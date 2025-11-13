  1. Home
  'Tracking minds, not Just bombs': Kashmir under lens after Delhi terror plot

‘Tracking minds, not Just bombs’: Kashmir under lens after Delhi terror plot

Agencies
November 13, 2025

Srinagar, Nov13: Security agencies have intensely focused their counter-terrorism operations back on Kashmir following the Red Fort car blast in Delhi and the massive explosives haul in Faridabad, which exposed a sophisticated "doctor-led terror module." The joint operation—involving the J&K Police, NIA, and intelligence agencies—is now aggressively pursuing the wider support network behind the arrests of highly educated professionals.

The core of the new strategy is to dismantle the 'white-collar terror ecosystem' by moving beyond physical arms and tracking the digital and financial connections of the accused.

The Widening Net in Kashmir

Multiple raids across Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, and Srinagar over the past three days have led to the detention and questioning of at least a dozen individuals. Those picked up include relatives and digital associates of the arrested doctors. Cyber units are forensically scanning seized mobile phones, laptops, and encrypted communication to map the network's digital footprint, which sources indicate involves platforms like Telegram and ProtonMail and covert fund transfers.

The crackdown follows the arrests of several medical professionals from Al-Falah University in Faridabad and the seizure of a huge cache of over 2,900 kg of explosives, firearms, and bomb-making material.

Key Accused: The Doctors of Doom

The investigation has centered on four doctors from the Kashmir Valley, who allegedly used their professional credentials as a cover:

•    Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie (Alleged Mastermind): A 35-year-old physician from Pulwama who taught MBBS students at Al-Falah University. Officials describe him as the principal planner. A raid on his Faridabad residence recovered 358 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, an assault rifle, and detonators. His sister, Dr. Asmat Shakeel, is currently detained for questioning regarding financial and communication assistance.

•    Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather (Logistics Handler): From Kulgam, this doctor was arrested in Saharanpur, UP, and is accused of coordinating the transport and concealment of explosives. Police previously recovered an AK-47 rifle from his locker at Government Medical College, Anantnag.

•    Dr. Umar Un Nabi (Suspected Executioner): The doctor from Pulwama is believed to have been driving the i20 car that exploded near Red Fort. DNA evidence confirmed his presence at the centre of the attack.

•    Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan (Missing Link): A well-known Srinagar physician dismissed from government service in 2023 for alleged anti-state activities. He later joined Al-Falah University but has gone missing since the Delhi blast, deepening suspicions of his involvement.

The shift in focus—as one senior official put it—is a "digital mapping of the network that enabled professional radicalisation." Authorities stress that they are dealing with a sophisticated web of professionals who leveraged their education and social credibility for a terrorist agenda, signalling that the investigation into this "doctor-terror module" is far from complete. 

News Network
November 10,2025

kashmiri.jpg

Srinagar: In one of the most alarming recoveries in recent years, Jammu and Kashmir Police unearthed a massive cache of explosives — 360 kilograms of explosives (possibly ammonium nitrate), an assault rifle, one pistol and ammunition — from Faridabad in Haryana, on the outskirts of the national capital.

It was initially reported that the explosives recovered were RDX. However, Faridabad Police later clarified that it was not RDX, but 360 kg of inflammable material which is possibly ammonium nitrate.

The recovery, officials said, followed disclosures made by an arrested Kashmiri doctor, identified as Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, during interrogation. Acting on his information, J&K police conducted a raid at Al Falah Hospital in Faridabad, leading to the unprecedented haul of explosives.

Earlier, security agencies had seized an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from a locker belonging to Dr. Rather in a Kashmir hospital, where he was working till last year before shifting to Faridabad, indicating a wider operational footprint. Another doctor, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, a resident of Koil in Pulwama district, has also been detained for allegedly helping stock and conceal the explosives in Faridabad.

Both suspects are currently under custody of Jammu and Kashmir police as investigators try to piece together what officials describe as a potential trans-regional terror conspiracy with grave implications for national security.

A group of doctors from Jammu and Kashmir has also come under the scanner, as security agencies suspect their links to terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and so called Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Senior security officials said the recovery points to the possibility of a major terror plot being foiled, one that could have targeted the National Capital Region (NCR) or other strategic sites in North India.

“This is not a routine recovery — it suggests deep infiltration of terror logistics networks extending beyond J&K. The use of medical professionals as facilitators adds an alarming dimension,” a senior police officer said.

Sources said security agencies are now tracing the origin of the explosives and the financial and logistical chain that enabled its movement from Kashmir to Haryana. Investigators suspect cross-border terror handlers may have coordinated the operation through encrypted communication channels, exploiting professional networks for cover.

As the investigation widens, more arrests are likely, and agencies are treating the case as a national security priority — a reminder that despite years of counter-terror successes in Kashmir, the battle has far from ended.

Agencies
November 11,2025

bhutan.jpg

In his first statement after the Delhi blast that killed at least 13 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the “conspirators will not be spared” and that “all those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The comments came amid heightened security in Delhi and other parts of the country following Monday evening’s explosion near the Red Fort.

PM Modi, who arrived in Bhutan on a two-day visit, said he was attending the 70th birthday celebrations of the Himalayan nation’s fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, “with a heavy heart.”

“It was my commitment to come here and participate, but I am here with a heavy heart. The horrifying incident in Delhi has pained everyone. I understand the pain of the victims’ families. The entire country stands with them,” he said in Bhutan’s capital, Thimphu.

“Throughout last night, I was in touch with all investigating agencies and major stakeholders. We were trying to piece together the information. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi was received at Paro airport by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who posted on X: “I join the entire nation in welcoming my elder brother Prime Minister @narendramodi to Bhutan.”

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tobgay. He and the King will jointly inaugurate the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, developed jointly by India and Bhutan.

The Prime Minister will also meet the fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Before his departure, Modi said he was confident the visit would “further deepen our bonds of friendship and strengthen our efforts towards shared progress and prosperity.”

He described India–Bhutan relations as “a key pillar of our Neighbourhood First Policy and a model of exemplary friendship between neighbouring countries.”

In a post on X, Modi added that the visit would “add new vigour to our bilateral relations.” The Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday that the visit aims to “strengthen the special ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.”

Modi’s visit also coincides with the exposition of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha, sent from India to Bhutan for public veneration.

News Network
November 10,2025

New Delhi, Nov 10: A major explosion took place in a car parked near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing eight people. The high-intensity blast ripped through the car, leaving multiple vehicles in flames and shattering window panes.

Following the blast, police sounded a high alert in the national capital. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.

"The blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared," said a senior official of Delhi Fire Service.

Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.

Panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged at the spot following the loud explosion.

“I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn’t make out what it was, it was that loud,” said an eyewitness.

“A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged,” he added.

