  2. Traffic crawls in national capital over ‘Bharat Bandh’, Congress protest

News Network
June 20, 2022

New Delhi, June 20: Parts of Delhi witnessed massive traffic jams on Monday as the traffic police closed off several roads in view of a call for Bharat Bandh, and the Congress' protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme and "vendetta politics" against Rahul Gandhi.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed at the Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway, Meerut Expressway, Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan and Delhi-Gurugram border.

Long queues of slow-moving vehicles were seen in these areas.

Some commuters took to Twitter to share their plight.

While one commuter said he had been stuck in traffic for almost 30 minutes and was running late for the office, another asked people to avoid the Anand Vihar-Sarai Kale Khan stretch.

The Delhi Traffic Police, however, said their teams have been deployed at various spots to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for defence recruitment have been going on in several parts of the country. Reportedly, some groups have given a call for a Bharat Bandh in some states to protest the scheme.

The Congress had announced on Sunday that lakhs of party workers will continue peaceful protests on Monday against the "anti-youth" Agnipath scheme and Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half to 21 years in the armed forces for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

In a series of tweets, the traffic police informed commuters about road closures.

Due to special traffic arrangements, inward movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road, it said.

"Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0800 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements, there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads," it added.

The traffic police also advised commuters to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 8 am and 12 pm.

The ED probe against Gandhi, who appeared before the agency for the fourth time on Monday, pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited. 

coastaldigest.com news network
June 11,2022

Mangaluru, June 11: A non-resident Indian youth from Dakshina Kannada district, died of suspected cardiac arrest last night in Bahrain while he was reportedly speaking to his wife over phone. 

The deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Navur (34), a resident of Navur in Belthangady taluk. He is survived by his new born child and wife besides other family members. 

It is said that Ibrahim complained of chest pain while speaking to his wife over phone last night. He was rushed to a local hospital in Bahrain after he reportedly collapsed. He was declared brought dead.

News Network
June 10,2022

New Delhi, June 10: Protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers with thousands of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, police said.

A large crowd of people could be seen gathering at the steps of the famous mosque, some carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma.

A senior police officer said that while some of the demonstrators left the site after some time, others continued to protest.

The protest that was carried out peacefully lasted for 10-15 minutes.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after a social media analysis, they had said.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi have also been named in the FIR. 

News Network
June 8,2022

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday hiked benchmark lending rates by 50 basis points in its bid to tame the surging inflation, governor Shaktikanta Das announced as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which started its deliberations on Monday, concluded its review.

RBI raised the repo rate, or the rate at which the central bank lends short-term cash to other banks, by 50 basis points to 4.90 per cent from 4.40 per cent.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation, which RBI factors in while arriving at its monetary policy, is on the rise since October 2021. Retail inflation has remained above RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent since January. 

It had soared to an 8-year high of 7.79 per cent in April. The government has tasked the central bank to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Last month, in an off-cycle review MPC raised the key policy rate (repo) by 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent in a bid to curb soaring prices and inflation. It was the first rate hike after August 2018.

With an aim to cushion the impact of lockdown, RBI had slashed the repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.40 per cent in March 27, 2020 from 5.15 per cent.

On May 22, 2020, RBI again cut the repo rate by 40 basis points and brought it down to 4 per cent. Thereafter, it maintained status-quo in the benchmark interest rate for almost two years before increasing it on May 4, 2022.

