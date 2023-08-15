  1. Home
  2. ‘There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 looted weapons are recovered’

‘There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 looted weapons are recovered’

News Network
August 16, 2023

New Delhi, Aug 16: There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 sophisticated arms and 6 lakh rounds of ammunition are recovered, deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists here, Gogoi said these arms and ammunition, which were looted from the security forces, will be used against the common people of the state that has been witnessing violence since May 3.

"So, how can there be peace and normalcy when there is no talk on reconciliation between the two sides," he said.

Both Meiteis and Kukis are unhappy with the performance of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, he claimed.

"It is unfortunate that Home Minister Amit Shah completely supported the chief minister in Parliament," Gogoi said, adding that it is the presence of the CM in the peace committees that has led to the failure of the peace talks.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has misled the nation from the Red Fort as there can be no peace without reconciliation and rehabilitation of 60,000 people, who are still living in the relief camps, and till the 6,000 weapons are recovered," said the Lok Sabha MP from Kaliabor. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 16,2023

constable.jpg

Mumbai, Aug 16: The police probing the matter in which a Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable named Chetan Singh killed four people, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from his department named Tikaram Meena has made new revelations. The police said that the accused RPF constable threatened a burqa-clad woman passenger and forced her to chant 'Jai Mata Di' at gunpoint onboard the moving train.

As per reports from Indian Express, RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary allegedly was going through coaches when he found a woman in a burqa. He pointed his gun towards the woman and asked her to say Jai Mata Di. The woman said in her statement that when she chanted Jai Mata Di, Chetan Singh then furiously told her to say loudly to which the adhered to and said it loudly.

As per reports, the incident came to light when the Police was investigating the matter. The Police also said that the whole incident was captured on CCTV cameras which were installed in the train coaches. The woman has been made a prime witness in the case. The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police also interrogated the accused RPF constable.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh is currently in judicial custody for the murder of four people. He is accused of killing an ASI and three other passengers onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express train. The three passengers were identified as Syed Saifuddin, Asgar Abbas Sheikh and Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala.

The horrific incident was captured on camera. In the video RPF constable Chetan Singh can be seen holding a gun in his hand while a man was dying at his feet. He was also threatening the passengers onboard the Jaipur–Mumbai Superfast Express near Palghar station in Maharashtra to vote for PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The incident occurred on July 31.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 14,2023

NEET.jpg

Chennai, Aug 13: A day after his 19-year-old son died by suicide after failing to clear the NEET medical entrance exam, the boy's father was found dead at his home in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, the police said.

Jagadeeswaran, who had graduated from Class XII in 2022 with 427 marks, was unable to clear the entrance in two attempts. On Saturday, he did not respond to calls from his father and was found dead at home. His father, Selvasekar, was found dead the next morning. Unable to cope with the grief of his son's death, Selvasekar hanged himself at his home, the police said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and appealed to students "to not entertain suicidal thoughts but to have self-confidence and to live life".

In 2021, the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a bill seeking exemption from NEET, arguing that it favors affluent students who can afford private coaching and puts students from poor families and rural areas at a disadvantage, even if they score high marks in their Class XII exams.

For nearly a decade prior to this, the state had abolished entrance tests for medical admissions and admitted students to MBBS programs based on their Class XII marks.

Governor RN Ravi, who had returned the bill after a long delay, forwarded it to President Droupadi Murmu after the assembly passed it again.

Today, Chief Minister Stalin said, "The NEET wall will crumble in a few months when the political change we aspire to bring about happens."

"The NEET system favours only those who can afford to pay lakhs to prepare for two or three years. Those who secure fewer marks in their Class XII exams are also able to secure medical admission by paying hefty sums of money with NEET qualification. They have created a situation where medical education is only for the affluent.

"Poor students from government schools in the state are now able to pursue medicine only because of the 7.5% reservation that the state has made," he added.

A few days ago, Governor Ravi, who had felicitated NEET-qualified candidates, faced an uncomfortable question from a parent of a successful candidate who wanted NEET exemption. The parent said that he had spent several lakhs on his daughter's coaching and that not all parents could afford it.  The Governor retorted, saying the bill is with the President now and he would never sign it. 

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian slammed the Governor for "misleading" the state with such statements when he has "no role in this except merely forwarding" it to the President. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 14,2023

inflation.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 14: Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data released on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022.
Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.

The inflation in the food basket was 11.51 per cent in July compared to 4.55 per cent in June and 6.69 per cent in July 2022, as per the data.

The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43 per cent while the rate of price rise in 'cereals and products' was 13 per cent, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.