  1. Home
  2. Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy to be next Chief Minister?

Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy to be next Chief Minister?

News Network
December 4, 2023

revanthreddy.jpg

Hyderabad, Dec 4: Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy in all likelihood will be the next Chief Minister of Telangana with the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting underway right now at a private hotel in Hyderabad.

Sources said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is in favour of Mr. Reddy realising that he also enjoys the support of maximum number of MLAs who have indicated that their support will be for him.

The meeting going on right now under the supervision of AICC observer and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar will take the final call and then the team will immediately head to Raj Bhavan to submit the letter to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Earlier, Mr. Dk Shivakumar met with Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy at another hotel. The meeting assumes importance as Mr. Uttam Reddy and Mr. Vikramarka too are in the race. Mr. Rajgopal Reddy is the brother of Mr. Komatireddy Venkata Reddy. 

The party will face a tough task in accommodating Mr. Uttam Reddy, Mr. Rajgopal Reddy and Mr. Venkata Reddy in the Cabinet as they all hail from Nalgonda district and belong to the Reddy community. The caste arithmetic doesn’t suit to accommodate all of them.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 28,2023

Rahul.jpg

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he aims to put an end to hatred in the country and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to be defeated at the Centre for the purpose.

Addressing an election rally at Nampally here, he alleged that RSS, Modi and 'hardliners' have spread hatred in the entire country.

Congress coined a slogan of 'opening a 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) in the 'nafrat ke bazaar' (market of hate)' during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, adding that as he fights Modi, 24 cases have been filed against him in various states -- and the courts summon him from time to time.

"First time, for defamation, I got two years' punishment. My Lok Sabha membership was cancelled. My government house was taken away. I said I don't want it. My home is in the hearts of the crores of poor people in the country," he said.

An MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday summoned Gandhi in a 2018 defamation case over alleged 'objectionable' comments he made against Union minister Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi made no reference to the UP court summoning him in his speech in the rally at Nampally here.

"The fight is ideological and I cannot compromise on it," Gandhi said.

Attacking AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, he asked how many cases are there against him.

Claiming that agencies like ED and CBI are behind himself all the time, Gandhi asked if any agency is behind Owaisi.

The question arises why there is no case against Owaisi, and the answer is that the AIMIM president helps Modi, he claimed.

He also accused AIMIM of fielding its candidates to damage the Congress and help the BJP in various states.

My aim is to erase hatred in the country and, for that, Modi should be defeated in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said.

If Modi is to be defeated in Delhi, BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should be defeated in Telangana first, he said.

He alleged that the BRS, BJP and AIMIM are working together, and pointed out that the BRS had supported the Modi government in Parliament.

He also sought to know if there are any cases against KCR. 'He (KCR) runs the most corrupt government,' he said.

Agencies like ED, CBI and IT are not behind KCR or AIMIM, he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 24,2023

modi.jpg

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the UN climate talks in Dubai on December 1 and deliver a national statement highlighting India's climate action, sources said on Friday.

The prime minister will reach the UAE on November 30, deliver India's national statement during the United Nations' World Climate Action Summit on December 1 and return the same day, a source told PTI.

The World Climate Action Summit on December 1-2 will see heads of states and governments, leaders from civil society, business, youth, indigenous peoples' organizations, frontline communities, science and other sectors discussing actions and plans aimed at scaling climate action. 

Modi has been championing Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE movement), urging countries to adopt planet-friendly living practices and move away from deeply consumerist behaviours.

Recognising the criticality of this decade (2021-2030) for climate action, there's a call for rebalancing consumption patterns between the Global North and South.

Differences in historic emissions and contributions to global warming across nations are evident. For instance, while the US accounts for only 4 per cent of the current global population, it contributed 17 per cent of global emissions between 1850 and 2021. In contrast, India, representing 18 per cent of the world's population, has contributed only 5 percent of greenhouse gas emissions to date.

According to Oxfam International, a group of independent charitable organisations, the world's wealthiest 10 per cent were responsible for around half of global emissions in 2015. 

Modi had attended the Glasgow climate talks in 2021 and announced India's strategy to combat climate change.

In August last year, India updated nationally determined contributions or nation action plan to achieve the goals set in the 2015 Paris Agreement, especially the target of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius and preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius.    

India's updated NDCs aim to reduce emissions intensity of gross domestic product by 45 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels and achieve 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will also participate in high-level events and roundtables of the 28th session of the annual climate talks (COP28), including on finance for climate goals, emissions reduction, adaptation to climate impacts, and transitioning to a green economy with inclusivity.

COP28, scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, UAE, will see the conclusion of the first-ever 'global stocktake', a periodic review of collective progress to meet the Paris Agreement goals.  This assessment will shape forthcoming climate action plans or NDCs by 2025.

The climate conference may see hectic negotiations on how the fund meant to provide financial support to developing and poor countries for climate impacts should operate, and funding for adaptation. 

The global south would demand the global north to undertake rapid decarbonization and massively scale up finance and technology support to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Discontent among developing countries regarding unfulfilled promises of financial aid, particularly the yet-to-materialize $100 billion pledged by rich countries by 2020, is expected.

Some countries, especially the European Union, are expected to push for a global deal to phase out unabated fossil fuels at COP28.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a body of top climate scientists in the world. 

Global emissions need to drop 43 per cent below 2019 levels by 2030 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, caused largely by GHG emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.

In October, Sultan Al Jaber, the president designate of COP28, urged nations to achieve a responsible phase-down of unabated fossil fuels and increase investments in clean energy. 

'Unabated' refers to fossil fuels burned without employing controversial carbon emission capture technologies, allowing for continued burning if countries utilize technologies to reduce resulting emissions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 27,2023

aratikrishna.jpg

Udupi: Karnataka NRI Forum Deputy Chairperson Arathi Krishna has assured that efforts will be made to form a policy and separate department for the safety and welfare of non-resident Indians from Karnataka in view of their anxiety over the recent quadruple murder at Nejaru, Udupi.

She was speaking to reporters after visiting the family of murder victims and consoling them at Trupthi Layout in Nejaru. 

Noor Mohammed, the head of the family of victims, is also an NRI and is working in Saudi Arabia for the family. The tragic incident has also caused anxiety among other similarly situated NRIs from Karnataka, she said.

Earlier, Noor Mohammed submitted a memorandum to Ms Krishna demanding stringent punishment for the murder accused and also seeking speedy trials.

She said that she would speak to the Chief Minister about establishing a special court and appointing a special public prosecutor to conduct the murder trial as demanded by the family and general public.

Ms Krishna said she has already directed the Udupi district administration to collect data on NRIs from the district and their families back home. Programmes would be prepared based on the collected data, she added.  

She was accompanied by Congress leaders M A Gaffur, Prasad Raj Kanchan, Ramesh Kanchan, Vishwas Amin, Prof U T Ifthikar Ali, syndicate member of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and others were present during the meet.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.