TN Minister arrested by Central Agency, breaks down at hospital; ‘he fell unconscious due to torture,’ says DMK leader

News Network
June 14, 2023

minister.jpg

Chennai, June 14: Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji broke down in tears when he was being taken to a hospital for a medical checkup by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday morning. The minister has been arrested in an alleged money laundering case.

The ED on Tuesday raided Mr Balaji's home before taking him away for questioning. The minister was arrested this morning after hours of questioning.

As the probe agency took Mr Balaji for a medical examination after the arrest, there were dramatic scenes at a government hospital in Chennai. The DMK leader was seen weeping copiously in an ambulance as his supporters outside shouted slogans against the Enforcement Directorate.

The minister was bodily taken out of the ambulance as he kept wailing.

"He is in the ICU. He was in an unconscious state and did not respond when he called him by his name. He is under observation... there is a swelling near his ear, doctors say there is variation in his ECG (electrocardiogram)... these are symptoms of torture," DMK leader PK Sekar Babu said. 

"Senthil Balaji is undergoing treatment," said Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin. "We would face it legally. The DMK will not be cowed down by the BJP's intimidation."

Mr Balaji's wife has moved the Madras High Court against his arrest. The High Court has agreed to an urgent hearing of the case. The DMK leader's wife has alleged that the arrest was made without any notice or summons. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Mr Balaji at the hospital today. 

Recently, Income Tax (IT) authorities searched the properties of Mr Balaji's associates across the state. This came after the Supreme Court allowed the Enforcement Directorate to continue its investigation into cash-for-jobs allegations against Mr Balaji dating back to when he was a minister during the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK regime. The Supreme Court had also allowed the agency to proceed with its investigation into the alleged money laundering case.

The ruling DMK had accused the BJP of targeting the party in panic after being unseated in Karnataka in recent assembly elections.

Chief Minister Stalin slammed the BJP-led central government for the raids on Mr Balaji and said the party is resorting to "politics of intimidation".

The ED on Tuesday raided Mr Balaji's residence, his office at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat and the premises of his brother and a close aide in Karur district. Chief Minister Stalin condemned the searches at the Secretariat, saying that the BJP's "politics of threatening their political rivals through backdoor tactics" will not work.

Mr Stalin further said that conducting a raid at the Secretariat is a violation of the federal structure of the country.

Mr Balaji is the Minister of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, and the Karur District Secretary of the DMK.

News Network
May 30,2023

UTK.jpg

Mangaluru, May 30: Speaker of the Karnataka legislative assembly and Mangaluru MLA UT Khader directed officials of various departments in Dakshina Kannada district to be prepared to tackle natural disasters during monsoon.

Chairing a meeting on monsoon preparedness on Monday, Khader said that departments should take measures to reduce loss of life and properties. 

“Based on previous experiences, measures can be taken to prevent loss of properties and protect domestic animals. Officials and people’s representatives should be prepared to respond to the complaints of people. Officials should form teams at the village-level and in urban areas. Excessive rain in catchment areas may result in flooding. Hence, awareness should be created among people to prevent damages,” he said.

Officials should rush to the spot immediately in the event of landslides or incidents like compound wall collapse. While Rs 10,000 should be given as immediate relief, a detailed report on damages to properties should be prepared so that maximum compensation can be distributed within 10 days. The district has an amount of Rs 3.5 crore for disaster management. If required, more funds can be sanctioned to the district, he said at the meeting and directed the officials to inform him of any support required from the government.

While deploying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, involvement of youths from local organisations also should be ensured to take up rescue operations. Officials should convene meetings in gram panchayats and urban local bodies to discuss plans. Fire and emergency and health departments should be prepared to respond in emergency situations. 

The department of rural development and panchayat raj, public works department, national highways and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) should immediately fill potholes on the roads. The Mescom and forest department should work jointly to cut branches of trees that are likely to fall on electric lines. Junior engineers of the Mescom and rangers of the forest department of the respective areas will be held responsible for any death related to electrocution, the speaker warned.

He also directed the district administration, all urban local bodies and gram panchayats to start a 24x7 helpline.

News Network
May 31,2023

shetty.jpg

Mangaluru, May 31: The Cyber-crime, Economic offences and Narcotics (CEN) wing of the Mangaluru City Police has apprehended Kalathur Vishwanath Shetty, a businessman from Mumbai, in connection with a financial fraud case.

The arrest comes after allegations of Shetty’s involvement in defrauding Rohan Monteiro, the managing director of Mangaluru-based construction firm Rohan Corporation, and Harish, the owner of a financing company in Thokkottu.

According to the police, Vishwanath Shetty, along with an accomplice known as Kadam from Mumbai, had promised to help avail a loan of Rs 300 crores to the building construction company. 

The accused had reportedly taken an advance of Rs 1.75 crore from them. However, it was later revealed that Shetty failed to deliver on his promise.

Hence, a case of cheating was filed against Shetty.

