses in various states, including Goa.

While Mr Kejriwal has not been named as an accused in the case, two senior AAP members, including ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, have faced arrests.

The AAP vehemently denies all charges, asserting that the BJP is manipulating investigative agencies to target the party.

News Network
February 14,2024

Abu Dhabi, Feb 14: PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi. The temple has been built using ancient architectural methods clubbed with scientific techniques.

The temple, called BAPS Hindu Mandir, has been built with over 300 high-tech sensors to measure temperature and monitor seismic activity, no metal has been used in the construction of the temple and fly ash has been used to fill up the foundation.

The grand temple has been built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre site in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

Mahant Swami Maharaj, the present spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opened the BAPS Hindu Mandir with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Mahant Swami Maharaj presided over the Vedic ceremony.

On arrival at the iconic temple standing on 27 acres of land, Modi was received by Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami, the project head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, and Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami. Modi visited a 3D centre, which offers a 12-minute immersive experience about the temple's vision and journey.

The grand ceremony was attended by thousands of devotees and dignitaries, making it a momentous occasion for the UAE and India.

The Mandir is the epitome of cultural diversity and depicts values shared between different religions. The iconic hand-carved traditional stone temple, assembled on site like a giant 3D jigsaw puzzle, is a celebration of architectural excellence and highlights the richness of ancient civilisations. People started flocking in from morning hours to catch glimpses of this masterpiece.

News Network
February 5,2024

Bengaluru, Feb 5: Alleging injustice to Karnataka by the Central government with reduction in tax devolution, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said this has resulted in a loss of over Rs 45,000 crore to the state in the last four years.

He also claimed that the taxes paid by Kannadigas were not useful for the state's difficult times, and the money was going to northern states.

"Karnataka has faced significant challenges with a reduced tax devolution share post the 15th Finance Commission, resulting in a loss of over Rs 45,000 crore in the last 4 years. This injustice cannot stand," Siddaramaiah said on Sunday.

"We stand united in demanding fair treatment and justice for Kannadigas to secure our state's welfare," he said in a post on 'X' with the hashtag "#SouthTaxMovement".

The chief minister's comments come ahead of as all Congress lawmakers (also MPs) from the state, including Siddaramaiah, will be staging a protest in New Delhi on February 7, against the 'injustice' to Karnataka by the Union government when it comes to tax devolution and grants-in-aid.

Further extending support to campaigns on social media condemning the "injustice" being done to Karnataka by the Central government in tax devolution, the chief minister said, "the taxes paid by Kannadigas are not useful for our difficult times and it (money) is going to northern states."

He said, "The northern states, which are indebted to taxes paid by southern states, can never be a model for us. Everyone should get over this false idea. Karnataka, which is building a strong nation with hard work, is a model for India."

Thanking the people of the state who have raised their voice for justice, he said, adding "I am with you, if all our voices are united, it will be heard till Delhi."
 

