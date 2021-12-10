  1. Home
TMC announces Rs 5K per month cash transfer scheme for women in Goa if voted to power

News Network
December 11, 2021

Panaji, Dec 11: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday announced to roll out a direct cash transfer scheme for women in Goa if it is voted to power in the state after the Assembly polls due in February next year.

Under the scheme titled Griha Laxmi, Rs 5,000 would be transferred to a woman of every household per month as guaranteed income support to counter inflation once the party comes to power, TMC leader Mahua Moitra said.

The party would soon start distributing cards for the scheme, she said, adding that these cards carrying unique identification numbers would become operational once the TMC forms a government in Goa. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has announced that it would be contesting all 40 seats in state.

"The women from 3.5 lakh households in the state would be covered under the Griha Laxmi scheme as it will also do away with the maximum income ceiling, which is mandated in the current Griha Aadhar scheme of the BJP government in the state," Moitra, who is TMC's Goa in-charge, said.

She said that the current scheme of the BJP government in Goa provides only Rs 1,500 per month to women and it covers only 1.5 lakh households due to the income ceiling.

"The actual implementation of Griha Aadhar scheme requires Rs 270 crore annually, but the Goa government has earmarked only Rs 140 crore annually because of which many people are not able to get the benefit," the TMC parliamentarian said.

The projected expenditure for the TMC's scheme would be six to eight per cent of the total budget of Goa, she said. "Latest studies have revealed that COVID-19 has shrunk the country's economy, which needs to be revived," Moitra added.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which will also contest the Goa polls, had announced that it would increase the remuneration provided to women in the coastal state under the state-sponsored scheme and also promised financial assistance to women not covered under it, if it is voted to power.

During his recent visit to the state, AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal had said if his party comes to power in Goa, then the existing remuneration of Rs 1,500 provided to women under the Griha Aadhar scheme would be increased to Rs 2,500, while other women aged 18 and above, who are not covered under the scheme, would be paid Rs 1,000 per month.

On Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on a day long visit to Goa, had promised 30 per cent quota in jobs for women in Goa if her party came to power in the state. She had claimed that the ruling BJP's ideology was "anti-women", and asked people to check the track-record of the new parties coming from "outside" the state. 

News Network
December 8,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: Mangaluru International Airport has taken all necessary measures to implement the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest guidelines on Covid for international passengers arriving in India. 

This follows the WHO’s (World Health Organization) announcement that Omicron has been classified as a Covid-19 variant of concern.

The immigration department is keeping an eye on passengers arriving from the 11 high-risk countries. Around 50 passengers have reportedly arrived from the categorized high-risk countries in past two weeks.

A statement said that MIA has set up waiting area sufficient for 123 passengers, four registrations counters and four sampling booths, including one on stand-by. 

The waiting area is equipped with adequate wash-rooms, food and beverage facilities, Wi-Fi and foreign exchange service. Dedicated passenger service executives are available to assist passengers, it said. 

In addition to the registration counters, passengers will soon be able to register for their test using the QR codes displayed at strategic locations in the arrival corridor. The statement also said that MIA will soon activate online booking of RTPCR test.

News Network
December 9,2021

moresr.jpg

Dharward, Dec 9: Senior Congress leader and former minister S R More breathed his last at a private hospital in Dharwad early Thursday. 

The 82-year-old leader breathed his last on his birth day.

More was a strong Maratha leader and a four-time MLA.

He was also cooperation minister and Municipal Administration minister in the Bangarappa and Dharam Singh government. 

During his term as Dharwad district in-charge minister, More had taken up several developmental works and was a popular leader. 

News Network
November 27,2021

MahuaMoitra.jpg

Panaji, Nov 27: Trinamool Congress MP and the party's Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra on Saturday said that she does not have to answer to every barking dog, while responding to questions from the media, about BJP national president J P Nadda's attack on West Bengal's ruling party.

"How do I care? Do I have to answer every dog who barks on the road sir? Do I need to answer? We have a saying in Hindi 'Jab haathi chala bazaar to kutte bhonke hazaar'. Why should we answer to comments made by some other party's national president, who lost in Bengal? We have other work too," Moitra told reporters at a press conference in Panaji.

Moitra was asked by media persons to respond to questions by Nadda, who during his visit to Goa earlier this week, had said that crime, human trafficking, etc had peaked in West Bengal under the reign of TMC led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Who is Naddaji, who is JP Naddaji? He is the national something of another party. Why should we speak about what he says. He had a chance. He made these allegations in Bengal every morning and evening. What happened. The people of Bengal rubbed it in his face," Moitra said.

"Just because you cannot go to Bengal, you are saying these things here. Wonderful. Why should I comment on some other party's national president? Please let him. I wish him good luck," she also said.

When asked if the TMC would look to be part of a broader alliance with the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, on the lines of similar efforts made by anti-BJP parties, Moitra said: "Considering the state of India, to defeat the BJP there are different strategies everywhere. In Goa, we are fighting 40 seats alone. We are clear, our CM has said that, our chairperson has said that".

Moitra also said that the difference between the Congress and the TMC, is that the latter persistently takes up issues.

"The Trinamool is not here to do deals with anyone. When we raise these issues, we plan to take it forward. And that is the difference between us and the Congress. We will take this to the people and we will make sure that the BJP is under pressure to give us answers," she said.
 

