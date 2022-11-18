  1. Home
  Top BJP leader BL Santhosh summoned by SIT for 'trying to buy' TRS MLAs

News Network
November 19, 2022

New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA poaching case summoned BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh to appear on November 21, failing which he will be arrested.

This comes after the Telangana High Court on Tuesday rejected the BJP’s plea to hand over MLAs’ poaching case to the CBI and made the SIT probing the case independent. The court also ruled that a judge will monitor the investigation into the case.

The court has also asked the SIT to submit a report on November 29 on the progress of the probe.

Notably, the Telangana government formed the SIT on November 9 to investigate the case. The SIT has six police officers and is headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

It is to be noted that Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Simhayaji and Aand Nandakumar were arrested by the Cyberabad police from a farmhouse at Moinabad near Hyderabad on the night of October 26, when they were allegedly trying to lure four TRS MLAs with offers of money.

Cyberabad police conducted the raid on a tip-off by Pilot Rohit Reddy, one of the MLAs, who alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to three others.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had called a press conference on November 3, where he showed videos that he claimed backed up the TRS charges of poaching against the BJP. He had also linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the alleged poaching bid.

However, refuting the claims, the BJP had said the allegations are "staged" and that the videos are "recordings with hired actors".

News Network
November 8,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 8: Terming Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi's controversial remarks on the meaning of the word 'Hindu' as a personal one, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, on Tuesday, stated that the party condemns and rejects the statement, and does not agree with it.

"It was his personal statement. But, as KPCC president, I do not agree with that comment. We condemn and reject that statement. We are asking him to give a proper clarification. We will not entertain such personal opinions to be expressed in public," he said.

"I do not know from which dictionary he got that meaning. I am also from Hindu religion. Indian culture and the principle of the Congress are to take all castes and religions together. Let them say anything at home, but making such comments in public life is not correct," Shivakumar said.

He also added that Jarkiholi's remarks would not cause any damage to the party.

News Network
November 6,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 6: Two people lost their lives and two children were seriously injured after their scooter was hit by a truck at Kallappu on the outskirts of Mangaluru city today. 

The deceased have been identified as scooter rider Gangadhar (45), a resident of Jeppu and his acquaintance Nethravathi (48) of Konaje, who was riding pillion. 

Moksha (4), daughter of the woman and Jnanesh (6), her nephew, have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

The truck was coming out of Kallapu market after unloading vegetables when it hit the scooter. The children, who were thrown out of scooter, were seriously injured.

Sources said it is suspected that the negligence of the truck driver resulted in the mishap. Mangaluru South traffic police have registered a case.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 15,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 15: A teenage boy lost his life after being struck by lightning at Kairangala village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada last night.

The deceased has been identified as Karthik, 16, son of Ganesh Dravida, a resident of Sanur padavu.

Last night the district witnessed rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. Shortly after the family went to bed after finishing their dinner at 9 pm, they felt a jolt and all members ran towards the hall. However, Karthik did not show any movement.

He was immediately taken to the nearby clinic for treatment and then shifted to Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Bantwal police registered a case.

